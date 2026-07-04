Western Province vs Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Western Province vs Titans Chance of Winning

The winning probability of North West is 51% and of Western Titans is 49%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the fourth game for both teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Western Province is currently unbeaten in the league and they sit at the top of the table with an NRR of +1.682 and Titans are third with 8 points having lost just one game so far. It will be the clash of titans as Western Province would like to continue their invincible run and Titans would like to bridge the gap between them and the table toppers.

Western Province vs Titans Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Western Province is a slight favourite to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely take a look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.20 and Western Province to make the highest score after the first 15 overs is priced at 1.90.

Weather Report

With a 40% probability of precipitation and 77% cloud cover, the chances of rains are there where we would witness small stoppages. However, it is not expected to affect the game majorly.

Western Province Player List

Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Gavin Kaplan, Da1ne Vilas, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Aviwe Mgijima, Basheeru-Dean Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siya Plaatje, Tshepo Moreki

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Tony de Zorzi Batsman Jonathan Bird Batsman Edward Moore Batsman Yaseen Vallie Batsman Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper George Linde Batting Allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Titans Player List

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis, Theundis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Samuel Ruwisi, Ayabulela Gqamane, Gihahn Cloete, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Bonga Chepkonga, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Titans Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Dewald Brevis Batsman Jiveshan Pillay Batsman Neil Brand Batting Allrounder Aiden Markram Batsman Sibonelo Makhanya Bowler Donavon Ferreira Wicketkeeper Corbin Bosch Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane Bowling Allrounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Junior Dala Bowler

Western Province vs Titans Head to Head

The last time Western Province and North West faced each other was in the 28th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw the match end in No Result thanks to a rain-affected match. The fans are expecting two good squads to battle it out this time around for a fantastic game of cricket.

Matches played between Western Province and Titans: 1 Match

Matches won by Western Province: 0 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Match

Matches won by Titans: 0 Matches

Western Province vs Titans Betting Odds

As per market odds, Western Province to win the match is priced at 1.90 and Titans to win the match is also priced at 1.90. The bookies expect this to be a very close game.