Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction

Table toppers Canterbury will face off against Auckland on December 04 in The Ford Trophy 2022 - 2023 fixture. Canterbury is at the top of the table courtesy of a higher run rate while their opponents, find themselves at the last spot.

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Will Canterbury strengthen their position or Auckland make a comeback? Let’s run some analysis of our own. Brace yourself as an interesting competition lies ahead of us.

Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Canterbury will be high on confidence after a comprehensive victory in the opening match of the tournament against Wellington. The team dominated in all the departments and will take away all the positives coming into this game.

After the postponement of two matches, Auckland finally got an opportunity to play a game but they looked sloppy. There is some work to do for them as a unit if they want to defeat Canterbury.

The chances of winning, according to us, are 65/35 in favour of Canterbury, to begin with.

Our Prediction

Canterbury looks well as a unit. They are expected to continue to dominate and take away the available points to remain at the top of the points table. The rains might play a spoilsport as we have seen in the past so we need to factor in that as well.

Our prediction - Canterbury Win

Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Canterbury looks the better of the two teams. The middle order looks solid as we saw in the first game. If openers join the party too, then we might see a run-fest at the MainPower stadium.

On the contrary, we saw Auckland’s batsmen struggling in the previous match. With overcast conditions and a swinging ball, they might lose early wickets.

Given the chances of rain, the team who wins the toss might look at bat first.

If Canterbury bats first, we expect a total of more than 230 runs, if full overs are bowled. If Auckland comes out to bat first, we are confident of Canterbury restricting them to under 230 runs.

We are backing Canterbury to emerge victorious in this match.

Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

MainPower Oval stadium is primarily used for domestic matches. We know that grounds in New Zealand are shorter. On the other hand, there is ample swing available for the bowlers. Expect tough competition between the bat and ball

The team winning the toss is likely to bat first given the expected cloudy weather. Overcast conditions are ideal to have a bowl, but if rains play a spoilsports team batting first usually has an advantage.

Weather Report

The weather report for MainPower Oval stadium Rangiora predicts the weather to remain partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 23°c. There are 5% chances of rain which might reduce the overs available. The wind force is expected at 14km/h, expect some swing early on in the game.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury Squad - Cole McConchie(c), Tom Latham(w), Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Ed Nuttall, Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey, Angus McKenzie, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Matthew Boyle, Matt Henry,

Canterbury predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Cole McConchie Captain Tom Latham WK Chad Bowers Batsman Matthew Boyle batsman Henry Nicholls Batsman Leo Carter Batsman Shipley Bowler Sean Davey Batting Allrounder Matt Henry Bowler Theo van Woerkom Bowler Ed Nuttal Bowling Allrounder

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury started off the tournament with a bang winning by a massive 102 runs. Batting first, the openers were sent packing early only for the middle order to come to the rescue. Skipper McConchie and Latham played wonderfully in the middle over followed by an excellent 67 not out by Leo Carter.

Bowlers did well to defend the target rather comprehensively. Henry. Shipley cracked open the opponent's batting order picking six wickets for mere 40 runs. Sean Davey and Nuttall also chipped in with two wickets each.

Auckland Player List

Auckland Squad - Robert ODonnell(c), Ben Horne(w), Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, George Worker, William O Donnell, Ben Lister, Adithya Ashok, Ross ter Braak,

Auckland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Robert ODonnell Captain Martin Guptill batsman Worker Batting Allrounder William O Donne Batsman Chapman Batting Allrounder Solia batsman Ben Horne WK Adithya Ashok Bowler Somerville Bowling Allrounder Ferns Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland finally got a game after the first two matches were postponed due to a wet outfield but the team couldn’t capitalise on the opportunity. Their performance was rather lacklustre.

Apart from William O Donnell, all the batsmen were struggling. William alone contributed 76 not out of the 187 runs put up by Auckland. Eyes will be on Guptill to convert his start into a big score and help his team post a huge total.

The bowlers failed to pick wickets after the first over, allowing Otago to chase down the target in just 35 overs. Bowlers need to find a way to pick regular wickets in the middle overs.

Canterbury vs Auckland Head-to-Head

Canterbury has won three of the last five matches between the two teams including one comprehensive victory for each side (win by more than 200 runs). Both teams know how to compete against each other and display their cricketing skills.

Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds

Both teams will be looking to get those valuable five points and move ahead on the points table.

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds for Auckland to win are 1.65 while the odds for Canterbury to win are 2.25. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Batsmen

Seasoned campaigner Tom Latham has a knack for scoring runs. We expect him to build on the momentum from the last match and deliver another innings of over 50 runs.

Canterbury opener Bowes failed to impress in the first innings but given his talent, we expect a comeback from him. He might be seen taking full advantage of the batting powerplay in the first ten overs.

Martin Guptill, his name is enough to send shivers down the opponent. Guptill got off to a good start but could not convert it into a big score. We expect him to score over 50 runs for Auckland.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Matt Henry is a deadly bowler and well-known. He knows how to take advantage of the pace and bounce offered by the pitch. The conditions at the MainPower stadium will assist his bowling style and we expect Matt to pick two or more wickets.

20-year-old youngster Adithya Ashok looked in good rhythm against Otago. He is a prospect for the Kiwis. We expect him to take more than two wickets in the forthcoming match.