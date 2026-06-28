On This Day in Cricket - June 28

The day of June 28 has seen some of the best cricketing moments unfold as in 2025, the Indian Women’s team defeated the England Women’s team by 97 runs as Smriti Mandhana scored 112 runs from just 62 balls. In 2022, the Indian team defeated the Ireland team by just 4 runs as Deepak Hooda smashed 104 runs from just 57 balls. In the 2019 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the South African team defeated the Sri Lankan team by 9 wickets to keep their hopes alive for the next round.

On This Day - June 28, 2025 - India Women defeats England Women by 97 Runs

The 1st T20I between England Women and India Women was played on 28th June, 2025 at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham where the England Women won the toss and elected to field first. For the India Women, the innings was all about Smriti Mandhana who made 112 runs from 62 balls and played with a strike rate of 180.64 while in the middle order, Harleen Deol got 43 runs from 23 balls and played with a strike rate of 186.95.

(India Women defeated England Women by 97 runs)

The team ended up with 210 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs. During the chase, the England Women struggled with the bat and it was Nat Sciver-Brunt who got 66 runs from 42 balls while the rest of the batting order failed to fire. In 14.5 overs, the England Women team was all-out for 113 runs as the India Women won the match by 97 runs.

On This Day - June 28, 2022 - India defeats Ireland by 4 Runs

Playing the second T20I of the series on 28th June, 2022, the Indian team met the Ireland team at The Village, Malahide, Dublin. With the Indian team winning the toss and electing to bat first, they came out with all the guns blazing. Sanju Samson made 77 runs from 42 balls with a strike rate of 183.33 while Deepak Hooda got 104 runs from 57 balls with a strike rate of 182.45.

(India defeated Ireland by 4 runs)

Eventually, the Indian team finished with 225 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs. Coming to the chase, the Ireland team started well as Paul Stirling got 40 runs from 18 balls while Andy Balbirnie made 60 runs from 37 balls. In the middle order, George Dockrell made 34 runs from 16 balls while Mark Adair got 23 runs for 12 balls. Despite their best efforts, the Ireland team got 221 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs and lost the match by just 4 runs.

On This Day - June 28, 2019 - South Africa defeats Sri Lanka by 9 Wickets

In the 35th match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Chester le Street, South Africa secured a comfortable 9 wicket win over Sri Lanka with 76 balls to spare. After choosing to bowl first, South Africa's bowlers kept Sri Lanka under pressure throughout the innings. Dwaine Pretorius starred with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 25 runs, while Chris Morris claimed 3 for 46 and Kagiso Rabada picked up 2 wickets.

(South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 9 wickets)

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 203 in 49.3 overs, with Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando scoring 30 runs each. Chasing 204, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock early for 15, but Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis put together an unbeaten 175 run partnership that sealed the match. Amla remained not out on 80 from 105 balls, while du Plessis finished unbeaten on 96 from 103 deliveries. South Africa reached 206 for 1 in 37.2 overs to complete a dominant victory.

On This Day - June 28, 2015 - India Women defeats New Zealand Women by 17 Runs

For the opening ODI of the 2015 ICC Women's Championship in Bengaluru, India Women defeated New Zealand Women by 17 runs in a low scoring contest. After choosing to bat first, India struggled early and slipped to 55 for 6. Jhulan Goswami then played a vital innings, scoring 57 runs from 67 balls with 6 fours and a six. She received some support from Ekta Bisht, who made 12, helping India reach 142 in 44.3 overs.

(India Women defeated New Zealand Women by 17 runs)

Lea Tahuhu, Morna Nielsen and Leigh Kasperek picked up 3 wickets each for New Zealand. In reply, New Zealand never gained control of the chase. Suzie Bates top scored with 28, while Sophie Devine added 24. India's bowlers kept things tight throughout the innings. Sneh Rana led the attack with 3 wickets for 26 runs, while Ekta Bisht and Harmanpreet Kaur claimed 2 wickets each. New Zealand were bowled out for 125 in 45.3 overs as India took a 1-0 lead in the 5 match series.