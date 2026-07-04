Lions vs Rocks Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions vs Rocks Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Lions is 65% and of Rocks is 35%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the second game for the Lions and the third game for the Rocks in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. The lions currently sit fourth in the table with 4 points and the Rocks are winless in their last 2 games and second last in the table. The Lions would like to get yet another win but will expect a tough fight from win-less Rocks.

Lions vs Rocks Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.20 and Lions to hit more sixes is priced at 2.00

Weather Report

With an 80% probability of precipitation and 86% cloud cover, the chances of rains are high at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It will be a cagey affair in terms of the weather.

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Wandile Makwetu Batsman Reeza Hendricks Batsman Mitchell Van Buuren Batsman Wiaan Mulder Bowling Allrounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Evan Jones Batting Allrounder Malusi Siboto Bowling Allrounder Liam Alder Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Rocks Player List

Janneman Malan, Valintine Kitime, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin, Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Bamanye Xenxe, Christiaan Jonker, Zakhele Qwabe, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Hlomla Hanabe

Rocks Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Jaaneman Malan Batsman Valintine Kitime Batsman Stiaan van Zyl Batsman Clyde Fortuin Wicketkeeper Farhaan Behardien Batting Allrounder Michael Copeland Bowler Ferisco Adams Bowling Allrounder Shaun von Berg Bowling Allrounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler

Lions vs Rocks Head to Head

The last time Lions and Rocks faced each other was in the 14th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Lions win the match by 6 wickets. The Lions won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pieter Malan scored a brilliant 104 of 125 balls and Ruan Terblanche (51) was the next-best batsman for Rocks. In terms of bowling, Sisanda Magala (10-1-46-6) and Malusi Siboto (8-0-32-4) were the picks of the bowlers for the Lions. Joshua Richards (67) and Reeza Hendricks (56) set up a wonderful chase for the Lions and made sure they win. Shaun von Berg (10-0-54-2) and Siyabonga Mahima (10-0-48-1) were the picks of the bowlers for the Rocks.

Matches played between Lions and Rocks: 1 Match

Matches won by Lions: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Rocks: 0 Matches

Lions vs Rocks Betting Odds

As per market odds, Lions to win the match is priced at 1.61 and Rocks to win the match is at 2.30. The bookies clearly favour the Lions in this game.