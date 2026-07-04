Otago vs Central Districts Match Prediction

Otago will clash with Central Districts on December 04 in the Ford Trophy fixture. Central Districts are at the 2nd position of the points table, just behind the table toppers Canterbury. This match could be an opportunity for Central Districts to gain the top place in the table with a higher net run rate than Canterbury.

Bet on Ford Trophy

Their opponent Otago is also doing well in the tournament so far with 1 win out of 2 matches. They have managed to keep a higher net run rate than Central Districts. Otago is definitely an underdog in this match as they don’t have such big international names in their team. An engrossing match lies ahead of us.

Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Otago will be in seventh heaven after winning their last game against Auckland with 6 wickets. While Otago won their match with ease, Central Districts lost their previous match against Wellington by 50 runs.

Central Districts have only lost one match in the tournament and looked like a much better side in their first match of the Ford Trophy. The team will walk into the stadium with the sole purpose of winning against Otago.

We are taking the side of Central Districts to win the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Central Districts are coming from a loss in their previous match. They are expected to get back into the winning momentum and take away the four points to get to the top of the points table.

Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Central Districts is clearly the stronger of the two teams with the highest run scorer of the tournament in their team. It will be interesting to see how the match turns out to be under the captaincy of Will Young. It will not be an easy win for Central Districts. We need to consider that Otago played some good cricket in the previous match and will be full of confidence.

But given how Central Districts has some players who can turn the match into their side we are backing them to win the next match.

Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth will give an advantage to the bowlers. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 4 matches is 198 runs. The team batting first on this pitch has won only about 20% of its matches. This might be obvious that the team winning the toss will elect to bowl first and chase the target.

Weather Report

Temperature will drift around 15.88 °C and humidity is expected to be around 94%. 7.74 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather can be expected during the match timings, this may help pacers with movement. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions which is not shocking in this tournament seeing the past matches.

Otago Player List

Otago Squad - Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford(C), Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Thorn Parkes, Llew Johnson, Josh Finnie, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Dean Foxcroft

Rohit Paudel will continue to lead the Otago team in the upcoming match as well.

Otago predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Hamish Rutherford Captain Max Chu Wicket Keeper Dale Phillips Batsman Thorn Parkes Batsman Jake Gibson Batting All-rounder Llew Johnson Batting All-rounder Josh Finnie Bowling All-rounder Michael Rippon Bowling All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Otago Team Form

Looking at the team’s form in their previous match against Central Districts, Otago were totally dominated by them. Otago managed the win the next game against Auckland by playing good cricket.

Jacob Duffy has been picking wickets for Otago and will aim to do the same in the 8th match of the Ford Trophy.

Otago needs its captain to fire up and build a partnership at the top as Hamish Rutherford has not scored many runs in the tournament so far. Momentum early on in the innings will help Otago post a huge total or chase down one.

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts Squad - Dane Cleaver, Ross Taylor, Will Young(C), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Seth Rance, Blair Ticker, Raymond Toole, Brad Schmulian

Central Districts Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Young Captain Dane Cleaver Wicket Keeper Ross Taylor Batsman Tom Bruce Batting All-rounder Josh Clarkson Batting All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowling All-rounder Doug Bracewell Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Seth Rance Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had started the tournament with a win against Otago and look forward to doing the same in the upcoming match. They successfully chased down the target with 9 wickets in their hands. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum against Otago.

Dane Cleaver played an outstanding knock of 99 runs in the previous match against Otago and will try to anticipate the same in the forthcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Head-to-Head

Both teams have played 26 matches against each other so far. Central Districts have won 15 matches, while Otago won 11 games.

Matches Played Between Otago and Central Districts - 26 Matches

Won by Otago - 11 Matches

Won by Central Districts - 15 Matches

Otago Vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Both teams will be looking to get that valuable four points and move ahead on the points table.

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds favour Central Districts. The odds that Central Districts will win are 1.58 while the odds in favour of Otago are 2.28. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Team Batsmen

Dane Cleaver played some really good cricket in the recent 2 matches of the tournament. He is currently the highest run scorer of the tournament with 132 runs to his name. He can accumulate over 50 runs against Otago.

Llew Johnson has played a crucial role for his in the previous matches. He is the top run scorer for Otago with 82 and he will look to accumulate more runs.

Ross Taylor is a player to watch out for team Otago. He is an experienced player in this format and knows how to build the innings under pressure.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Seth Rance will be an important asset for Central Districts as he can pick regular wickets in the middle overs and keep the scorers in check.

Jacob Luffy is currently the top wicket-taker of Otago. He will play an important role if Otago wants looking to restrict Central Districts from posting a huge total or while chasing.