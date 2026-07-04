Western Province vs Dolphins Match Prediction

Western Province vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Western Province is 44% and of Dolphins is 56%.

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Our Prediction

We predict a close game between the Western Province and the Dolphins however, the Dolphins do have a slight edge over them considering the fact that this is their second game and would be better prepared for this.

Western Province vs Dolphins Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Dolphins are favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely have a look at. A fifty to be scored in the match is 1.06 and the Dolphins to hit more sixes is 2.10.

Weather Report

It’s wonderful weather in Cape Town, South Africa where everything indicates a wonderful game of cricket. With a low of 15 degrees, you can expect the fielders to enjoy the perfect weather out there. The chances of rain are 0% with 18% cloud cover.

Western Province Player List

Abdullah Bayoumy, Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Junaid Dawood, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Gavin Kaplan, George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki,

Mihlali Mpongwana, Dane Paterson, Kyle Simmonds, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne.

Western Province Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Gavin Kaplan Batsman Daniel Smith Batsman Kyle Verreynne Wicketkeeper George Linde Allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowling Allrounder Abdullah Bayoumy Allrounder Jonathan Bird Batsman Tshepo Moreki Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Allrounder Dane Paterson Bowler







Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Sarel Erwee, Thamsanqa Khumalo, David Miller, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon.

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Bryce Parsons Batting Allrounder Grant Roelofsen Wicketkeeper Sarel Erwee Batsman Marques Ackerman Batsman Khaya Zondo Batsman Jason Smith Batsman Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Allrounder Ottniel Baartman Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler







Western Province vs Dolphins Head to Head

The last time Western Province and Dolphins faced off each other was in the 15th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Cup. The match resulted in No Result due to rain but Western Province saw a wonderful performance from their batsmen. They posted a respectable 280/6 at the end of 50 overs which included a 143 runs-opening stand between Richard Levi (65) and Tony de Zorzi (89). Thando Ntini was the pick of the bowlers for the Dolphins posting figures of 7-0-28-1.

Matches played between Western Province and Dolphins: 1 Match

Matches won by Western Province: 0 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Match

Matches won by Dolphins: 0 Matches

Western Province vs Dolphins Betting Odds

As per market odds, Dolphins are clear favorites to win the game as bookies have kept 1.8 odds on them winning the game. The odds for Western Province to win the game stands at 2.00.