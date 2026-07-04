Deodhar Trophy Predictions and Tips in 2023

The Indian annual tournament honors the memory of Dinkar Balwant Deodhar, an aggressive right-hand batsman and ex-vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The Deodhar Trophy attracts bettors to make Match Predictions and select the outcome of the competitions because of the presence of first-class cricket players like Prithvi Shaw. Check out the Deodhar Trophy 2023 predictions and tips on one of the best prediction websites to select successful outcomes using top betting platforms.

Today`s County Championship Predictions

Starting to follow the Deodhar Trophy tournament from the first events will give you an enhanced understanding of the main advantages of the teams in contrast to unsystematic bettors. The below timetable helps to find upcoming matches in chronological order.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for County Championship

When making Deodhar Trophy predictions, it is crucial to schedule a time to view the live streaming to study the result dynamics, noting the scoring opportunities of the teams. You can memorize the upcoming matches of tomorrow or next week from the following table with events to plan your watching time.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

The tournament involves India's best players against each other, allowing captains to prove their creativity by possessing promising junior league individuals and respected T20 athletes. Having teams of people of different ages opens up prospects for sharing experiences and realizing the potential of talented batters and bowlers. In addition, inviting reputable coaches helps Deodhar Trophy teams try out new formations and playing styles.

Group Deodhar Trophy

The competition has brought back the zonal format for the first time since 2014, becoming part of the domestic Indian cricket season in 2023. The following teams will participate in the championship this year:

Central Zone;

East Zone;

North Zone;

North East Zone;

South Zone;

West Zone.

The scale and structure of the Deodhar Trophy are comparable to championships like Vijay Hazare Trophy, Duleep Trophy or Ranji Trophy.

Central Zone

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer;

Key Acquisition: Saurabh Kumar, a left-hand all rounder with more than 14,000 balls pitched throughout his career in the first class matches;

Key Player: Aryan Juyal;

Prediction: fifth place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

East Zone

Captain: Saurabh Tiwary;

Key Acquisition: Riyan Parag, a legbreak top order batter with a strike rate of about 100 in List A competitions;

Key Player: Abhishek Porel;

Prediction: second place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

North Zone

Captain: Nitish Rana;

Key Acquisition: Yash Dhull, a right-arm offbreak, reached the highest score of 200 in his first-class cricket career;

Key Player: Himanshu Rana;

Prediction: fourth place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

North East Zone

Captain: Langlonyamba Keishangbam;

Key Acquisition: Rex Rajkumar, a left-arm medium-fast bowler having an average economy rate of 5.80 in more than 25 List A events;

Key Player: Imliwati Lemtur;

Prediction: last place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

South Zone

Captain: Mayank Agarwal;

Key Acquisition: Rohan Kunnummal, the right-arm bowler with over 900 runs in the first class and List A cricket formats;

Key Player: Arun Karthik;

Prediction: first place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

West Zone

Captain: Priyank Panchal;

Key Acquisition: Yashasvi Jaiswal, a talented opening batter, gained close to 200 runs in the debut match;

Key Player: Ankit Bawne;

Prediction: third place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

Deodhar Trophy Brief 2023

The cricket cup has taken place regularly since 1973 in the round-robin format to define the strongest team in India. From 2015 to 2020, only 3 teams participated in this cricket competition, including teams A, B or from the states of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu or Karnataka. It is possible to find the essential information about the Deodhar Trophy in 2023 in the below table.

Full Name of Championship The Prof. D.B. Deodhar Trophy Host Country India Administrator Board of Control for Cricket in India Deodhar Trophy Chairman Hemang Amin Deodhar Trophy Schedule 2023 From July 24 to August 4, 2023 Deodhar Trophy Start Date July 24, 2023 Format of the matches List A Format of competition Round Robin and Finals Teams Central Zone, East Zone, North Zone, North East Zone, South Zone, West Zone. Matches 16 matches Last Champion India B Deodhar Trophy Match Venues Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry Ground 2 and Puducherry Ground 3

The streams of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 events are usually available on the official BCCI website and in the committee app.

Free Tips and Predictions for Deodhar Trophy Matches

During the season of local Indian cricket leagues, the bettors actively use various methods to create predictions to place a bet with improved accuracy. However, experienced tipsters usually publish their assumptions on the results of matches for free. On the other hand, knowing some tools for predicting the winner of an event will always give you an advantage in Deodhar Trophy betting.

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

The main advantage of analyzing statistics of previous matches and results of the last season is the constant availability of extensive data. Information sources always contain details about the records and achievements of numerous Deodhar Trophy Indian players and teams. Moreover, part of the info appears in graphs and charts for visualization.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

Remembering the expert opinion from this Sportscape article with Deodhar Trophy predictions will save you time studying complex data from news and other sources. The predictors providing information on potential winners use sophisticated techniques when examining the current form of the teams. The expected outcome also relies on reviewing teams' performance in previous seasons.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

The wind speed and the ball visibility during the match significantly influence the participants' chances of winning. During the Deodhar Trophy matches, weather forecasts predict a predominantly average temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and cloudy skies. According to this information, wind gusts on the venues may reach 13 kilometers per hour.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

Analyzing the teams using maths and statistic criteria is possible if you know how to use the specific tools without making calculation mistakes. Such analysis typically predicts participants' chances by relying on percentage probability ratios. As a rule, applying mathematical estimations provides confidence in getting accurate cricket predictions thanks to precision in values.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

The cricket betting odds are also valuable indicators for defining the potential winner of the Deodhar Trophy matches. In most cases, odds on outcomes derive from the volume of bets, giving unbiased information about the opinions of other bettors. Nevertheless, one must practice a lot to learn how to predict cricket matches using odds.

Using Software for Prediction

If you have an expert prediction app for Deodhar Trophy cricket events, you can get a winner of the championship in minutes. In addition, some apps give the correct score for each event and show the best odds after studying the bookmakers' offers. Nonetheless, the user must thoroughly understand the software's algorithms to be confident in the results.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

It is crucial to compare the information from various sources to improve the precision of the predictions. Combining the conclusions of several prediction experts will help you range the teams' chances. However, Sportscafe always reads numerous other predictions to provide the readers with objective data.

Using Machine Learning

With comprehensive tutorial videos and articles on machine learning online, you can learn how to apply automated models to predict match outcomes. Over the long period of the championship appearance, the cricket tournament has generated enough information to train the models to select future Deodhar Trophy winners. At the same time, teaching a machine learning algorithm to give precise details takes much time.

Use Variable Bets

Various types of bets are significant tools for managing risk while predicting the results of the Deodhar Trophy events. For example, bettors can apply the following types of selections to balance the risk/profit ratio:

Runs in Innings;

The Deodhar Trophy Winner;

Top Wicket Keeper;

Top Batter;

The Highest Opening Partnership and others.

Furthermore, transforming bets into accumulators and systems will increase the odds, giving a chance to lose in one or several picked outcomes thanks to the specific configurations.

Use as Tips for Betting on the Deodhar Trophy and Predictions Data PrePlay from Last Year

Details of last year's Deodhar Trophy season reveal the key players capable of repeating an outstanding performance. It is possible to explore the highlights from the below list to mark the prospects of the current competition:

Who won – India B;

Top Batsman – Baba Aparajith;

Top Bowler – Axar Patel;

Top run-scorer – Baba Aparajith;

Top wicket-taker – Jalaj Saxena;

Most Sixes – Shubman Gill;

Man of the Match – Baba Aparajith;

Team Scores Batting first – India C and so on.

Moreover, the highest aggregates have shown the match between India B and India C, witnessing 515 runs, 16 wickets and 100 overs.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

You must also pay attention to other active cricket tournaments to focus on the opportunities in different formats of the sport. In particular, the below championships are trendy among Indian bettors now:

IPL;

BBL;

T20;

International;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

LPL;

Bangladesh Premier League;

T10;

ODI;

TEST;

WTC;

SA20;

Super Smash;

Sheffield Shield;

CSA;

The Ford Trophy;

League Two;

LIST A;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

Asia Cup;

West Indies Tour of India.

The events in Test formats take several days to complete, making it an excellent choice for testing your analytical skills during the rounds.

FAQ

Explore the answers to the frequent question for the Deodhar Trophy season in 2023 to understand how to place accurate bets on the matches.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a Deodhar Trophy?

Yes, it is possible to predict the winner of the Deodhar Trophy. The bettors compete in guessing the results, using various methods to profit from the bets.

Who Will Win the Deodhar Trophy 2023?

South Zone will win the Deodhar Trophy 2023. According to statistical analysis, the team has several players capable of getting an advantage in crucial games.

How to Determine the Winner of the Deodhar Trophy Using a Prediction?

The predictions usually display the chances of teams to become the winner of the Deodhar Trophy this year. Nonetheless, it is necessary to study the complete information about the participating squads and the current tournament to make correct assumptions.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2023 Deodhar Trophy?

South Zone is predicted to win the Deodhar Trophy. Part of the team has lately finished the Duleep Trophy joining the lineup for a new challenge.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2023 Deodhar Trophy?

South Zone is considered the favorite to win the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. The batter Vidwath Kaverappa has lately finished the last tournament as the player of the series.

Who Won the 2022 Deodhar Trophy?

India B won the 2022 Deodhar Trophy. The champion scored 51 more runs than his opponent and won with a score of 283/7.