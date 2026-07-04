North West vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

North West vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

The winning probability of North West is 40% and of Dolphins is 60%.

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Our Prediction

It’s the third game for North West and the second game for Dolphins in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. North West currently sits second on the table with 8 points and the Dolphins sit fifth on the table with 4 points. The Dolphins will try to do everything to close this gap and gain momentum.

North West vs Dolphins Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Dolphins are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.50 and Dolphins to hit more sixes is priced at 2.00

Weather Report

With 87% probability of precipitation and 72% cloud cover, the chances of rains are high at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. It will be a cagey affair in terms of the weather.

North West Player List

Wesley Marshall, Christopher Britz, Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Ndumiso Mvelase, Senuran Muthuswamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Heino Kuhn, Khanya Cotani, Nicky van den Bergh, Taheer Isaacs, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nono Pongolo.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Lesego Senokwane Batting Allrounder Wesley Marshall Batsman Christopher Britz Batsman Heino Kuhn Batsman Nicky van den Bergh Wicketkeeper Senuran Muthusamy Batting Allrounder Delano Potgieter Batting Allrounder Shaylen Pillay Batting Allrounder Eldred Hawken Bowler Duan Jansen Bowler Nono Pongolo Bowler

Dolphins Player List

Tshepang Dithole, Grant Roelofsen, JJ Smuts, Ruan de Swardt, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bradley Porteous, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen, Thando Ntini, Marques Ackerman, Lifa Ntanzi, Bryce Parsons, Thamsanga Kumalo, Odirile Modimokoane

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Tshepang Dithole Batsman Grant Roelofsen Wicketkeeper JJ Smuts Batsman Ruan de Swardt Batsman Jason Smith Batsman Andile Phehlukwayo Bowling Allrounder Bradley Porteous Batsman Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowling Allrounder Thando Ntini Bowler

North West vs Dolphins Head to Head

The last time Western Province and North West faced each other was in the 11th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw North West win the match by 79 runs. Dolphins won the toss and elected to bowl first. Christopher Britz scored a brilliant 81 of 108 balls and Senuran Muthusamy (73) was the next-best batsman for North West. In terms of bowling, Kerwin Mungroo (10-1-31-4) and Ottniel Baartman (10-0-53-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Dolphins. Sarel Erwee (52) and Khaya Zondo (50) set up a wonderful chase for the Dolphins, however, Caleb Seleka (10-1-20-4) and Duan Jansen (8.5-0-32-3) made sure North West win the game.

Matches played between North West and Dolphins: 1 Match

Matches won by North West: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Dolphins: 0 Matches

North West vs Dolphins Betting Odds

As per market odds, North West to win the match is priced at 2.10 and Dolphins to win the match is at 1.72. The bookies clearly favour the Dolphins in this game.