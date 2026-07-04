Knights vs Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Knights vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Knights is 40% and of Warriors is 60%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the third game for both the teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Both teams are currently without a win in this year’s tournament and would be looking toward breaking the 2 game-losing streak. Warriors are currently 6th in the table with an NRR of -0.250 and the Knights are languishing at the bottom with a sorry NRR of -3.150.

Knights vs Warriors Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Warriors are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. Rosier to score over 20.5 is priced at 1.83 and a hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.75.

Weather Report

With an 87% probability of precipitation and 99% cloud cover, the chances of rain are extremely high at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Knights have already lost a game here against Western Province via the DLS method so they should be well prepared here.

Knights Player List

Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Gihahn Cloete Wicketkeeper Jacques Snyman Batting Allrounder Raynard van Tonder Batsman Pite van Biljon Batsman Patrick Botha Bowling Allrounder Patrick Kruger Bowling Allrounder Migael Pretorius Bowling Allrounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Nhlankanipho Mpungose Bowler Monde Maquunqu Bowler

Warriors Player List

Kyle Jacobs, Joshua Chippendale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alindile Mhletwya, Akhona Mnyaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Wihan Lubbe Batting Allrounder Joshua Chippendale Batsman Sinethemba Qeshile Wicketkeeper Matthew Breetzke Batsman Diego Rosier Batting Allrounder Tristan Stubbs Batsman Lesiba Ngoepe Batting Allrounder Alindile Mhletwya Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler Marco Jansen Bowling Allrounder

Knights vs Warriors Head to Head

The last time Knights and Warriors faced each other was in the 21st match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Knights win the match by 7 wickets. The Knights won the toss and elected to field first. JJ Smuts scored a wonderful 135 of 137 balls to propel the Warriors to a score of 264/9. Wihan Lubbe (32) was the other pick of batsman. In terms of bowling, Alfred Mothoa (10-0-45-4) and Migael Pretorius (10-0-47-3) were the picks of the bowlers for the Knights. Rilee Rossouw (73) and Raynard van Tonder (66) set up a wonderful chase for the Knights to win the game. JJ Smuts (10-1-47-1) and Tsepo Ndwandwa (7-0-42-0) were the picks of the bowlers for the Warriors in the losing cause.

Matches played between Knights and Warriors: 5 Matches

Matches won by Knights: 2 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Match

Matches won by Warriors: 2 Matches

Knights vs Warriors Betting Odds

As per market odds, Warriors to win the match is priced at 1.72 and Knights to win the match is at 2.10. The bookies clearly favour the Warriors in this game.