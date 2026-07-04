Asian Cup Group A/B Predictions and Tips in 2026

The Asian Cup is growing in popularity every year, with 125 million viewers watching the 2022 Group A, Group B matches and the finals, representing a 30% increase on the previous season. The edition of the 2023 Asian Cup will have several hosting countries and a new Nepal team for the first time in history, making it challenging to make correct Match Predictions. Explore the Asian Cup Predictions and Tips in 2023 at one of the best prediction websites Sportscafe to pick successful outcomes on betting platforms.

Today's Asian Cup Predictions

The opening matches of this year's tournament will reveal the national teams' potential from the first minutes of play. Thus, it is crucial to start following the Asia Cup events at an early stage by using the table below to locate the closest matches.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the Asian Cup

According to the competition format, the participants will play 2 matches each against the other teams in the group to determine the top four squads to advance to the finals. The experienced bettors usually prepare for the events of tomorrow or next week to plan time for the Asian Cup predictions in the live phase. The following schedule shows the sequence of upcoming matches in the tournament.