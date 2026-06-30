On This Day in Cricket - June 30

The last day of June has been a day of birthdays, as in 1969, Sri Lanka’s batsman Sanath Teran Jayasuriya was born, and he went on to play a total of 110 matches for the team. In 1988, West Indies star bowler and pace express, Kemar Andre Jamal Roach, was born as he played 88 test matches for the team and picked 294 wickets at an average of 27.10. In 1980, Netherland’s player Ryan Neil ten Doeschate was born, as he played 33 ODIs for the team and represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

On This Day - June 30, 1969 - Sanath Teran Jayasuriya was Born Today

Being an aggressive player from Sri Lanka, Sanath Teran Jayasuriya was born on 30th June, 1969 in Matara. He has played 110 test matches for the team and has scored 6973 runs at an average of 40.07 and a strike rate of 65.18 while scoring 14 centuries and 31 half-centuries for the team. Being a bowler, he has picked up 98 wickets at an average of 34.34 and an economy rate of 2.46 for the team.

(Sanath Teran Jayasuriya was born on 30th June, 1969 in Matara)

In the ODI Format, he has represented the team in 445 matches and has scored 13430 runs at an average of 32.36 and with a strike rate of 91.20. Being a batsman, he has scored 28 centuries for the team while being a bowler in the same format, he has got 323 wickets at an average of 36.75 and an economy rate of 4.78. In the T20I format, he played just 31 matches and scored 629 runs at an average of 23.29 and a strike rate of 129.15.

On This Day - June 30, 1988 - Kemar Roach was Born Today

West Indies fast bowler and the man with a brilliant pace, Kemar Andre Jamal Roach was born on 20th June, 1988 in St. Lucy, Barbados. For the West Indies team, he has played 88 test matches and has picked up 294 wickets at an average of 27.10 while having an economy rate of 3.10 and a strike rate of 52.4.

(Kemar Andre Jamal Roach was born on 30th June, 1988 in St. Lucy, Barbados)

Coming to the ODI Format, he has been a part of 95 ODIs and has picked up 125 wickets at an average of 31.08 and an economy rate of 5.09 along with a strike rate of 36.6 for the team. In the T20I format, he has been a part of 11 matches and has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 28.40 and an economy rate of 7.28 while having a strike rate of 23.4.

On This Day - June 30, 1980 - Ryan Neil ten Doeschate was Born Today

The birthday of Ryan Neil ten Doeschate celebrates the career of one of the greatest cricketers to represent an Associate nation. Born on June 30, 1980, the Netherlands all rounder enjoyed a remarkable career from 2006 to 2021. In 33 ODIs, he scored 1541 runs at an outstanding average of 67, including 5 centuries and 9 fifties, while also taking 55 wickets.

(Ryan Neil ten Doeschate was born on 30th June, 1980)

His 119 against England in the 2011 World Cup remains one of his finest innings. In 24 T20Is, he added 533 runs at an average of 41 and claimed 13 wickets. Across all T20 cricket, he played 382 matches, scoring 7597 runs with 2 centuries and 34 fifties, along with 114 wickets. At first class level, he scored 11298 runs and picked up 214 wickets in 203 matches. He also enjoyed a successful county career with Essex and spent 5 seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, leaving a lasting mark as a dependable all rounder.

On This Day - June 30, 2019 - England defeats India by 31 Runs

As the league stage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup neared its end, England kept their semifinal hopes alive with a 31 run win over India at Edgbaston. After choosing to bat, England piled up 337 for 7, thanks to Jonny Bairstow's brilliant 111 off 109 balls. Jason Roy made 66, while Ben Stokes smashed 79 from 54 deliveries. Mohammed Shami was India's best bowler with 5 wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah picked up 1.

(England defeated India by 31 runs)

Chasing 338, India lost KL Rahul early before Rohit Sharma scored 102 and Virat Kohli added 66 to keep the chase on track. Rishabh Pant made 32 and Hardik Pandya contributed 45, but Liam Plunkett's 3 wickets slowed the scoring. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 42, but India finished on 306 for 5 in 50 overs as England secured an important victory.