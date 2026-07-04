Jaison Jerome
bowler
|Full name:
|Jaison Jerome
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|25.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|253
|253
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|253
|253
|SR
|150
|150
|Eco
|10.12
|10.12
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|5
|5
|Balls Faced
|17
|17
|Avg
|1.66
|1.66
|SR
|29.41
|29.41
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0