Western Province vs Dolphins Match Prediction
Western Province vs Dolphins Chance of Winning
The winning probability of Western Province is 44% and of Dolphins is 56%.
Our Prediction
We predict a close game between the Western Province and the Dolphins however, the Dolphins do have a slight edge over them considering the fact that this is their second game and would be better prepared for this.
Western Province vs Dolphins Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Dolphins are favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely have a look at. A fifty to be scored in the match is 1.06 and the Dolphins to hit more sixes is 2.10.
Weather Report
It’s wonderful weather in Cape Town, South Africa where everything indicates a wonderful game of cricket. With a low of 15 degrees, you can expect the fielders to enjoy the perfect weather out there. The chances of rain are 0% with 18% cloud cover.
Western Province Player List
Abdullah Bayoumy, Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Junaid Dawood, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Gavin Kaplan, George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki,
Mihlali Mpongwana, Dane Paterson, Kyle Simmonds, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne.
Western Province Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Gavin Kaplan
|
Batsman
|
Daniel Smith
|
Batsman
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicketkeeper
|
George Linde
|
Allrounder
|
Mihlali Mpongwana
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Abdullah Bayoumy
|
Allrounder
|
Jonathan Bird
|
Batsman
|
Tshepo Moreki
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Dawood
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler Allrounder
|
Dane Paterson
|
Bowler
Dolphins Player List
Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Sarel Erwee, Thamsanqa Khumalo, David Miller, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon.
Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sarel Erwee
|
Batsman
|
Marques Ackerman
|
Batsman
|
Khaya Zondo
|
Batsman
|
Jason Smith
|
Batsman
|
Kerwin Mungroo
|
Bowler
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
Allrounder
|
Ottniel Baartman
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Western Province vs Dolphins Head to Head
The last time Western Province and Dolphins faced off each other was in the 15th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Cup. The match resulted in No Result due to rain but Western Province saw a wonderful performance from their batsmen. They posted a respectable 280/6 at the end of 50 overs which included a 143 runs-opening stand between Richard Levi (65) and Tony de Zorzi (89). Thando Ntini was the pick of the bowlers for the Dolphins posting figures of 7-0-28-1.
- Matches played between Western Province and Dolphins: 1 Match
- Matches won by Western Province: 0 Matches
- Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Match
- Matches won by Dolphins: 0 Matches
Western Province vs Dolphins Betting Odds
As per market odds, Dolphins are clear favorites to win the game as bookies have kept 1.8 odds on them winning the game. The odds for Western Province to win the game stands at 2.00.