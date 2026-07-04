Rocks vs Titans Match Prediction

Rocks will be up against the Titans in match number eight of the CSA Provincial One-day Challenge 2022-23 at Boland Park, Paarl at 4:30 PM IST. Titans would like to continue their winning momentum in the fixture to be played on December 9 while Rocks will be aiming for their first win of the tournament.

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Rocks vs Titans Chance of Winning

Titans boast a powerful batting unit with Dewald Brevis opening the innings while Aiden Markram is the key man in the middle order. Overall, the team’s batting unit appears to be superior to their opponents’ and the bookmakers have backed Titans to earn two points with a win in the game. Titans have been handed winning odds of 1.592 while Rocks are marked with 2.352 winning odds.

Our Prediction

Comparing performances from both the teams so far in the tournament, the Titans have done better in their couple of games, specifically in the batting department. Rocks were wrapped up for a low score in their first game while their opposition have posted competitive totals in the tournament so far. Also, considering the kind of batting depth Titans have in their ranks, our prediction aligns with the bookmakers and we expect Titans to register their second victory in the tournament.

Rocks to win @ 2.352 (Melbet)

Titans to win @1.592 (Melbet)

Rocks vs Titans Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Rocks’ performance in the first match against Dolphins was disappointing as they were wrapped up for a total of 208 without playing the full quota of 50 overs. Janneman Malan played a knock of 103 runs but no other batter contributed enough to complement his century and take the team to a decent total. Ferisco Adams scored 49 as well but the team will need other batters to deliver in the upcoming game.

Shaun von Berg was impressive with the ball for Rocks as he conceded only 29 runs from 10 overs while dismissing Andile Phehlukwayo. However, the total was too low to defend and thus the team lost by four wickets. Rocks will need a clinical performance with the bat in the next match to beat the Titans.

Titans lost their first game of the tournament against the defending champions Lions. After being bundled out for 233 in the first match, they bounced back strongly against the Warriors in the next fixture scoring 296 runs and earning a 23-run win. Aiden Markram has been terrific with the bat, scoring two half-centuries in two matches. He is the highest run-getter of the tournament so far with 169 runs from two innings. Jiveshan Pillay has been also in good form and he scored a fifty in the last game against the Lions. The team also includes ‘Baby AB’ Devald Brevis and they would want him to step up in the upcoming games.

Junior Dala has been the highest wicket-taker for the team with four wickets from two innings with an economy of 5.88. Aaron Phangiso has been economical with the ball taking two wickets from as many games with an economy of 3.90.

Rocks vs Titans Toss Prediction

Four games of the CSA One-day Cup have been played on this surface since the last season. In all three matches of the previous edition, the team winning the toss opted to field first. On the other hand, in the only match played this time around so far, the team winning the toss chose to bat first but lost the game.

Overall, three of the four matches were won by the chasing teams. In the only game where the Warriors defeated Rocks in the previous edition, they posted a mammoth total of 357/6 for a victory. Considering the historical records of teams winning the toss and match results, we expect the trend of choosing to field first after winning the toss to continue in this match as well.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the match but there are very less chances of rain playing spoilsport. It will be warm during the afternoon but the temperature will reduce as the game progresses. Also, there will be slight dew of around 10% but it is less likely to play a role in the second innings.

Rocks Player List

Rocks squad:Janneman Malan, Stiaan van Zyl, Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Ferisco Adams (c), Hardus Viljoen, Bamanye Xenxe, Shaun von Berg, Khwezi Gumede, Imran Manac, Pieter Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Cebo Tshiki, Achille Cloete, Ruan Terblanche, Siyabonga Mahima, Hlomla Hanabe, Valintine Kitim

Predicted XI:

Janneman Malan Batsman Stiaan van Zyl, All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Batsman and Wicketkeeper Michael Copeland Batsman Farhaan Behardien All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Shaun von Berg Bowler Imran Manac Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Khwezi Gumede Bowler

Rocks Team Form

Rocks were disappointing in the 2021-22 season, as they suffered four defeats from seven matches while managing to win just two. They had a dismal start in the tournament once again with a defeat and so the team needs a victory to get their act together.

Titans Player List

Titans squad:Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Neil Brand, Aiden Markram, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Okuhle Cele, Dayyaan Galiem, Grant Mokoena, Samuel Ruwisi, Bonga Chepkonga

Predicted XI:

Dewald Brevis Batsman Jiveshan Pillay Batsman Neil Brand All-rounder Aiden Markram All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Batsman Donavon Ferreira Batsman and Wicketkeeper Corbin Bosch All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Junior Dala Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans were the runners-up in the last season winning five games out of seven in the league stage. They lost their opening game of the tournament but won the next clash. They would be looking forward to continue the winning momentum with a series of wins.

Rocks vs Titans Head to Head

After the Rocks, Western Province Boland, were introduced to the top division last season, they have played the Titans just once. In that match played in last season’s CSA One-Day Cup, the Titans won by 177 runs at Centurion Park. Historically, the two teams have also played two games in the 2004/05 Standard Bank Cup where they spilt wins between them.

Rocks vs Titans Betting Odds

Titans to win @1.592

Titans have immense batting depth as well as a vast availability of all-rounders which opens up a range of possibilities for the captain regarding bowling rotations. The team’s batting unit is expected to script a win for the Titans, making them the favourites for this contest.

Rocks vs Titans Top team batsman

Janneman Malan to be Rocks’ top batsman @3.34

Janneman Malan started off the tournament in style as he played a sensational knock of 103 runs. Also, his experience of international cricket will aid him in sticking to the attacking mindset and score consistently in the tournament. The batter is likely to play another impressive knock against the Titans and help the team post a decent total.

Aiden Markram to be Titans’ top batsman @3.05

Aiden Markram is one of the renowned all-rounders in world cricket and his form in the last couple of matches has been superb. He has been the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 169 runs at a strike rate of 127.06. Markram is expected to shine once again with the bat and play a crucial role for the team.

Rocks vs Titans Top team bowler

Hardus Viljoen to be Rocks’ top bowler @3.7

Hardus Viljoen was the highest wicket-taker for the team with a couple of dismissals to his name in the last game. Also, he has taken 141 wickets from 101 List A matches at an economy of 5.89. The right-arm pacer is expected to be the top bowler for the team once again destroying the opposition’s batting unit.

Junior Dala to be Titans’ top bowler @3.34

Junior Dala has picked four wickets from two innings so far in the tournament. Also, he has an experience of 10 T20Is, taking 13 wickets from them. Considering his impressive outings in the tournament, we predict Junior Dala to be Titans’ top bowler.