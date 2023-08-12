LON (London Spirit Women) vs TRER (Trent Rockets Women) Match Prediction LON 49 % Chance of Winning TRER 51 % Bet Now! Trent Rockets Women and London Spirit Women will clash in the 16th game of the Women’s Hundred 2023. The game is set to take place at Lord’s, London on August 12 and will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chances of Winning

London Spirit Women finished at the bottom of the table last season. However, they currently occupy the 6th position in the table standings without having won a single fixture. LS-W’s first two games were abandoned due to bad weather but they finally got to play their first game of the season in their last outing. However, a loss against Southern Brave Women did not earn them any point in the competition.

On the other hand, Trent Rockets Women are having a terrible time in this year’s edition of the competition. They have lost both the games they have played, with one of their games abandoned. With 2 losses, they are placed at the bottom of the table with no points and a net run rate of -0.900. LS-W and TR-W have not won a game since the competition began but it will change in the upcoming fixture. LS-W will play at home conditions. However, they have a very fragile batting order that failed to perform in the first game. However, TR-W has a decent batting order but needs to work on their bowling attack. Based on their performances, we suggest for Trent Rockets to win this affair.

Trent Rockets Women chance of winning - 51%

London Spirit Women chance of winning - 49%

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Tips

London Spirit wants to win their first game of the season. They've had two games cancelled and lost one at home. They're playing against Trent Rockets Women and hoping their top players, Grace Harris and Heather Knight, can help them score well.

Trent Rockets had a strong start in their last game but couldn't finish well. Bryony Smith did great, but the middle part of their team struggled after their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt got out. Their bowlers also couldn't consistently stop the other team.

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Toss Prediction

Both sides lack a proper finisher in the team as their middle order looks shaky and will refrain from chasing in the game. Considering the hosts failed to defend the total in the last game, batting first and having the runs on the board sounds suitable for both teams.

Weather Report

At Lord's, the pitch generally benefits both batters and bowlers, but rain before the match might create some moisture, favouring the seam bowlers initially. The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 22 degrees Celsius.

London Spirit Women Player List

Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan,

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c ) Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Niamh Holland Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Charlie Dean Bowler Danielle Gibson Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

London Spirit Women Team Form

The team lacked majorly in both their departments. They could only muster 104 runs in their previous game and also failed to defend the target. They have to work on their bowling and their middle batting order.

Trent Rockets Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Emma Jones (replaced by Cassidy McCarthy), Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Fran Wilson Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Katherine Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Naomi Dattani All-rounder

Trent Rockets Women Team Form

Despite having a strong batting lineup, this team didn't do well in their last match. They tried to chase the runs but came up short by 9 runs. Bryony Smith scored the most with 70 runs, but the rest of the team didn't provide much help in terms of scoring.

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head-to-Head

The sides have collided two times till date with TR-W winning all the encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

London Spirit Women - 0

Trent Rockets Women - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds

Trent Rockets Women to score over 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @Parimatch)

Trent Rockets Women scored 40 runs as their opening partnership when the sides collided last season. Bryony Smith and Lizelle Lee opened for the team in the first two games and posted 1 & 61 runs respectively for the first wicket in the two games. Smith and Lee average at 35.00 & 13.50 respectively in the competition. The duo is expected to exploit the poor bowling order of London Spirit in the upcoming game.

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt was the third highest run scorer of the previous season with 228 runs in 6 games at an average of 76.00. She smashed 49 runs in the first game but faced an unfortunate dismissal in the next game as she took an exit with 4 runs to her name. She scored an unbeaten 42 in her previous game against London and is expected to reciprocate the same.

Heather Knight to be London Spirit Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight is a middle order batter who has done significantly well in the longer formats. However, she was the only impactful batter in her last game where she scored 44 runs off 27 balls in the game. Her batting prowess will be crucial in the upcoming game.

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Bowlers

Bryony Smith to be Trent Rockets Women’s Best Bowler

Bryony Smith, an all-rounder, from the team picked most wickets for her side last season. She took 9 scalps in 7 games she played, averaging at 13.88 and with an economy of 13.88. Smith picked 2 wickets in her first game but could not cash in on any wicket in her second outing. However, she is determined to get important picks in her upcoming game.

Sarah Glenn to be London Spirit Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn picked 5 wickets for her team in the previous season. However, the bowler has worked on her technique and has entered this competition with quality bowling spells. In her first game against SB-W, she picked 3 wickets, while giving away 15 runs in 9 balls.