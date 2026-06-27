On This Day in Cricket - June 27

As we move towards the end of June, the 27th day brings us the birthday of Kevin Pietersen, who was born in 1980 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. In 1983, South Africa’s star player, Dale Steyn, was born, who went on to pick 439 wickets in the test format with an average of 22.95. In 2024, the 2nd Semi-Finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup saw the Indian team defeat the England team by 68 runs as Axar Patel picked up 3 wickets and gave away just 23 runs in his spell.

On This Day - June 27, 1983 - Kevin Pietersen was Born Today

One of the most stylish batsman of his era, Kevin Peter Pietersen was born on 27th June, 1983 in Pietermaritzburg, Natal, and later went on to play for the England team. He represented the England team in 104 test matches and scored 8181 runs at an average of 47.28 and had a strike rate of 61.72. For the England team, he scored 23 centuries and 35 half-centuries in the test format.

(Kevin Peter Pietersen was born on 27th June, 1983)

Coming to the ODI Format, Kevin got an experience of 136 matches and was able to score 4440 runs at an average of 40.73 and a strike rate of 86.58. In the same format, he was able to get 9 centuries and 25 half-centuries. Coming to the IPL, he was able to play for teams such as Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Rising Pune Supergiants and was able to make 1001 runs in the 36 matches played while having an average of 37.07 and a strike rate of 134.72.

On This Day - June 27, 1980 - Dale Steyn was Born Today

The bowler with a fearsome action and deadly pace, Dale Willem Steyn, was born on 27th June, 1980 in Phalaborwa. Playing for the South African team, Dale Steyn represented the team in 93 test matches and was able to pick 439 wickets at an average of 22.95 while keeping an economy rate of 3.24.

(Dale Steyn was born on 27th June, 1980)

In his test career, he claimed 27 4-wicket hauls along with 26 5-wicket hauls for the South African team. Coming to the ODI Career, Dale Steyn was a part of 125 ODIs and he went on to claim 196 wickets at an average of 25.95 and an economy rate of 4.87. In the T20I Format, he was able to represent the team in 47 matches and was able to get 64 wickets at an average of 18.35 and an economy rate of 6.94 while keeping the strike rate as 15.8 for the team.

On This Day - June 27, 2024 - India defeats England by 68 Runs

In the second semi final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India produced a dominant performance to defeat England by 68 runs at Providence Stadium in Guyana and secure a place in the final. After being asked to bat first, India posted 171/7 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma led the way with a brilliant 57 from 39 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav added 47 from 36 deliveries.

(India defeated England by 68 runs)

Hardik Pandya chipped in with a quick 23, helping India finish strongly. England's chase never gained momentum as India's bowlers took control from the start. Axar Patel was the standout performer, claiming 3 wickets for 23 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav also picked up 3 wickets for 19 runs. Jasprit Bumrah added 2 wickets and kept the pressure on throughout. Harry Brook top scored for England with 25, but the team was bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs. Axar Patel was named Player of the Match for his match winning spell.

On This Day - June 27, 2019 - India defeats West Indies by 125 Runs

In the 34th match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Manchester, India secured a convincing 125 run victory over West Indies. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted 268/7 in 50 overs. Captain Virat Kohli led the innings with 72 runs from 82 balls, while MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56 and Hardik Pandya added a quick 46. For the West Indies, Kemar Roach claimed 3 wickets and Jason Holder picked up 2. Chasing 269, West Indies never recovered after early setbacks.

(India defeated West Indies by 125 runs)

Mohammed Shami struck regularly and finished with excellent figures of 4/16, while Jasprit Bumrah took 2/9 and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 2 wickets. Sunil Ambris top scored with 31, while Nicholas Pooran made 28. West Indies were bowled out for just 143 in 34.2 overs. Kohli was named Player of the Match for his crucial half century that helped India strengthen their path towards the semi finals.