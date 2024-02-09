DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs COVI (Comilla Victorians) Match Prediction COVI 67 % Chance of Winning DHA 33 % Bet Now! Durdanto Dhaka will take on Comilla Victorians in the match no. 26 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on February 9th. The two teams will lock horns at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Friday evening, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Chance Winning

Comilla Victorians have had a pretty good campaign so far in the BPL 2024. They are third on the table with eight points from six games and a net run-rate of 1.281, winning four games. Durdanto Dhaka are languishing at the bottom with just two points from seven matches and an NRR of -1.549.

Durdanto Dhaka lost their sixth consecutive match when they went down against Sylhet Strikers by five wickets. Having been sent in to bat first, Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan brought up fifty in 5.3 overs. Naim scored 36 off 29 while Hassan made 41 off 32 but the rest of the line-up failed as they managed only 124.

Defending the target, Shoriful Islam did an excellent job with the new ball, picking three wickets in the powerplay. Usman Qadir conceded just 16 runs in four overs and snared two wickets. But they didn't have enough runs on the board as Sylhet reached the target with an hour to spare.

Comilla Victorians are coming off a 34-run victory over Khulna Tigers in their previous game. Opting to bat first, Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das added 69 runs for the opening wicket. Litton Das smashed 45 off 30 deliveries while Jaker Ali struck 18 off 8 to push the total to 149 in 20 overs.

Comilla Victorians’ bowlers had a great start to their defence, reducing Khulna Tigers to 33 for 4. Aamer Jamal then ran through the remaining batting unit with 5 for 23 in four overs as they skittled out Khulna for 115.

Talking about this encounter, Comilla Victorians will be heavy favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Durdanto Dhaka’s chance of winning: 33%

Comilla Victorians's chance of winning: 67%

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Betting Tips

Saif Hassan looked in good touch in the previous game, scoring 41 off 32 versus Sylhet Strikers. He has over 800 runs in the format at an average of 24. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Comilla Victorians’ Mohammad Rizwan is one of the consistent batters with over 7000 runs at an average of 43. He has two hundreds and 60 fifties in the format. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durdanto Dhaka Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Comilla Victorians Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Comilla Victorians 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Toss Prediction

The ongoing BPL season has had 12 matches played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. 9 of those games were won by the chasing team and teams have preferred fielding first in this tournament. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Dhaka is likely to be hazy on Friday evening. There is no real threat of rain with less than a 5% chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature should range between 22 to 26 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 19 kmph.

Durdanto Dhaka Players List

Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Saim Ayub, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin, Alauddin Babu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Naim Batter Sabbir Hossain All-rounder Saif Hassan Batter Saim Ayub Batter Alex Ross Batter Irfan Sukkur Wicket-keeper Lasith Croospulle Batter Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler

Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form

Durdanto Dhaka won their opening match of the BPL 2024 by five wickets. However, they have since lost six matches on the trot. Recently, they lost to Rangpur Riders by 60 runs and against Sylhet Strikers by five wickets.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Ankon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rahkeem Cornwall, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Matthew Ford, Mushfiq Hasan, Mahidul Ankon

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Litton Das (capt) Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Towhid Hridoy Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Mahidul Islam Ankon All-rounder Aamer Jamal All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Al Islam Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler

Comilla Victorians Recent Form

Comilla Victorians have four of their six games in the tournament, with two losses coming against Durdanto Dhaka and Rangpur Riders. In the last two games, they defeated Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets and Khulna Tigers by 34 runs.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Head-to-Head Record

Durdanto Dhaka won the earlier clash between these teams by five wickets. In the previous edition, Comilla Victorians beat the Dhaka team in both group games.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Betting Odds

Comilla Victorians to hit most sixes @ 1.99 (Parimatch)

Comilla Victorians have some excellent batters in their ranks such as Will Jacks, Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah and Jaker Ali. Comilla Victorians have smashed 33 sixes in six games whereas Dhaka hit 30 in seven innings. Bet on Comilla Victorians to hit most sixes in the game.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Top Batters

Mohammad Naim to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka





Mohammad Naim has done reasonably well in the season compared to his teammates. He has scored 192 runs in seven innings at an average of 27, including a fifty. Naim has over 2300 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 24, including eight fifties and a hundred.

Will Jacks to be the top batter for Comilla Victorians

The English all-rounder has a pretty good record in the shorter format. He has amassed 3995 runs at an average of 29 while striking at 157. Jacks has two hundreds and 30 fifties in the format. Bet on him to be the top Comilla Victorians batter.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Top Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka

Shoriful Islam is the leading wicket-taker for Dhaka in the ongoing tournament. He has taken 13 wickets in the season at an economy of 8.17. The left-arm pacer has snared 4 for 24 and 3 for 27 in two of the last three innings.

Tanvir Islam to be the top bowler for Comilla Victorians

Tanvir Islam has done an excellent job for Comilla Victorians in the ongoing tournament. He has taken 11 wickets in six games at an economy of just 6.14 with best figures of 4 for 13. The left-arm orthodox spinner has 71 wickets from 54 T20s at 6.52 rpo.