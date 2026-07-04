Knights vs Western Province Match Prediction

Knights vs Western Province Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Knights is 45% and of Western Province is 55%.

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Our Prediction

It’s the second game for both teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Knights won their first game against North West by 109 runs whereas Western Province on the other hand won their first game against Dolphins by 4 wickets. A similar pattern is expected to be followed here where the Knights are expected to be winless in their first two games.

Knights vs Western Province Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Western Province are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can look at. Daniel Smith to score over 25.5 is priced at 1.83 and Jacques Snyman to be the top batsman for Knights is priced at 4.00.

Weather Report

With a 48% probability of precipitation and 74% cloud cover, the chances of rain are extremely high at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Knights Player List

Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Gihahn Cloete Wicketkeeper Jacques Snyman Batting Allrounder Raynard van Tonder Batsman Pite van Biljon Batsman Patrick Botha Bowling Allrounder Patrick Kruger Bowling Allrounder Migael Pretorius Bowling Allrounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Nhlankanipho Mpungose Bowler Monde Maquunqu Bowler

Western Province Player List

Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Gavin Kaplan, Da1ne Vilas, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Aviwe Mgijima, Basheeru-Dean Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siya Plaatje, Tshepo Moreki

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Tony de Zorzi Batsman Jonathan Bird Batsman Edward Moore Batsman Yaseen Vallie Batsman Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper George Linde Batting Allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Knights vs Western Province Head to Head

The last time Knights and Western Province faced each other was in the 18th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Knights win the match by 38 runs. The Knights won the toss and elected to bat first which saw Matthew Kleinveldt score a brilliant 68. Raynard van Tonder (54) was the next-best batsman for the Knights. In terms of bowling, Mihlali Mpongwana (9-0-61-3) and Tshepo Moreki (9-0-66-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Western Province. Daniel Smith (59) and George Linde (55) set up a wonderful chase for the Western Province, however, Alfred Mothoa (10-0-47-3) and Mbulelo Budaza (9-0-45-2) made sure the Knights win the game.

Matches played between Knights and Western Province: 1 Match

Matches won by Knights: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Western Province: 0 Matches

Knights vs Western Province Betting Odds

As per market odds, Knights to win the match is priced at 2.05 and Western Province to win the match is at 1.72. The bookies clearly favour the Western Province in this game.