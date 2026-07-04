Rocks vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23, Boland Park, Paarl, December 02, 2022

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Boland vs Dolphins Match Prediction

Dolphins are expected to win the opening match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, 2022-23 against Boland

Boland vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Boland is 44% and of Dolphins is 56%.

Our Prediction

We predict a close game between the Dolphins and the Rocks however, the Dolphins do have a slight edge over them.

Boland vs Dolphins Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Dolphins are favourites to win the game, however, there are certain odds that you can surely have a look at. A fifty to be scored in the match is 1.05 and the Dolphins to hit more sixes is 1.90.

Boland vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction

Based on historical data and weather conditions, the team winning the toss should bat first and put up a fighting total.

Weather Report

It’s unfortunate news for cricket lovers as moderate rains are expected throughout the day with 70% humidity. Around 7.9mm of rain is expected to fall throughout the day with 72% cloud coverage.

Boland Player List

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Hardus Viljoen, Is-maeel Gafieldien, Ferisco Adams, Siyabonga Mahima, Christiaan Jonker, Ruan Terblanche, Imran Manack, Shaun von Berg, Michael Copeland, Zakhele Qwabe, Clyde Fortuin, Achille Cloete, Stiaan van Zyl, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kyle Abbott.

Boland Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Clyde Fortuin Wicketkeeper Janneman Malan Batsman Ferisco Adams Bowling Allrounder Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Pieter Malan Batsman Christiaan Jonker Batsman Imran Manack Bowler Michael Copeland Batsman Zakhele Qwabe Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Stiaan van Zyl Batting Allrounder

Boland Team Form:This is the opening match of the tournament so data isn’t available

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Sarel Erwee, Thamsanqa Khumalo, David Miller, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon.

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Bryce Parsons Batting Allrounder Grant Roelofsen Wicketkeeper Sarel Erwee Batsman Marques Ackerman Batsman Khaya Zondo Batsman Jason Smith Batsman Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Allrounder Ottniel Baartman Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Dolphins Team Form:This is the opening match of the tournament so data isn’t available

Boland vs Dolphins Head to Head

The last time Boland and Dolphins faced each other was in the semi-finals of CSA T20 Challenge on 2nd November 2022 at Potchefstroom. Boland won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bamanye Xenxe was the pick of the bowlers for Boland posting figures of 3.4-0-34-4 and Grant Roelofsen scored the highest number of runs for Dolphins 26 (30). Dolphins defended the target wonderfully where an amazing bowling effort led to only 4 Boland batsmen posting double-digit scores, Janneman Malan being the pick of the batsman scoring 37 (39). Prenelan Subrayen posted the match-winning figures for Dolphins, 4-0-18-3.

Matches played between Boland and Dolphins: 3 Matches

Matches won by Boland: 2 Matches

Matches won by Dolphins: 1 Match

Boland vs Dolphins Betting Odds

As per market odds, Boland to win the match is priced at 2.3 and Dolphins to win the match is at 1.6. The bookies clearly favour the Dolphins in this game.

Boland vs Dolphins Top Team Batsmen

For Boland, Clyde Fortuin, and Janneman Malan is expected to be the top batsmen whereas, for Dolphins, it’s Grant Roelofsen and Marques Ackerman.

Boland vs Dolphins Top Team Batsmen

For Boland, Siyabonga Mahima, and Hardus Viljoen is expected to be the top batsmen whereas, for Dolphins, it’s Eathan Bosch and Ottniel Baartman.