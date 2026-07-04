Sydney Thunders vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Stars will kick off the 2022-23 edition of the Big Bash League at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on 13th December.

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The Sydney Thunders had a decent last season. They finished 3rd with 9 wins in 15 games. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars finished the previous edition at fifth place with 7 wins in 14 matches.

Thunders have won the Big Bash League once in 2015-2016 beating the very same team Melbourne stars. Their opponents

Lions vs Rocks Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions vs Rocks Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Lions is 65% and of Rocks is 35%.

Our Prediction

It’s the second game for the Lions and the third game for the Rocks in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. The lions currently sit fourth in the table with 4 points and the Rocks are winless in their last 2 games and second last in the table. The Lions would like to get yet another win but will expect a tough fight from win-less Rocks.

Lions vs Rocks Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.20 and Lions to hit more sixes is priced at 2.00

Weather Report

With an 80% probability of precipitation and 86% cloud cover, the chances of rains are high at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It will be a cagey affair in terms of the weather.

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Wandile Makwetu Batsman Reeza Hendricks Batsman Mitchell Van Buuren Batsman Wiaan Mulder Bowling Allrounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Evan Jones Batting Allrounder Malusi Siboto Bowling Allrounder Liam Alder Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Rocks Player List

Janneman Malan, Valintine Kitime, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin, Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Bamanye Xenxe, Christiaan Jonker, Zakhele Qwabe, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Hlomla Hanabe

Rocks Predicted Playing XI:







Player Name Role Jaaneman Malan Batsman Valintine Kitime Batsman Stiaan van Zyl Batsman Clyde Fortuin Wicketkeeper Farhaan Behardien Batting Allrounder Michael Copeland Bowler Ferisco Adams Bowling Allrounder Shaun von Berg Bowling Allrounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler







Lions vs Rocks Head to Head

The last time Lions and Rocks faced each other was in the 14th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Lions win the match by 6 wickets. The Lions won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pieter Malan scored a brilliant 104 of 125 balls and Ruan Terblanche (51) was the next-best batsman for Rocks. In terms of bowling, Sisanda Magala (10-1-46-6) and Malusi Siboto (8-0-32-4) were the picks of the bowlers for the Lions. Joshua Richards (67) and Reeza Hendricks (56) set up a wonderful chase for the Lions and made sure they win. Shaun von Berg (10-0-54-2) and Siyabonga Mahima (10-0-48-1) were the picks of the bowlers for the Rocks.

Matches played between Lions and Rocks: 1 Match

Matches won by Lions: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Rocks: 0 Matches

Lions vs Rocks Betting Odds

As per market odds, Lions to win the match is priced at 1.61 and Rocks to win the match is at 2.30. The bookies clearly favour the Lions in this game.

Melbourne Stars are yet to win a BBL title.

We are very excited for the kick off of season 12 of BBL, and so are the teams and we are affirmative that you are eagerly waiting too. Here we are with our analysis of the much-anticipated match.

Sydney Thunders vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunders had a satisfying season last time around. They ended up in third place. Green and his men will be eager to start this season on a high note and repeat the 2016 performance.

Melbourne Stars could not quite get going in the past season. They were inconsistent with their performance and could only win 50% of the seven matches played. They will be desperate to win their first-ever BBL title. Glenn Maxwell and his men will be all set as they start their quest for the title against Sydney Thunders.

Both the teams are equally competitive and the squads look well balanced. We are rooting for Sydney Thunders with a 60/40 chance of winning the opening BBL match

Our Prediction

With the addition of David Warner, the opening pair looks solid. Warner is likely to partner with Hales at the top. Even though the head to head stats are in favour of Melbourne stars, we are backing thunders to win the game. While Melbourne Stars is also a tough team to beat, we are leaning towards Thunders to win the opener.

Our prediction - Sydney Thunders Win

Sydney Thunders vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Thunders looks more dangerous and a tough to beat team among the two. The attacking opening pair, multiple bowling options and variety in the powerplay as well as the death overs favour Thunders.

If Sydney Thunders bats first, we expect a score of 155 plus runs. If Melbourne Stars bat first, expect somewhere between (125 to 145) runs.

Marcus Stoinis is a player to watch for the Melbourne Stars. Glenn Maxwell is returning from an injury. Expect some runs from his bat as well. David Warner can be a troublemaker from the Sydney Thunders camp.

We are backing the Sydney Thunders to win the 3rd match.

Sydney Thunders vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Manuka Oval Canberra is batting-friendly. The average first-inning score here is 169. We expect a high-scoring encounter in the opening BBL match. It will be a nightmare for the bowlers but entertainment for the crowd and the fans. The team winning the toss might elect to bat first and set up a huge total on the board.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Manuka Oval to hover around 22°C on the matchday with 69% humidity. The 14 km/hr wind might offer some assistance to the bowlers with the new ball. There are no chances of precipitation during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

Sydney Thunders Player List

Sydney Thunders Squad - Chris Green ©, David Warner, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Sydney Thunders predicted playing XI:

David Willey pulled out at the last moment which came as a huge shock to the Sydney Thunders. He has been replaced by Fazalhaq Farooqi. The Thunders are also excited to have David Warner back on their side. The explosive opener will be a treat to watch playing for the thunders.

Player Name Role Chris Green Captain Matthew Gikes Wicket Keeper Jason Sangha Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqui Bowler David Warner Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Tanveer Sangha Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Brendon Dogget Bowler

Sydney Thunders Team Form

David Warner and Alex Hales, the likely opening pair of Sydney Thunders are in impressive touch. Alex Hales is the second-highest run scorer for the Thunders. Both players have the ability to score quick runs in the powerplay. Jason Sangha is another player to watch out for.

Skipper Chris Green has been phenomenal. He is leading the team in both departments. Daniel Sams is an asset for the Thunder. He can be seen picking multiple wickets for the Thunders.

Sydney Thunders looks set to start the tournament with a win and gain winning momentum for the upcoming matches.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Glenn Maxwell ©, Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin.











Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Glenn Maxwell will lead the Melbourne Stars.







Player Name Role Glenn Maxwell Captain Joe Clark Wicket Keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Joe Burns Batsman Nick Larkin Batsman Beau Webster Batsman Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Nathan Counter-Nile Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Trent Boutl Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars did not have a dream tournament in the previous edition. But Maxwell and his men have the potential to turn things around. Marcus Stoinis and Maxwell have been phenomenal for their franchise. In fact, both players have amassed over 2000 runs for the Stars.

Adam Zampa and Nathan Counter-Nile will support the bowling attack led by Trent Boult. Zampa can be a double edged sword, meaning he is likely to go for runs but will have multiple scalps in the match.

Sydney Thunders vs Melbourne Stars Head-to-Head

Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Stars have played 17 matches against each other in which Melbourne Stars have won 10 games and the Thunders have 7 wins to their name.

Matches between Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Stars - 17 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunders - 7 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 10 Matches

Sydney Thunders vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Thunders to win the game is 1.80, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Sydney Thunders vs Melbourne Stars Top Team Batsmen

Glenn Maxwell is the leading run-scorer for Melbourne Stars with 2549 runs to his name. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 30 runs in the opening game.

The pocket-size dynamite David Warner can be the highest run scorer for the Sydney Thunders in the first of season 13.

Sydney Thunders vs Melbourne Stars Top Team Bowlers

Daniel Sams has been the pick of the bowlers for Sydney Thunders. He has 75 wickets to his name playing for Thunders. Sams will be the key if Thunders expect to restrict stars under 150 runs.

Adam Zampa can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming match. The batsmen will look to go after him and might mistime a shot or two in the process.