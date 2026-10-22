Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Perfect No-Ball Record Comes to an End.

Bhuvi’s Incredible Bowling Record Ends on His Return to Action
Bhuvneshwar Kumar held a record with the ball, which seemed challenging. In his career, he had not bowled any no ball in the T20I format, going almost 300 overs without the mistake. But this streak ended when he made his comeback in the match against New Zealand.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his comeback to the Indian team after a gap of four years. One of the records accomplished by Bhuvi in his T20I career has been related to the no balls. In his entire career, across all the T20Is he played for the Indian team, he didn't bowl a no ball.
With approximately 300 overs without a no ball, everyone thought that this record would be continuing for a few more games. But on his return to the Indian team in the first T20I against New Zealand, this record came to an end after a long time.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled his first over well, conceding just 4 runs from the same over. However, when he started off his second over of the spell, he started it with a no ball. This put an end to his no ball free bowling streak with 299.3 overs being bowled without a no ball.
Our Take
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's streak of bowling without a no ball has come to an end today. But it should be noted that his record of 299.3 overs still remains the highest in the history of the game by a pacer. Fans expected that he would be able to break the record of Adil Rashid, who holds the record with 320 overs. Still, the numbers being close to 300 overs for Bhuvneshwar shows his skillset and consistency with the ball.