Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction

Match No. 10 of the Ford Trophy will see Northern District take on Auckland Aces at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match is scheduled to take place on December 8, 3:30 AM IST and is going to be quite an interesting one. While Northern District have been able to get on the board thanks to their win over Canterbury via DLS, Auckland have not been able to do so losing both of their encounters to Otago and Canterbury. While the teams were scheduled to play their openers against each other, the game was rescheduled due to a wet outfield at Colin Maiden Park.

Bet on Ford Trophy

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces Chance of Winning

Both teams are languishing on the wrong side of the table, but it is still early days in the Ford Trophy. Northern District sit fourth on the table with four points in the bag while Auckland are the only team to not record a win so far in the competition. A win for Northern District will see him rise to compete with the teams at the top of the table while Auckland will get some winds in their sails to get going in the tournament.

While Northern District have a better recent record, Auckland have been handed the tag of favourites by the bookmakers. Having offered odds of 2.03 for Northern District to win, Melbet’s favorites, Auckland, have been handed odds of 1.75 for the encounter at Seddon Park. As far as the implied odds are concerned, Northern District have a 49.26% chance of winning as compared to Auckland’s 57.14%.

Our Prediction

In a surprising display of confidence in Auckland, Melbet have handed them the tags of favourites for the fixture. However, our prediction can make you more money than your initial investment. Having started off the season well, we believe it is Northern District who will have the upper hand in this fixture. Katene Clarke has been in good nick up top for them so far and it is only a matter of time before Tim Seifert finds his groove. We believe there is only one place where the money should go and it is towards the Jeet Rawal led team.

Northern District to win @ 2.03 (Melbet)

Auckland Aces to win @ 1.75 (Melbet)

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Auckland had a bad start to the previous campaign of the Ford Trophy as well losing two of their first three games. However, in a campaign that was disrupted heavily by Covid, they came back strong and won seven of their last eight games culminating in a tournament win. Northern District suffered quite badly last season as four of their ten games were washed out which meant that they ended the season on 18 points that left them fourth on the table.

After their first two fixtures were postponed, Auckland got their campaign going against Hamish Rutherford led Otago. Despite William O’Donnell scoring a fighting 76, all Auckland could manage was a 187 in the first innings. Ben Lister was able to get rid of Rutherford for a duck but a 145 run partnership between Llew Johnson (81) and Dale Phillips (69) sealed the points for Otago. In the second game their batting woes came to the for yet again and it was only the efforts of bowler Danru Ferns (42*) that Auckland got to a total of 162. The bowlers put up an indifferent performance as Canterbury chased down the target in a mere 20 overs.

With their game against Auckland postponed, Northern District opened their season against Canterbury with a win. An incredible bowing display by Scott Kuggeleijn (4/36) and Kristian Clarke (4/40) restricted Canterbury to just 176 in their innings before Katene Clarke (46) ensured that the DLS was on their side when the game was stopped. In their second game, Clarke again claimed a four-fer but Wellington piled on a massive 270 thanks to 99-ball 105 by Rachin Ravindra. In response, Brett Hampton’s 55 proved to be in vain as Northern District fell 50 runs short of their target.

Auckland did manage to turn things around in dramatic fashion last season but Northern District and Clarke seem to be on a mission this time around. A little more help from the batsmen and they could well and truly be contenders for the title this time around.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces Match Toss Prediction

The toss results for this season at Seddon Park have not given us too much information. Out of the two matches played, Northern District lost the toss both times and the opposition decided to bat first. In the first game, Canterbury were bowled out for a measly 176, a game that Northern District won via DLS, while Wellington won after scoring 270 in the first innings. Out of the four matches that were scheduled to be played at Seddon Park last season, three were washed out. In the only game that did have a ball bowled, Canterbury won the game after deciding to field first.

Weather Report

The match could very well turn out to be a great game but there is a huge chance that the game might not even be played. The weather report from Hamilton is not a great one. The minimum temperature in Hamilton is expected to be 12C while the maximum is going to be just four degrees higher. However, the more worrying issue is that worldweatheronline.com is predicting over 70% precipitation throughout the game which means that there is a high chance that the game could be washed out.

Northern Districts Player List

Northern Districts squad:

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Tim Pringle, Zak Gibson, Scott Johnston, Frederick Walker

Northern Districts Predicted XI:

Katene Clarke Batsman Tim Seifert Batsman and Wicketkeeper Jeet Raval (Captain) Batsman Henry Cooper Batsman Joe Carter Batsman Bharat Popli Batsman Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler

Northern Districts Team Form

After a postponement of their first game of the campaign against Auckland, Northern District secured a convincing eight wicket win against Canterbury in a rain curtailed game. However, in the next game against Wellington, Rachin Ravindra scored an impressive century to help Wellington put up a massive target of 271. A loss by 50 runs followed, despite the efforts of Brett Hampton who scored a 53 ball 55.

Auckland Aces Player List

Auckland Aces squad:

George Worker, Sean Solia, Robert ODonnell, Mark Chapman, Cole Briggs, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (c & wk), Adithya Ashok, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Martin Guptill, William O Donnell, Ross ter Braak

Auckland Aces Predicted XI:

Martin Guptill Batsman George Worker All-rounder William O Donnell Batsman Mark Chapman All-rounder Robert O’Donnell Batsman Sean Solia All-rounder Ben Horne Batsman and Wicketkeeper Adithya Ashok Bowler William Somerville Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Aces Team Form

After their first two games of the tournament were rescheduled due to wet outfields at the Colin Maiden Park in Auckland, the Aces lost their first game of the season, the rescheduled match against Otago, by six wickets. Their second match against Canterbury did not go any better as they ended up losing the game by eight wickets after scoring a mere 162 batting first.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces Head to Head

The two teams have faced off 77 times in the past. Auckland still hold the winning record between the two teams having won 41 head to head fixtures as compared to 35 won by Northern District. However, when it comes to recent matches, it is the Northern District that holds the upper hand, winning four of the last five fixtures.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces Betting Odds

Northern District to hit more fours

This might seem like a tricky bet to make but it is not. In the two games that Auckland have played so far, they have scored a combined 30 fours - 15 in each match. Northern District have scored 28 - 12 and 16 against Canterbury and Wellington respectively. However, in the match against Canterbury, Northern District scored their 12 boundaries in under 17 overs as the game was interrupted by rain. A more telling fact is that Northern District concede 18 fours a game (15 and 21) while Auckland have conceded at an average of 19.5 a game. Both teams have played a head to head match against Canterbury where Auckland conceded 23 as compared to Northern District’s 15. This is as safe a bet as you can find and is a high probability bet to pay off.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces Top Team Batsmen

Katene Clarke to be Northern District’s top batter

Katene Clarke made his List A debut in 2019 and he has gone on to improve year by year. While his career average might read 29.4 in List A cricket, his numbers this year have been impressive. Not only has he scored the highest fours for his team, his average of 40 in this ongoing season is the highest in his team. With the kind of form the rest of the Northern District batters are in, he is the best pick in the team as far as top batters are concerned.

Martin Guptill to be Auckland’s top batter

William O'Donnell might have hit the most runs in Auckland’s Trophy defence this season but when you have Martin Guptill in the team, it is very difficult to bet against the big man. Guptill has over 7000 runs in ODI cricket and being at the fag end of his career, he will want a last shot at the World Cup later in the year. For that he will need a big performance in the Ford Trophy and if his career is anything to go by, only a mad man would bet against him.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces Top Team Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern District’s top bowler

Many might see this as a toss up between Kristian Clarke and Scott Kuggeleijn, the former is our pick to be the top bowler in the team. He averages four wickets a game in the Ford Trophy thus far and there is no reason to believe he will slow down anytime soon. With conditions likely to support the bowlers at Seddon Park, he is bound to get a lot of assistance in his quest to be the top bowler.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’s top bowler

The lack of runs by the batsman have definitely hampered the bowling unit in getting a shot at a game so far for Auckland. However, Adithya Ashok has still shown his class when given the chance. He claimed two wickets against Otago - the highest in the team - before he was restricted to just four overs against Canterbury. He finished last season with 11 wickets in just eight games and is more than likely to be the best of the lot again for Auckland.