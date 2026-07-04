Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition: Predictions and Tips 2023

The Asian Men's Cricket Games is a highly anticipated cricket sporting event featuring 15 of the strongest men's teams in the world. Very soon you will be able to watch all the matches of the season over nine days. In this review you will find all the latest information about the tournament, the teams, the participants and their captains, as well as free predictions and tips, and a schedule of upcoming matches.

Today's Asian Games Men`s Predictions

The Asian Men's Games will start very soon on 27 September 2023 and the match schedule has been prepared by the organizers already now. In order for you to know about all the upcoming matches of the tournament and to save your time on searching for information, we have prepared a table with the match schedule. Check the table below to get the latest information about the matches that will be played today:

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for Cricket at the Asian Games Men`s

The schedule of the Asian Men's Cricket Championship will last for nine days and the dates of the matches are already known in advance to allow for proper timing. 15 men's teams will take part in the championship, which will be divided into 4 groups and will play in the group stage, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. the table you will find information with the schedule of matches to be played today, tomorrow and during the week:

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

The Asian Mens Games will feature 14 strongest teams from major countries around the world, made up of the strongest players competing against each other. All you have to do is choose your favorite team and support them throughout the tournament and to do so, take a close look at all the team line-ups, their key players and captains. Below you will find information about all the teams and their captains.

Mongolia

Captain - Mungun Altankhuyag;

Key Acquisition -Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan. Has the highest score in the team, and last season was nominated for the best player of the season;

Key Player - Mungun Altankhuyag, Batmunkh Batkhuyag, Rentsendorj Batmunkh, Baljinnyam Batsukh, Enkhbayar Buyantuguldur, Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan, Amarsanaa Gan-erdene, Od Lutbayar, Enkhtuvshin Munkhbat, Namsrai Bat-yalalt, Nyambaatar Naranbaatar, Enkherdene Otgonbayar, Tur-erdene Sumiya, Buyantushig Terbish;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish in last place in the championship in 2023.

Nepal

Captain - Rohit Paudel;

Key Acquisition - Kushal Bhurtel. He scored 278 points with a 69.50 scoring average in the five games he played;

Key Player - Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheik, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora , Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Bibek Yadav;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish sixth in the championship in 2023.

Cambodia

Captain - Etienne Beukes;

Key Acquisition - Mahaj Midda. He is considered the best player of last season;

Key Player - Etienne Beukes, Mahaj Midda, Sharwan Godara, Uday Hathinjar, Lakshit Gupta, Luqman Butt, Gulam Murtaza, Pel Vannak, Phon Bunthean, Anish Prasad, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Salvin Stanly, Ram Sharan, Te Senglong, Utkarsh Jain;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish ninth in the championship in 2023.

Japan

Captain - Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming;

Key Acquisition - Ibrahim Takahashi. He scored 312 points with a 69.50 scoring average in the five games he played;

Key Player - Ryan Drake, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Shogo Kimura, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi,

Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Shirai-Patmore, Mian Siddique, Declan Suzuki, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Ashley Thurgate, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lakeanthoeun Rathanak, Salvin Stanly, Ram Sharan, Te Senglong, Utkarsh Jain;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish eighth in the championship in 2023.

Malaysia

Captain - Ahmad Faiz;

Key Acquisition - Virandeep Singh. Malaysia's top scorer at the tournament with 165 points in five matches;

Key Player - Ahmad Faiz, Aiman Zaquan Ridzuan, Ainool Hafizs, Anwar Rahman, Haiqal Khair, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Amir, Sharvin Muniandy, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Syazrul Idrus, Syed Aziz, Batting Allrounder, Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish thirteenth in the championship in 2023.

Singapore

Captain - Aritra Dutta;

Key Acquisition - Surendran Chandramohan. The total number of wounds scored is 717;

Key Player - Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Aman Desai, Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna, Arjun Mutreja, Anish Paraam, Navin Param, Raoul Sharma, Chetan Suryawanshi, Ishaan Swaney;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish tenth in the championship in 2023.

Maldives

Captain - Azyan Farhath;

Key Acquisition - Nilantha Cooray. He was named the Player of the Series, after scoring 101 runs and taking six wickets in the four matches he played;

Key Player - Azyan Farhath, Mohamed Rishwan, Ahmed Hassan, Hassan Rasheed, Nilantha Cooray, Mohamed Azzam, mar Adam, Ibrahim Hassan, Mohamed Mahfooz, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Rizan;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish seventh in the championship in 2023.

Hong Kong

Captain - Nizakat Khan;

Key Acquisition - Nizakat Khan. He scored 182 runs at a batting average of 30.33, with 2 half centuries and a high score of 95;

Key Player - Nizakat Khan, Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Hamed Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Shiv Mathur, Adil Mehmood, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Muhammad Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Niaz Ali, Shahid Wasif, Ayush Shukla;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish fifth in the championship in 2023..

Thailand

Captain - Akshay Kumar Yadav;

Key Acquisition - Anucha Kalasi. He is considered to be the best player of last season among his country;

Key Player - Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Sorawat Desungnoen, Phanuwat Desungnoen, Anucha Kalasi, Chiraphong Liangwichian, Khanitson Namchaikul, Narawit Nuntarach, Chanchai Pengkumta, Satarut Rungrueang, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Sarawut Maliwan, Nopphon Senamontree, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Phanuphong Thongsa, Thanaphon Yotharat;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish twelfth in the championship in 2023.

India

Captain - Ruturaj Gaikwad;

Key Acquisition - Yashasvi Jaiswal. The total number of wickets scored is 489;

Key Player - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Akash Deepб, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will take the top spot in the championship in 2023.

Pakistan

Captain - Qasim Akra;

Key Acquisition - Saud Shakeel. The total number of wounds scored is 895;

Key Player - Qasim Akram, Omair Yousuf, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas

Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish eleventh in the championship in 2023.

Sri Lanka

Captain - Sahan Arachchige;

Key Acquisition - Saud Shakeel. TNuwanidu Fernando. He scored 126 runs without defeat, hitting 14 boundaries and four sixes;

Key Player - Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Sachitha Jayatilake, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nuwan Thushara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundara;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish second in the championship in 2023.

Bangladesh

Captain - Shakib Al Hasan;

Key Acquisition - Yasir Ali. The total number of wounds scored is 296;

Key Player - Jaker Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shahadat Hossain, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Yasir Ali;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish fourth in the championship in 2023.

Afghanistan

Captain - Hashmatullah Shahidi;

Key Acquisition -Nasir Jamal. The total number of wounds scored is 359;

Key Player - Hashmatullah Shahidi, Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish third in the championship in 2023.

Asian Games Mens Brief 2023

Asian Games Mens is one of the most awaited mens cricket sporting events for Indian players as this season India will be participating in this international sporting event. There will be 14 teams participating in this championship which will be played on a round robin system. To bet more rationally, read all the necessary information about the championship. More details about the championship are given in the table below:

Full Name of Championship Asian Games Mens Host Country Hangzhou, China Administrator Olympic Council of Asia Asian Games Mens Chairman China Asian Games Mens Schedule 2023 27 September 2023 - 7 October 2023 Asian Games Mens 2023 Start Date 27 September 2023 Format of the matches T20 Team 14 Matches 17 Last Champion Sri Lanka (season 2014) Team and Captains Mongolia - Mungun Altankhuyag; Nepal - Rohit Paudel; Cambodia - Etienne Beukes; Japan - Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming; Malaysia - Ahmad Faiz; Singapore - Aritra Dutta; Maldives - Captain - Azyan Farhath; Hong Kong - Nizakat Khan; Thailand - Akshay Kumar Yadav; India - Ruturaj Gaikwad; Pakistan - Qasim Akra; Sri Lanka - Sahan Arachchige; Bangladesh - Shakib Al Hasan; Afghanistan - Hashmatullah Shahidi. Asian Games Mens 2023 Match Venues Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Ground, Hangzhou

Free Tips and Predictions for Asian Games Mens Matches

If you have no experience in betting on significant sporting events like this tournament, it is important to familiarize yourself with the following details. Experienced bettors have a long history of giving free recommendations and offering predictions based on analyzing previous matches before the tournament. To increase the chances of a profitable bet, you can refer to the free predictions of experienced participants.

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meeting

In addition, before you start betting on such a significant event as the Asian Games Mens competition, it is recommended to conduct a thorough research of historical data and statistics of past games. Getting to know information about previous seasons, teams and players who participated in them will give you a deeper understanding of the betting process. Armed with these valuable statistics, you will be able to make more informed betting decisions, which will increase your chances of achieving favorable results.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

A long-awaited and significant sporting event is on the doorstep, and it's important to keep up to date with the key details of the competition. In order to stay up to date, we recommend reading the Asian Games Mens Brief 2023 section of this review. It contains comprehensive information about the date of the tournament, participating teams, their players and other important details.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

When betting on an international event, it is important to consider various factors that can affect the outcome, such as the stadium and weather conditions. We advise both experienced and novice bettors to thoroughly research the venue and check the weather forecast beforehand. By doing so, you will improve your ability to predict the outcome and increase your chances of winning.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

Experienced bettors often use mathematical calculations when placing bets. Using such calculations allows you to predict the outcome of a match more accurately and bet on cricket at the best odds. However, it should be realized that mathematical calculations can be complex and not everyone will be able to use them effectively.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

To increase the profitability of cricket betting, it is very useful to get information about the odds. It is important to note that the odds offered by different bookmakers may differ. Therefore, we advise you to carefully analyze and compare them, as this will increase the probability of a successful bet. In addition, it is worth considering that higher odds give you a better chance of winning. Use the data on this page and you will surely increase your chances of winning.

Using Software for Prediction

Experienced bettors have long been using predictor apps to enhance the safety of cricket betting. These programs analyze historical data to predict the probability of certain outcomes and even the exact score. The use of such tools is especially useful for novice bettors who want to master the rules of cricket betting.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

To increase the chances of success in cricket betting, it is recommended not to rely on only one expert source. We suggest that bettors gather information on match predictions from several reputable sites at the same time. By adopting such a comprehensive approach, we are confident that your cricket betting will bring even greater results.

Using Machine Learning

One of the widely used methods for predicting cricket betting is machine learning. Machine learning allows bettors to identify the most effective model for predicting future outcomes based on historical data. Bettors often rely on these predictions when placing bets on sporting events and analyzing previous matches. Bookmakers mainly use this approach to calculate match odds.

Use Variable BetsUse Variable Bets

You have the opportunity to bet on a major sporting event with a variety of possible outcomes. Each match of this tournament offers a wide range of betting options. You can bet before the match starts and even during the game. In addition to betting on the overall winner, you can choose other betting options including:

Asian Games Mens Match Winner;

The LIST Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

If you are just learning how to bet and do not know how to choose an option, you can always use the predictions of experienced players.

Use as Tips for Betting on Asian Games Mens and Predictions Data Pre Play from Last Year

To improve your betting strategy and maximize your profits, using last year's data can be incredibly useful. Researching teams and studying their results in past matches, as well as analyzing last year's predictions, can provide valuable insights. Full statistics of all matches played are available on various websites, keeping you up to date.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

The sports betting market is very diverse, and every year there are a huge number of other championships that can also be used for predictions. When betting on any sporting event, be sure to use the prediction information on our website, it will definitely help you to be more successful. List of the main championships for betting:

IPL;

BBL;

T20;

International;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

LPL;

Bangladesh Premier League;

T10;

ODI;

TEST;

WTC;

SA20;

Super Smash;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

CSA;

The Ford Trophy;

League Two;

LIST A;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

Asia Cup;

West Indies Tour of India.

FAQ

In order to give you all the information you need in full about Asian Games Mens, we have answered the most frequently asked questions from Indian users. Read the information below carefully and you'll be sure to have no questions at all.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of Asian Games Mens?

Predicting the winner of a competition is indeed possible. To do this, it is necessary to closely monitor all the events taking place within a sporting event, carefully study and evaluate the data of all matches held, take into account the prevailing weather conditions, and use free forecasts of expert players.

Who Will Win Asian Games Mens 2023?

Unfortunately, the outcome of the tournament will become clear only after its completion. However, using the data presented on our website, you have the opportunity to predict the winner yourself. Therefore, carefully study the review and use our guide to determine the winner.

How to Determine the Winner of Asian Games Mens Using a Prediction?

Choosing a forecasting method is not a difficult process, especially as they are described in detail in the review. It can be using machine learning, referring to various expert sources, or an integrated approach. By analyzing the data presented, you will improve your ability to make accurate predictions and effectively predict the ultimate winner.

Who Is Predicted to Win the Asian Games Mens 2023?

According to the predictions of experienced experts, the Indian team will win the Asian Mens Games 2023. After all, they are considered to be the strongest competitors in such a sport as Cricket.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2023 Asian Games Mens?

Mohammad Mithun of the Bangladesh team is predicted to be one of the best players in the Asian Games Mens 2023. He topped his team's score with 285 runs at an impressive strike rate of 105.

Who Was the winner of the Asian Games Mens in the Last Season?

In 2014, the Sri Lanka team won the Asian Games Mens.