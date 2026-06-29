On This Day in Cricket - June 29

The day of June 29 has been a witness to several amazing cricketing moments as in 2024, the Indian team won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as they defeated South Africa by 7 runs. In 1997, Sri Lanka’s left-hand batsman and playing as a batting all-rounder, Kariyawasam Indipalage Charith Asalanka was born in Elpitiya. In the 2019 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the Australian team defeated the New Zealand team by 86 runs as Alex Carey played an amazing innings of 71 runs from 72 balls in the match.

On This Day - June 29, 2024 - India wins the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The Finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 were played on 29th June between the Indian team and the South African team at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The Indian team won the toss and went to bat first, and it wasn’t a perfect start for the team. At the end, it was Virat Kohli scored 76 runs from 59 balls with a strike rate of 128.81 while Axar Patel made 47 runs from 31 balls with a strike rate of 151.61 as the Indian team got 176 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

(India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Finals)

While chasing the target, Quinton de Kock made 39 runs from 31 balls while Heinrich Klaasen got 52 runs from 27 balls with a strike rate of 192.59. Despite much effort, the South African team made just 169 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs as the Indian team won the match by 7 runs.

On This Day - June 29, 1997 - Kariyawasam Indipalage Charith Asalanka was Born Today

Born on 29th June, 1997, Kariyawasam Indipalage Charith Asalanka played for the Sri Lankan team as a batting all-rounder. Representing the team in 3 test matches, he has scored 88 runs at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 51.46. Coming to the ODIs, he has represented the team in 85 matches and has scored 2779 runs at an average of 42.10 and a strike rate of 90.66 while scoring 5 centuries and 17 half-centuries for the team.

(Kariyawasam Indipalage Charith Asalanka was born on 29th June, 1997)

Coming to the T20I format, he has played 76 matches and has scored 1456 runs at an average of 22.40 and a strike rate of 125.95 while scoring 6 half-centuries for the team. In the T20 Leagues worldwide, he has played 164 matches and has scored 3184 runs at an average of 22.74 and a strike rate of 127.30 while making 15 half-centuries for the team.

On This Day - June 29, 2019 - Australia defeats New Zealand by 86 Runs

As the race for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinals gathered pace, Australia produced a disciplined performance to defeat New Zealand by 86 runs at Lord's. After choosing to bat first, Australia recovered from early setbacks thanks to Usman Khawaja's patient 88 off 129 balls and Alex Carey's impressive 71 from 72 deliveries. Their 118 run partnership for the 6th wicket lifted Australia to a competitive total of 243 for 9.

(Australia defeated New Zealand by 86 runs)

Trent Boult starred with the ball for New Zealand, claiming 4 wickets, including a hat trick in the final over. In reply, New Zealand struggled against Australia's strong bowling attack. Kane Williamson fought with 40, while Ross Taylor added 30, but no other batter could build a meaningful innings. Mitchell Starc was outstanding, taking 5 wickets for just 26 runs, while Jason Behrendorff picked up 2 wickets. New Zealand were bowled out for 157 in 43.4 overs as Australia secured an important victory.

On This Day - June 29, 2018 - India defeats Ireland by 143 Runs

Winning the 2nd T20I by 143 runs, India completed a 2 nil series sweep over Ireland with a dominant all round performance in Dublin. After being asked to bat first, India posted a massive 213 for 4 in 20 overs. KL Rahul led the charge with a brilliant 70 off 36 balls, while Suresh Raina added 69 from 45 deliveries. Hardik Pandya finished strongly with an unbeaten 32 off just 9 balls, helping India cross the 200 mark.

(India defeated Ireland by 143 runs)

Chasing 214, Ireland never settled and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Umesh Yadav struck twice early before Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav shared 6 wickets to break the middle and lower order. Ireland were bowled out for just 70 in 12.3 overs, with only Gary Wilson reaching 15 runs. Rahul was named Player of the Match, while Chahal won Player of the Series for taking 6 wickets across the 2 match series.