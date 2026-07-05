Syed Ali Naqi
bowler
|Full name:
|Syed Ali Naqi
|Nationality:
|Portugal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|10.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|65
|65
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|32.5
|32.5
|SR
|30
|30
|Eco
|6.5
|6.5
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0