On This Day in Cricket - June 26

With the day of June 26 making the headlines, India’s star all-rounder Shivam Dube was born in 1993 who became one of the major reasons behind the Indian team winning the 2024 and 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the South African team defeated the Afghanistan team by 9 wickets in the first Semi-Finals of the tournament. In 2022, the Indian team defeated the Ireland team by 7 wickets as Yuzvendra Chahal picked a wicket and gave away just 11 runs in 3 overs.

On This Day - June 26, 1993 - Shivam Dube was Born Today

The all-rounder who became the reason for the Indian team to win the consecutive T20 World Cups, Shivam Dube was born on 26th June, 1993 in Mumbai. Playing for the Indian team, Shivam Dube has represented the team in 4 ODIs and he has scored 43 runs at an average of 10.75 and a strike rate of 89.58. As a bowler, he has picked 1 wicket with an average of 106.00 and an economy rate of 5.94.

(Shivam Dube was born on 26th June, 1993)

In the T20I format, he has represented the team in 64 matches and has scored 991 runs at an average of 30.96 and a strike rate of 154.12. He has also scored 6 half-centuries for the team. Being a bowler, Shivam Dube has got 31 wickets at an average of 27.54 and an economy rate of 9.77 while keeping the strike rate as 16.9.

On This Day - June 26, 2024 - South Africa defeats Afghanistan by 9 Wickets

The first Semi-Finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 was played on 26th June at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad between South Africa and Afghanistan. With the Afghanistan team winning the toss and electing to bat first, the decision soon turned out to be a poor one. In just 11.5 overs, the Afghanistan team was all-out for 56 runs as Marco Jansen picked up 3 wickets in his 3 overs while Tabraiz Shamsi picked 3 wickets in just 1.5 overs.

(South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9 wickets)

From the Afghanistan team, only Azmatullah Omarzai was able to score 10 runs from 12 balls. Coming to the chase, the South African team lost Quinton de Kock early for 5 runs from 8 balls. Besides him, Reeza Hendricks got 29 runs from 25 balls while Aiden Markram made 23 runs from 21 balls as they chased the target in just 8.5 overs and won the game by 9 wickets.

On This Day - June 26, 2022 - India defeats Ireland by 7 Wickets

Playing the first T20I of the 2022 India tour of Ireland at Malahide, India registered a comfortable 7 wicket win in a rain shortened 12 over contest. After choosing to bowl first, India made an excellent start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya removed Ireland's openers cheaply. Ireland struggled at 22 for 3 before Harry Tector played a brilliant knock of 64 not out from just 33 balls, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes.

(India defeated Ireland by 7 wickets)

Lorcan Tucker contributed 18, helping Ireland reach 108 for 4 in 12 overs. Chasing 109, India attacked from the start. Ishan Kishan smashed 26 from 11 balls, while Deepak Hooda anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47 off 29 deliveries. Hardik Pandya added a quick 24 from 12 balls with 3 sixes. Despite losing 3 wickets, India never lost control of the chase and reached 111 for 3 in only 9.2 overs, winning with 16 balls to spare.

On This Day - June 26, 2016 - Australia Wins the Tri-Nation Series Finals against West Indies

For the final of the 2016 West Indies Tri Nation Series, Australia produced a strong all round performance to defeat West Indies by 58 runs at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. After choosing to bat first, Australia posted 270/9 in 50 overs. Aaron Finch scored 47, Steven Smith added 46, while Matthew Wade played a crucial unbeaten knock of 57 from 52 balls. Mitchell Marsh also chipped in with 32 runs.

(Australia won the Tri-Nation Series Finals against West Indies)

For the West Indies, Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel picked up 2 wickets each. Chasing 271, West Indies got a decent start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Johnson Charles top scored with 45, while Denesh Ramdin made 40 and Jason Holder contributed 34. Mitchell Marsh changed the game with the ball, taking 3/32, while Josh Hazlewood starred with a brilliant 5/50. West Indies were bowled out for 212 in 45.4 overs.