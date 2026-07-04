North West vs Knights Match Prediction

North West vs Knights Chance of Winning

The winning probability of North West is 25% and of Knights is 75%.

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Our Prediction

Even though North West won their first game narrowly against the Warriors in the second game of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23, we predict an easy victory for the Knights considering how strong their squad is.

North West vs Knights Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Knights are favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely have a look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is 2.5 and the Knights to hit more sixes is 1.60.

Weather Report

Moderate rains are expected to fall throughout the day at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom with rains of around 6.5mm to fall. Visibility shouldn’t be a problem as cloud availability is 36% is the humidity is expected to be 43%.

North West Player List

Khanya Cotani, Eldred Hawken, Duan Jansen, Heino Kuhn, Wesley Marshall, Renaldo Meyer, Grant Mokoena, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Caleb Seleka, Lesego Senokwane, Hardus Viljoen, Lwandiswa Zuma.

North West Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Wesley Marshall Batsman Khanya Cotani Wicketkeeper Delano Potgieter Batsman Grant Mokoena Batsman Shaylen Pillay Batsman Senuran Muthusamy Batting Allrounder Lwandiswa Zuma Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Duan Jansen Bowle Heino Kuhn Batsman

Knights Player List

Mbulelo Budaza, Gihahn Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Kruger, Mbongiseni Mhlanga, Alfred Mothoa, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Migael Pretorius,

Nathan Roux, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel, Pite van Biljon, Nealan van Heerden, Raynard van Tonder.

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Gihan Cloete Wicketkeeper Jacques Snyman Batting Allrounder Raynard van Tonder Batsman Aubrey Swanepoel Batting Allrounder Pite van Biljon Batsman Patrick Kruger Batting Allrounder Orapeleng Motlhoaring Allrounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler

North West vs Knights Head to Head

The last time North West and Knights faced each other was in the 13th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. The game went down to the wire as North West won by 4 wickets with only 14 balls remaining. North West won the toss and elected to field first. Raynard van Tonder (51), Pite van Biljon (65) for Knights, and Nono Pongolo (9-0-52-3), Duan Jansen (8-0-36-1) for North West were the pick of the players in the first innings. North West chased down 279, thanks to a century-opening stand between Lesego Senokwane (65) and Wesley Marshall (41). Delano Potgieter’s quickfire 54 of 41 balls was enough to help his team win. Jacques Snyman was the pick of the bowler for the Knights who posted a decent figure of 10-0-42-3.

Matches played between North West and Knights: 1 Match

Matches won by North West: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Knights: 0 Matches

North West vs Knights Betting Odds

As per market odds, North West to win the match is priced at 2.5 and Knights to win the match is at 1.53. The bookies clearly favor the Knights in this game.