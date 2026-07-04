ICC World Cup 2023

The main event of 2023 for Indian players is about to start and it is the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup! India will host the tournament for the fourth time in history. The top seven teams as well as India will qualify for the tournament. Read carefully for the latest information about the upcoming event at the Sportscafe!

Today`s ICC WC Matches

For all ICC fans, we have prepared a special table showing all the upcoming matches for today. Use the data and table and choose the match you want to bet on:

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Upcoming ICC WC Matches

To find out what matches the ICC Men's World Cup will include, we have compiled up-to-date information on the forthcoming matches for the whole championship period. Study the information in the table below:

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

ICC World Cup Teams List and Captains

There are 10 teams in the ICC Men's World Cup. More recently, namely last year, the number of participants for each team was increased to 10 players, as well as the total number of matches. Unfortunately, at this time there is not yet a list of all the teams that will participate in the championship, as well as their captains. As soon as the list of teams is announced, we will immediately add the information to our website. Stay tuned for all the news, so you'll be the first to know everything!

ICC 2023 Groups

For serious bettors, dividing teams into certain groups is self-evident, but for those new to cricket betting, we will explain what this means. Before the start of the championship, a draw is held to divide the teams into different groups, in this case 5 teams will be in Group A and the other 5 will be in Group B. They will then compete against each other at the start of the match. The draw will be made as soon as the list of teams is known. We will announce the draw results right after that, don't miss out!

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Brief

Every experienced player is sure to have been a part of this massive sporting event and placed cricket bets a number of times before. We have taken care of the new bettors and have prepared some basic information about the ICC, which will be held in 2023. Read the information provided carefully to know everything about the ICC Men's World Cup:

Full Name of Championship ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Host Country India Administrator Indian National Council ICC Chairman Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ICC Schedule 2023 10 October to 26 November 2023 ICC 2023 Start Date 10 October 2023 Format of the matches ODI Team 10 Matches 48 Last Champion England (season of 2022) ICC 2023 Match Venues Modi Stadium A Similar Championship in the Women's League Women's Cricket World Cup

Done! You have read all the basic information about ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and you can now choose your favorite team and look forward to this great sporting event in the world of sports betting!

Completed Cricket Betting Predictions

Netherlands vs Canada ODI. World Cup League 2 VS Prediction Coming Soon USA vs Netherlands ODI. World Cup League 2 VS Prediction Coming Soon USA vs Canada ODI. World Cup League 2 VS Prediction Coming Soon Canada vs Netherlands ODI. World Cup League 2 VS Prediction Coming Soon Netherlands vs USA ODI. World Cup League 2 VS Prediction Coming Soon Canada vs USA ODI. World Cup League 2 VS Prediction Coming Soon Nepal vs USA ODI. World Cup League 2 VS Prediction Coming Soon Scotland vs USA ODI. World Cup League 2 VS Prediction Coming Soon Nepal vs Scotland ODI. World Cup League 2 VS Prediction Coming Soon

FAQ

If you have any questions about the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, you can read the information below. Below, we have compiled the most pertinent questions from Indian users and tried to answer them in detail.

How Many Cricket World Cup Does India Have?

We are sure that all experienced players know exactly the answer to this question, but for beginners we will tell. The Cricket World Cup in 2023 will be held for the fourth time in India. And it is important to know that this year India will be the host of the championship.

Who Won the First Cricket World Cup?

The first match in the history of this great sporting event took place in 1975 and the winner of the first Cricket World Cup was the West Indies.

Did India Women's Cricket Team Win the World Cup?

Unfortunately, the women's team participating in the World Cricket Championship has never won yet, but twice reached the finals. So this particular season we are sure they will reach victory, support the players in this championship.

How Many World Cups India Won in Cricket?

India is considered a two-time world champion in cricket. The country got the first victory in 1983 by winning the World Cup, and the second victory was won in 2011 on its own territory. Since this year's championship will be held on the territory of India, the country is sure to win one more victory.

Who Won the Last Cricket World Cup?

Last year's Cricket World Cup 2022 was won by England. In the final, the team had to face Pakistan, which they beat by as many as five wickets.

When Cricket World Cup 2023 Started?

As of today, the organizers of India's biggest world championship have announced that the 2023 championship will begin on October 10 and run until November 26, 2023.

Who Will Host the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

In 2023, India will be the only host country of the World Cup of Cricket and all matches will be held on its territory, which can not but be happy.

When will the Cricket World Cup Start?

As we said earlier in the review section "ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Brief" you can find all the latest information about the Cricket World Cup, which indicates that the start date of the championship is October 10, 2023.

When Will the ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule be Announced?

Unfortunately, the schedule of upcoming matches for the Cricket World Cup 2023 is not yet available, but as soon as the information appears we will publish it on our website, don't miss it!