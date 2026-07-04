Jaison Jerome

Jaison Jerome

bowler

Full name:Jaison Jerome

Teams

2025 Teams

Royal Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings99
Overs25.025.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs253253
Wickets11
Avg253253
SR150150
Eco10.1210.12
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs55
Balls Faced1717
Avg1.661.66
SR29.4129.41
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

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