Rocks vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23, Boland Park, Paarl, December 02, 2022
Boland vs Dolphins Match Prediction
Dolphins are expected to win the opening match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, 2022-23 against Boland
Boland vs Dolphins Chance of Winning
The winning probability of Boland is 44% and of Dolphins is 56%.
Our Prediction
We predict a close game between the Dolphins and the Rocks however, the Dolphins do have a slight edge over them.
Boland vs Dolphins Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Dolphins are favourites to win the game, however, there are certain odds that you can surely have a look at. A fifty to be scored in the match is 1.05 and the Dolphins to hit more sixes is 1.90.
Boland vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction
Based on historical data and weather conditions, the team winning the toss should bat first and put up a fighting total.
Weather Report
It’s unfortunate news for cricket lovers as moderate rains are expected throughout the day with 70% humidity. Around 7.9mm of rain is expected to fall throughout the day with 72% cloud coverage.
Boland Player List
Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Hardus Viljoen, Is-maeel Gafieldien, Ferisco Adams, Siyabonga Mahima, Christiaan Jonker, Ruan Terblanche, Imran Manack, Shaun von Berg, Michael Copeland, Zakhele Qwabe, Clyde Fortuin, Achille Cloete, Stiaan van Zyl, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kyle Abbott.
Boland Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batsman
|
Ferisco Adams
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Siyabonga Mahima
|
Bowler
|
Pieter Malan
|
Batsman
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
Batsman
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Michael Copeland
|
Batsman
|
Zakhele Qwabe
|
Bowler
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
|
Stiaan van Zyl
|
Batting Allrounder
Boland Team Form:This is the opening match of the tournament so data isn’t available
Dolphins Player List
Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Sarel Erwee, Thamsanqa Khumalo, David Miller, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon.
Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sarel Erwee
|
Batsman
|
Marques Ackerman
|
Batsman
|
Khaya Zondo
|
Batsman
|
Jason Smith
|
Batsman
|
Kerwin Mungroo
|
Bowler
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
Allrounder
|
Ottniel Baartman
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Dolphins Team Form:This is the opening match of the tournament so data isn’t available
Boland vs Dolphins Head to Head
The last time Boland and Dolphins faced each other was in the semi-finals of CSA T20 Challenge on 2nd November 2022 at Potchefstroom. Boland won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bamanye Xenxe was the pick of the bowlers for Boland posting figures of 3.4-0-34-4 and Grant Roelofsen scored the highest number of runs for Dolphins 26 (30). Dolphins defended the target wonderfully where an amazing bowling effort led to only 4 Boland batsmen posting double-digit scores, Janneman Malan being the pick of the batsman scoring 37 (39). Prenelan Subrayen posted the match-winning figures for Dolphins, 4-0-18-3.
- Matches played between Boland and Dolphins: 3 Matches
- Matches won by Boland: 2 Matches
- Matches won by Dolphins: 1 Match
Boland vs Dolphins Betting Odds
As per market odds, Boland to win the match is priced at 2.3 and Dolphins to win the match is at 1.6. The bookies clearly favour the Dolphins in this game.
Boland vs Dolphins Top Team Batsmen
For Boland, Clyde Fortuin, and Janneman Malan is expected to be the top batsmen whereas, for Dolphins, it’s Grant Roelofsen and Marques Ackerman.
Boland vs Dolphins Top Team Batsmen
For Boland, Siyabonga Mahima, and Hardus Viljoen is expected to be the top batsmen whereas, for Dolphins, it’s Eathan Bosch and Ottniel Baartman.