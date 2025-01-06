Facts: Durbar Rajshahi, previously playing the BPL as Rajshahi Royals, took a three-year break from the tournament after winning the title in 2020.

Durbar Rajshahi’s pacer Taskin Ahmed broke the record of the best bowling figures in the Bangladesh Premier League with a return of 7/19 against Dhaka Capital.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Durbar Rajshahi started their campaign with a loss to Fortune Barishal, who chased down an imposing target of 198 with 4 wickets remaining. They swiftly got back to winning ways, mainly riding on Taskin Ahmed’s record-breaking 7-wicket haul against Dhaka Capitals. There were no heroics in the next match, however, as they meekly surrendered to Chittagong Kings.

Fortune Barishal have played one game fewer than their opponents but are still ahead of them in the table on net run rate. The defending champions started the tournament with a win over Durbar Rajshahi but their batting collectively failed in the next game. None of the batsmen managed to score more than 30 runs as Rangpur Riders bowled them out for 124 and chased it down with ease.

Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning - 35%

Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning - 65%

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

After the first leg in Mirpur which saw pretty high scores, the tournament shifts base to Sylhet. The venue is a bowling-friendly wicket with scores of mid 130s being par at the venue. We feel it’ll be a low-scoring match and are backing the bowlers to do well. Odds of 5.30 for a batsman to not score a fifty seem like a safe bet to us.

Durbar Rajshahi’s pacer Taskin Ahmed is in great form, having taken 12 wickets already in 3 matches. Fortune Rajshahi’s batsmen are yet to get going and Ahmed could not have picked a better time to face them. In the first match the two teams played, the 29-year-old took 3 wickets and we’re backing him to be among the wickets once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds More Sixes Hit Durbar Rajshahi 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Better Opening Partnership Durbar Rajshahi 1.96 Bet on Parimatch Fifty in the Match Yes 1.12 Bet on Parimatch

Durbar Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

This is the first game scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in the tournament. Teams batting first average 132 in T20s at the venue and have won 35 of 59 games played there. We’re expecting the team that wins the toss to go with the history of the ground and bat first.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a warm evening in Sylhet with the temperature predicted to be in the mid to late 20s and going down as the match progresses. With no rain projected, fans are in for a full match.

Durbar Rajshahi News & Player List

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Anamul Haque (c), Akbar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Haris, Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Nathan Edward, Jishan Alam, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Saad Nasim, Sabbir Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Arafat Minhas, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Salman Mirza, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehrab Hossain, Mohor Sheikh, Sohag Gazi

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Batter Sabbir Hossain Allrounder Anamul Haque Batter Yasir Ali Batter Akbar Ali Wicketkeeper Ryan Burl Allrounder Sohag Gazi Allrounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shafiul Islam Bowler Hasan Murad Bowler Mohor Sheikh Bowler

Durbar Rajshahi Team Form

The team is making its comeback to the Bangladesh Premier League after a three-year absence. They were handed a loss in their comeback game by Fortune Barishal before they swatted aside Dhaka Capitals. They, however, come into the match on the back of a 105-run defeat to Chittagong Kings.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, James Fuller, Jahandad Khan, Mahmudullah, Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Nabi, Nayeem Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Ali Khan, Nandre Burger, Ebadot Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Ariful Islam, Iqbal Hossain Emon

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Kyle Mayers Allrounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Mahmudullah Allrounder Faheem Ashraf Allrounder Mohammad Nabi Allrounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Iqbal Hossain Emon Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

The defending champions started the tournament strongly by chasing down a near-200 total with relative ease. However, they suffered a loss in their very next game, losing to Rangpur Riders after a collective batting failure.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

The season opener in Mirpur between Durbar Rajshahi and Fortune Barishal was the first time the two sides played each other. Despite being put a target of 198, the defending champions beat Durbar Rajshahi with ease.

Head to Head

Durbar Rajshahi: 0

Fortune Barishal: 1

Draw: 0

Durbar Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Durbar Rajshahi

Both teams’ openers have flattered to deceive so far. Durbar Rajshahi has managed scores of just 9, 13, and 5 in the opening three games while Fortune Barishal’s opening partnership was broken for a duck in the opening match but managed to score 28 in the second.

The defending champions’ openers Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto have pedigree and it is only a matter of time before they go big. Iqbal was the tournament’s top scorer last season while Shanto is settling in his new team. A 28-run partnership in the game against Rangpur Riders showed promise and odds of 1.85 for them to have the better opening partnership in the match seem pretty good to us.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, null Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Durbar Rajshahi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.44 Bet Now!

Durbar Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top batsman

In the three games that Durbar Rajshahi has played, Anamul Haque has scored two half centuries to write his name at the top of the list of the highest run scorers in the tournament so far. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is in great form and his team will need him to perform well once again against the defending champions.

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s top batsman

None of Fortune Barishal’s batsmen have impressed so far with the lower-order batters scoring the bulk of the team’s runs. The opening batsman has scored 35 runs in two matches for the team but was the tournament’s topscorer last season and comes into the tournament with two fifties in the previous three matches.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top bowler

Pacer Taskin Ahmed wrote his name in the record books by becoming the first player in the tournament, and third overall, to take 7 wickets in a T20 match. He has been deadly in the other two matches as well taking 5 wickets to take his tally to 12 this season.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

While the left arm pacer is yet to take a wicket in the two games this season, there is no doubting Afridi’s talent. The 24-year-old came into the tournament on the back of a 7-wicket return in the 3-match ODI series against South Africa. We are backing him to open his account against Durbar Rajshahi.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Durbar Rajshahi to Win - 2.44 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal to Win - 1.55 (Parimatch) While both teams come into the match on the back of a loss, the bookmakers are backing Fortune Barishal to win the game. It could be a close encounter but we’re also backing the defending champions to emerge victorious in Sylhet and move up the table. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







