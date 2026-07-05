Syed Ali Naqi

Syed Ali Naqi

bowler

Full name:Syed Ali Naqi
Nationality:Portugal

Teams

2023 Teams

Punjab Cc Amadora

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs10.010.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6565
Wickets22
Avg32.532.5
SR3030
Eco6.56.5
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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