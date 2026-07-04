Western Province vs North West Match Prediction

Western Province vs North West Chance of Winning

The winning probability of North West is 35% and of Western Province is 65%.

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Our Prediction

It’s the third game for both the teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Both teams are currently unbeaten in the league where Western Province sits at the top with an NRR of +2.140 and North West is second with an NRR of +1.110. It is going to be the clash of titans as one of the teams is going to face defeat barring a rain-interrupted day which will lead to a No Result for both teams.

Western Province vs North West Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Western Province are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely have a look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.20 and Western Province to make the highest score after the first 15 overs is priced at 1.57.

Weather Report

With 0% probability of precipitation and 47% cloud cover, the chances of rains are non-existent at the Newlands, Cape Town. Fans will be enjoying a wonderful game of cricket.

Western Province Player List

Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Gavin Kaplan, Da1ne Vilas, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Aviwe Mgijima, Basheeru-Dean Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siya Plaatje, Tshepo Moreki

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Tony de Zorzi Batsman Jonathan Bird Batsman Edward Moore Batsman Yaseen Vallie Batsman Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper George Linde Batting Allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

North West Player List

Wesley Marshall, Christopher Britz, Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Ndumiso Mvelase, Senuran Muthuswamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Heino Kuhn, Khanya Cotani, Nicky van den Bergh, Taheer Isaacs, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nono Pongolo.

North West Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Lesego Senokwane Batting Allrounder Wesley Marshall Batsman Christopher Britz Batsman Heino Kuhn Batsman Nicky van den Bergh Wicketkeeper Senuran Muthusamy Batting Allrounder Delano Potgieter Batting Allrounder Shaylen Pillay Batting Allrounder Eldred Hawken Bowler Duan Jansen Bowler Nono Pongolo Bowler

Western Province vs North West Head to Head

The last time Western Province and North West faced each other was in the 1st match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw North West win the match by 17 runs. Western Province won the toss and elected to bowl first. Senuran Muthusamy scored a brilliant 100 of 106 balls and Heino Kuhn (54) was the next-best batsman for North West. In terms of bowling, Mihlali Mpongwana (9-1-31-3) and Kyle Simmonds (9-0-36-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Western Province. Jonathan Bird (116) and Mihlali Mpongwana (34) set up a wonderful chase for the Western Province, however, Dwaine Pretorius (9-1-40-3) and Caleb Seleka (10-0-36-2) made sure North West win the game.

Matches played between Western Province and North West: 5 Matches

Matches won by Western Province: 2 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by North West: 3 Matches

Western Province vs North West Betting Odds

As per market odds, Western Province to win the match is priced at 1.44 and North West to win the match is at 2.75. The bookies clearly favour the Western Province in this game.