Auckland Aces vs Central District Match Prediction

Match 12 of the Ford Trophy will see Auckland Aces take on Central District at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The match is slated to begin at 3:30 AM IST. After the two teams played for the Ford Trophy in the final last season, this is one of the few fixtures that has not been played in the 2022 Ford Trophy so far and the implications can be huge on the tournament table.

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Auckland Aces vs Central District Chance of Winning

Having been trashed in their first couple of games, by Otago and Canterbury, in the ongoing Ford Trophy, Auckland finally put up a fight against Northern District in Match 10 of the tournament. While they did suffer a close two wicket defeat, they played like they had last season when they won the whole event. However, in the next game against the same opponent, they looked like they were headed for another defeat but the Rain Gods were kind to them as the match was washed out and the defending champions were handed their first points of the season.

Central District started their Ford Trophy campaign like a house on fire. They completely demolished Otago with a nine wicket win. However, while chasing a target of 171 against Wellington, they ran into an Ollie Newton storm as the pacer picked up six wickets to wrap up the Central District innings at just 120 runs. But Central District came back strong in the next match, against Otago, and piled on a 123 run win to keep themselves in contention for a place in the final.

While Central District have been favored in the game, the bookmakers have given Auckland great odds as well. Central District have been handed odds of 1.805 for the game against Auckland, who in turn have been handed odds of 2.005. According to the odds that Melbet has issued, Auckland have implied odds of 49.88% while Central District have implied odds of 55.40%.

Our Prediction

As much as we want to pick Auckland in one of these games, it is very difficult to do that as of now. Central District might have lost to Auckland in the final last season but it appears that only one team has progressed from there and that sure as day is not the champions. Central District did split wins against Auckland in the Ford Trophy last season before the final and their win was by a huge margin of 113 runs. So we will pick Central District to run through Auckland yet again and overtake Northern District into second place on the table.

Auckland Aces to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)

Central District to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)

Auckland Aces vs Central District Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

They might have gotten points on the board after their washout against Northern District, Auckland have still not put in a complete performance in the Ford Trophy this season. They look a far cry from the side that won seven of their last eight games last year en route to a Ford Trophy title. A six wicket defeat against Otago was followed by another loss against Canterbury - this time by eight wickets. In the following game against Northern District, a Neil Wagner masterclass, where he finished with figures of 5/31 in under nine overs, left them without a win in three games. While they did go above 200 runs in the fourth match against Northern District, Auckland appeared to be headed for another defeat but the game was washed out and the points were shared.

Unlike Auckland, Central District have managed to continue dominating the Ford Trophy yet again. They started off with a brilliant nine wicket win against Otago where an exceptional bowling performance by the unit restricted the latter to just 157 runs. Central District needed just 22.1 overs to chase that down as Dane Cleaver scored an unbeaten 99. In the following match against Wellington, the bowlers again stepped up restricting the opposition to just 170 runs, with just three players scoring in double digits. In response, though, the batting lineup fell apart as only Doug Bracewell (59) and Cleaver (33) managed to enter double digits in a 50 run loss. But they were back to their winning ways, with Will Young (128) backing up yet another great performance by the bowlers in a 123 run win.

Auckland Aces vs Central District Match Toss Prediction

In the last four matches that have been played at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth, the team winning the toss has decided to field first on three occasions while the winning captain has batted first just once. The team batting first has won two games while the team batting second has won the other two. Unsurprisingly, it is Central District who have won all the games even though they have won the toss just once at the venue in two seasons.

Weather Report

There is a high chance that there will be precipitation throughout the game but it is unlikely that the game will be washed out. As far as the temperature is concerned, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 18C while the minimum temperature will be just two degrees under that. It is ideal weather conditions for a game of cricket as long as the rain disturbance is not too much.

Auckland Aces Player List

Auckland squad for Central Districts Squad:Sean Solia, George Worker, William O Donnell, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell (c), Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (wk), Adithya Ashok, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Cole Briggs, Martin Guptill, Ross ter Braak

George WorkerAll-rounder:

Sean Solia All-rounder William O'Donnell Batter Mark Chapman All-rounder Robert O'Donnell Captain and batter Ryan Harrison All-rounder Ben Horne Wicket-keeper batter Adithya Ashok Bowler William Somerville Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

Auckland Aces Team Form

When you lose three matches in a row, even a no result feels like a win. Their batting unit has struggled to perform throughout the Ford Trophy so far and even though they finally managed to break the 200-run mark, it did not look like it would have been enough against Northern District. If they can come up with the points against Central District, it could possibly be a stepping stone for them as we head towards the business end of the Ford Trophy.

Central District Player List

Central Districts for Auckland squad:Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (wk), Will Young (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Raymond Toole

Brad Schmulian Batter Dane Cleaver Batter Will Young Captain and Batter Ross Taylor Batter Tom Bruce Batter Josh Clarkson Batter Doug Bracewell All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Seth Rance Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central District Team Form

They have been absolutely fabulous in the Ford Trophy yet again. Two wins against Otago sandwiching a defeat against Wellington is a good enough start for a team that fell short by just one game last season. However, this game will give us an indication on whether they really are contenders or do they just match up well against Otago.

Auckland Aces vs Central District Head to Head

This is one of the closest rivalries in New Zealand domestic cricket. The two sides have faced each other on 73 occasions with Auckland leading the rivalry having won 38 games. Central District are not that far behind though with 30 wins under their belt. While five of the games played have been declared a no result, seven matches have been outright abandoned. Last season, the teams played each other three times, including the final, and it was Auckland who won one more game than the runner-ups from last season.

Auckland Aces vs Central District Betting Odds

Central District to have a higher opening partnership

If there is one thing that Auckland have struggled with this season, it has been with the willow. On the flipside, Central District have been exceptional with the ball and have not allowed a team to score more than 200 runs in the Ford Trophy so far. But that is not it. In the three matches that Central District have played so far. They have managed to claim the first wicket before their opponents can hit double digits in every single game. While they did have a blip of their own against Wellington, their other two opening partnerships are over 20 runs. This is quite a safe bet to make if you want to make a quick buck.

Auckland Aces vs Central District Top Team Batsmen

George Worker to be Auckland Aces’ top batsman

In a team where batters have done nothing but disappoint fans, one man has tried his best to maintain some sort of consistency that does not invite criticism. Worker is the only player who has crossed 100 runs for the season for Auckland so far and is the only player to have scored more than 10 fours. He is the only player who can be backed in the Auckland team right now.

Will Young to be Central District’s top batter

Will Young and Dane Cleaver are the two players who have put up some good performances in the Ford Trophy for CD this season. We have decided to go for the former, not because he has scored more runs than his compatriot, but for his performance against the team from Auckland. When the two teams played last season, Young scored a fighting century to help his side reach 296.

Auckland Aces vs Central District Top Team Bowlers

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland Aces’ top bowler

Adithya Ashok has not let his head drop despite the team’s performance so far and has returned with four wickets in the tournament so far. That is joint top with William Sommerville. Last season, he claimed four wickets in three games against CD and there is no reason to believe he will not have a good outing yet again.

Seth Rance to be Central District’s top bowler

Seth Rance has been in great touch in the Ford Trophy so far this season. Not only has he bowled the most overs by a Central District bowler in the tournament so far, he is also the highest wicket taker with nine - two more than Blair Tickner. Should there be a tie for wickets, he also has the best economy in the team at just 3.29. He is easily the pick of the bowlers in a team that has been exceptional with the leather in hand.