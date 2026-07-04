Knights vs Dolphins 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Both the Dolphins and the Knights are members of Division 1. The pair will face off against one another for the first time in this series on February 19 at Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval. The Knights have yet to secure their first victory in this series and have already suffered two back-to-back defeats in this tournament. Both teams played two and three games in the series, respectively.

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With 18 points, the dolphins are currently ranked sixth in the standings. They were able to draw the second match after falling to the Rocks in the first game. They only lost by 69 runs in the first game they played the Warriors. In the first innings, Team Dolphins' Phelukwayo and Eathan Bosch each scored a half-century. For the Dolphins, Eathan Bosch is the most notable player. He can balance the team by contributing with both the bat and the ball.

On the other hand, the Knights' last game was against West Province, and they were defeated by innings and 155 runs. While batting first West Province put up a huge score of 575 runs. It was necessary for the Knights to find out this score because they ultimately lost by innings. Van Tonder and Captain Pite van Biljon made valiant attempts to win the game but were unsuccessful. In the second inning, Van Tonder reached the century mark. Additionally, the last time they played Limpopo, they defeated them by an inning and 106 runs.

Since both teams only have a few points to their names, they will aim to win the upcoming match and accumulate those 16 points plus bonus points on February 19, 2023.

Facts Mangaung will host their second game of the series. The previous match was North West vs Knights.

Beyers Swanepoel, bowler of Knights has 14 wickets in 3 matches so far in the 4-Day Franchise Series. He is the best bowler for the Knights team.

If the Knights win the match with the 16 bonus points they will be in the 4th position of the points table.

Pite van Biljon is the highest run scorer of the team and also the captain of the team Knights. He can play a crucial inning in the forthcoming fixture.

Knights vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

Knights are the only team in the 4-Day Franchise Series Division 1 who haven’t registered their first win after playing 3 matches. The dolphins will be playing their third match and look up to winning this one. The dolphins are currently in the 6th position of the points table with 18 points. Looking into the team's performances and analyses, the Dolphins are the favourites to win the match.

Knights vs Dolphins Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Knights are coming from two consecutive losses against Titans and Western Province by innings. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are also struggling to win their first game. The Dolphins would like to be in the top 5 by defeating the Knights on 19th February. Knights have played 3 matches in the tournament and could not win a single game against North West, Titans, or West Province.

If the Dolphins bat first, they will score around 300-400 runs in the first innings of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 200-250 if the Knights bat first in the match.

Final Prediction of the game – Dolphins to win.

Knights vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Uplands College, White River, Mpumalanga is a well-balanced surface which can give many opportunities to both batters as well as bowlers. The average first-inning score here at this venue is 310 runs plus. The team winning the toss will most likely prefer to chase on this surface.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast is expected at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein to go between 26-28°C during the match day with 70% humidity. The 19 km/hr wind blow can help the fast bowlers at early stages of match.There are no chances of rain during the game. Hence, the teams do not need to worry about par and DLS score coming into play for the match between the Knights and the Dolphins on 19th February 2023.

Dolphins Player List

Dolphins Squad – viBradley Porteous, David Miller, Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Thamsanga Kumalo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Ruan de Swardt, Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Slade van Staden (Wk), Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Kerwin Mungroo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lifa Ntanzi, Odirile Modimokoane, Ottniel Baartman, Thando Ntini.

Dolphins Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Sarel Erwee Batter Roelofsen Batter MJ Ackerman Batter JJ Smuts Batter Thande Ntini Batter Dupavillon Batter Zondo All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler J Smith Bowler Subrayen Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins will aim to beat Knights in their 3rd match of the series and account for their first win in the 4-Day Franchise Series. The Dolphins are now in sixth position in the points table with 18 points. They have lost one game out of 2 matches played so far

Knights Player List

Knights Squad: CP Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Wandile Makwetu, Jacques Snyman, Jason Raubenheimer, Matthew Kleinveldt, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Mangaliso Mosehle (Wk), Pite van Biljon (c) & (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbongiseni Mhlanga, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.

Knights Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Isaac Dikgale All Rounder Matthew Kleinveldt Batter Pite van Biljon All Rounder Gihahn Cloete Batter Van Tonder Batter Swanepoel All Rounder Gerald Coetzee Batter Heerden Bowler Budaza Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler Snyman Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights played 3 matches in the series so far and have failed to achieve the victory till the date. They are at the 7th position of the points table with 13 points in their pocket. They need to win the upcoming match to survive the tournament.

Knights vs Dolphins Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Dolphins winning the match are 1.8 whereas the odds in favour of the Knights are 2.3. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Knights Betting Odds - 2.3

Dolphins Betting Odds - 1.8

Knights vs Dolphins Top Team Batters

The Knights have 2 stand-out players in their squad. Van Tonder and Pite van Biljon are the prime batsmen for the knights. Van Biljon can play a captain’s knock against the Dolphins on 19th February 2023.

Top Batter Bets for Van Tonder- 4.4

Dolphins have Phehlukwayo who can bat as well as bowl amazingly well in the game. The Dolphins will need his excellence against the Knights on Thursday.

Top Batter Bets for Phehlukwayo - 4.74

Knights vs Dolphins Top Team Bowlers

Dolphins have Eathan Bosch and Ottniel Baartman who is their best bowler in the series. Eathan Bosch picked up 4 wickets in the first match. He will be the key bowler for the Dolphins.

Top Bowler Bets for Eathan Bosch- 4.52

Gerald Coetzee is the prime bowler for the Knights. He picked up 4 wickets in the previous game out of 7 wickets that fell off West province. Heerden also did well in the second game, picking five wickets.

Top Bowler Bets for Gerald Coetzee- 3.56