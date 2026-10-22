Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Perfect No-Ball Record Comes to an End.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's streak of bowling without a no ball has come to an end today. But it should be noted that his record of 299.3 overs still remains the highest in the history of the game by a pacer. Fans expected that he would be able to break the record of Adil Rashid, who holds the record with 320 overs. Still, the numbers being close to 300 overs for Bhuvneshwar shows his skillset and consistency with the ball.