LON (London Spirit Women) vs TRER (Trent Rockets Women) Match Prediction
LON
49%
Chance of Winning
TRER
51%
Test
Lord's
Facts
- Trent Rockets Women lead the win tally by 2-0 against London Spirit Women.
- Both the sides have not won a single fixture in the competition and are placed at the bottom half of the table.
London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chances of Winning
London Spirit Women finished at the bottom of the table last season. However, they currently occupy the 6th position in the table standings without having won a single fixture. LS-W’s first two games were abandoned due to bad weather but they finally got to play their first game of the season in their last outing. However, a loss against Southern Brave Women did not earn them any point in the competition.
On the other hand, Trent Rockets Women are having a terrible time in this year’s edition of the competition. They have lost both the games they have played, with one of their games abandoned. With 2 losses, they are placed at the bottom of the table with no points and a net run rate of -0.900. LS-W and TR-W have not won a game since the competition began but it will change in the upcoming fixture. LS-W will play at home conditions. However, they have a very fragile batting order that failed to perform in the first game. However, TR-W has a decent batting order but needs to work on their bowling attack. Based on their performances, we suggest for Trent Rockets to win this affair.
Trent Rockets Women chance of winning - 51%
London Spirit Women chance of winning - 49%
London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Tips
London Spirit wants to win their first game of the season. They've had two games cancelled and lost one at home. They're playing against Trent Rockets Women and hoping their top players, Grace Harris and Heather Knight, can help them score well.
Trent Rockets had a strong start in their last game but couldn't finish well. Bryony Smith did great, but the middle part of their team struggled after their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt got out. Their bowlers also couldn't consistently stop the other team.
London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Toss Prediction
Both sides lack a proper finisher in the team as their middle order looks shaky and will refrain from chasing in the game. Considering the hosts failed to defend the total in the last game, batting first and having the runs on the board sounds suitable for both teams.
Weather Report
At Lord's, the pitch generally benefits both batters and bowlers, but rain before the match might create some moisture, favouring the seam bowlers initially. The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 22 degrees Celsius.
London Spirit Women Player List
Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight (c )
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Batter
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Grace Scrivens
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Batter
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Niamh Holland
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Batter
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Grace Harris
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All-rounder
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Sarah Glenn
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Bowler
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Amelia Kerr
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All-rounder
|
Tara Norris
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Bowler
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Richa Ghosh
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Wicket-keeper
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Charlie Dean
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Bowler
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Danielle Gibson
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Bowler
|
Lauren Filer
|
Bowler
London Spirit Women Team Form
The team lacked majorly in both their departments. They could only muster 104 runs in their previous game and also failed to defend the target. They have to work on their bowling and their middle batting order.
Trent Rockets Women Player List
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
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Joanne Gardner
|
Batter
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Lizelle Lee
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Wicket-keeper
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Bryony Smith
|
All-rounder
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Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Katherine Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Alexa Stonehouse
|
Bowler
|
Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
Trent Rockets Women Team Form
Despite having a strong batting lineup, this team didn't do well in their last match. They tried to chase the runs but came up short by 9 runs. Bryony Smith scored the most with 70 runs, but the rest of the team didn't provide much help in terms of scoring.
London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head-to-Head
The sides have collided two times till date with TR-W winning all the encounters.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
London Spirit Women - 0
Trent Rockets Women - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds
Trent Rockets Women to score over 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @Parimatch)
Trent Rockets Women scored 40 runs as their opening partnership when the sides collided last season. Bryony Smith and Lizelle Lee opened for the team in the first two games and posted 1 & 61 runs respectively for the first wicket in the two games. Smith and Lee average at 35.00 & 13.50 respectively in the competition. The duo is expected to exploit the poor bowling order of London Spirit in the upcoming game.
London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Batters
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt was the third highest run scorer of the previous season with 228 runs in 6 games at an average of 76.00. She smashed 49 runs in the first game but faced an unfortunate dismissal in the next game as she took an exit with 4 runs to her name. She scored an unbeaten 42 in her previous game against London and is expected to reciprocate the same.
Heather Knight to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter
Heather Knight is a middle order batter who has done significantly well in the longer formats. However, she was the only impactful batter in her last game where she scored 44 runs off 27 balls in the game. Her batting prowess will be crucial in the upcoming game.
London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Bowlers
Bryony Smith to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler
Bryony Smith, an all-rounder, from the team picked most wickets for her side last season. She took 9 scalps in 7 games she played, averaging at 13.88 and with an economy of 13.88. Smith picked 2 wickets in her first game but could not cash in on any wicket in her second outing. However, she is determined to get important picks in her upcoming game.
Sarah Glenn to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler
Sarah Glenn picked 5 wickets for her team in the previous season. However, the bowler has worked on her technique and has entered this competition with quality bowling spells. In her first game against SB-W, she picked 3 wickets, while giving away 15 runs in 9 balls.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Trent Rockets Women
The teams are evenly matched based on the results of their previous games in the tournament. In their only game, LS-W faced Southern Brave Women in their last outing after a series of abandoned games. However, due to poor weather conditions, the game was shortened to 85 deliveries where LS-W could muster 104 runs in the game. Heather Knight played an innings of 44 runs in the game. It was an easy chase where SB-W conquered the target with 5 wickets to spare. The weak LS-W leaked a lot of runs in the game. Except for Sarah Glenn, who picked 3 wickets, no other bowler proved to be impactful in the game.
Trent Rockets Women also faced a similar fate. They had already suffered a loss in their first game and were ready to get back on in the competition. However, that could not happen as Northern Superchargers Women defeated them in their next fixture by 9 runs. In the game, NS-W came to bat first and scored 134 runs. The bowlers were ineffective and gave away a ton of runs. While chasing a 135-run target in their last match, Trent Rockets women went from 102-3 in 78 balls to 107-7 in 91 balls. Their slow progression restricted their score to 125 runs, hence, giving away the victory to NS-W. Bryony Smith scored 70 runs while others in the team went out cheaply.
The sides have clashed twice before in the format where TR-W were able to win both the games. We predict for TR-W to continue the trend in the upcoming fixture. LS-W do not have a balanced squad and lack majorly in their batting line-up. However, the same of TR-W is fairly strong, having faced a loss by mere margin in their last fixture. If TR-W improve upon their bowling, they are imminent to win this affair.
Trent Rockets Women to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
London Spirit Women to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)Bet Now!