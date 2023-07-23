Japan vs Vanuatu Match Prediction JPN 65 % Chance of Winning VANT 35 % Bet Now! The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier got underway in Papua New Guinea from Saturday. Vanuatu and Japan are set to lock horns in the third match of the tournament at Amini Park, Port Moresby on Sunday, July 23. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST.

Japan vs Vanuatu Chance of Winning

The EAP Qualifier tournament is taking place to decide which team out of Japan, Vanuatu, Philippines and Papua New Guinea will head to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The next edition of the T20 World Cup hosted in the West Indies and United States is set to be the grandest event ever with 20 teams competing for glory.

Japan, who advanced to the EAP Qualifier after winning the East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier B, got off to a great start in this EAP Qualifier, hammering the Philippines by 53 runs in the tournament opener. Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake scored 41 runs at the top while captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming stole the show with a superb 60 off 37. Ibrahim Takahashi also smashed 31 off just 13 to power the team to 166/7. Piyush Kumbhare bagged 2 for 11 in four overs with the rest of the attack chipping in as they restricted the opponents to 113/5.

Vanuatu made it to the EAP Qualifier by winning the East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier A last September. They topped the table with five wins out of six games. However, they had a rough start to this tournament in what is a higher level of cricket. Vanuatu were hammered by the hosts PNG, with their batting completely collapsing and managing only 71/8 on the board. PNG chased down the target in just 6.3 overs, putting a huge dent on Vanuatu's net run-rate.

Looking at their current form, Japan head into this match as clear favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Japan chance of winning - 65%

Vanuatu chance of winning - 35%

Japan vs Vanuatu Betting Tips

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming continued his great form with another fifty in the opening game of this tournament. He averages 48 and strikes at 192 in T20I cricket. You can bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, the Japan opening batter, is coming off a 41-run knock in the previous game even though he wasn't at his best. He has an average of 31 after eight T20I innings at 134 strike rate. You can back him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Japan vs Vanuatu Toss Prediction

Japan have been lucky when it comes to the toss, winning it in five of the last six games. They have batted first in four of those matches and have tasted success. Vanuatu won the toss in their previous two games and chose to bat first. We predict Japan to win the toss and bat first.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Port Moresby is likely to witness sunny and pleasant weather on Sunday morning. There's no real threat of rain with only around a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature will hover between 28-32 degree Celsius, while the wind gusts will blow at 39 kmph.

Japan Player List

Japan squad:Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Lachlan Lake, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Tsuyoshi Takada, Declan Suzuki, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano, Shirai-Patmore (Wk), Supun Navaratne (Wk), Wataru Miyauchi (Wk), Ibrahim Takahashi, Kohei Kubota, Mian Siddique, Piyush Kumbhare, Ryan Drake

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake Batter Shirai-Patmore Wicketkeeper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c) Batter Ibrahim Takahashi All-Rounder Sabaorish Ravichandran All-Rounder Supun Navaratne All-Rounder Declan Suzuki All-Rounder Makoto Taniyama All-Rounder Reo Sakurano-Thomas Bowler Piyush Kumbhare Bowler Kohei Kubota Bowler

Japan Recent Form

In the most recent fixture, Japan defeated Philippines by 53 runs. Last year, they were superb in the EAP Region Qualifier B, where they won three out of four games. They defeated South Korea by 48 runs before clinching a four-wicket victory over Indonesia. They smashed South Korea by eight wickets for the second time in the competition before losing to Indonesia by six wickets.

Vanuatu Player List

Vanuatu squad: Patrick Matautaava (c), Jamal Vira (Wk), Clement Tommy, Joshua Rasu, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Womejo Wotu, Andrew Mansale, Nalin Nipiko, Jarryd Allan (Wk), Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Obed Yosef, Simpson Obed, Williamsing Nalisa

Predicted Playing XI

Nalin Nipiko All-Rounder Junior Kaltapau Batter Jarryd Allan Wicketkeeper Andrew Mansale Batter Patrick Matautaava (c) All-Rounder Ronald Tari All-Rounder Apolinaire Stephen All-Rounder Joshua Rasu Bowler Simpson Obed Bowler Williamsing Nalisa Bowler Obed Yosef Bowler

Vanuatu Recent Form

Vanuatu suffered a heavy defeat in the previous game against PNG, losing by nine wickets. Earlier this year they played in the Pacific Island Men Cricket Challenge, winning three out of four group matches. They then defeated Fiji in the semifinal by 26 runs but lost to PNG XI in the final by seven runs.

Japan vs Vanuatu Head-to-Head Record

Japan and Vanuatu are yet to face each other in T20 cricket.

Japan vs Vanuatu Betting Odds

Vanuatu to score under 38.5 runs in the first six overs

Vanuatu could not get any partnerships going or score freely in their first match versus PNG, posting only 71/8 in 20 overs. They have a vulnerable batting unit and add to that Japan have a solid bowling unit. You can bet on Vanuatu to score under 38.5 runs in the first six overs.

Japan to hit most sixes in the match

The Japan team has a pretty good batting unit with the likes of Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake and Ibrahim Takahashi capable of hitting boundaries at will. In the previous game, they smashed seven sixes in the match. Bet on Japan to hit most sixes in the match.

Japan vs Vanuatu Top Team Batter

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming to be Japan’s best batter

The Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has been in terrific form, smashing 60 off 37 against the Philippines. He has 337 runs from eight T20 internationals, averaging a superb 48 while striking at 192. Last year in the EAP Region Qualifier B, he had blasted 179 runs at a strike rate of 218. Bet on Kadowaki-Fleming to be the top batter for Japan.

Nalin Nipiko to be Vanuatu’ best batter

Nalin Nipiko was outstanding in the Pacific Island Men Cricket Challenge. He was the top run-scorer for Vanuatu with 271 runs from six innings at an average 45 and strike rate of 170. He smashed one century and two half centuries in the tournament. Take a punt on Nipiko to be the top batter for Vanuatu in this match.

Japan vs Vanuatu Top Team Bowlers

Piyush Kumbhare to be Japan’s best bowler

The left arm orthodox spinner Piyush Kumbhare was the pick of the bowlers for Japan in the previous game, picking 2 for 11 off his four overs. He has played seven T20 internationals and has taken 10 wickets at an exceptional economy of 3.12. Betting on Kumbhare to be Japan's top bowler could give you good returns.

Joshua Rasu to be Vanuatu’ best bowler

Joshua Rasu was pretty good for his side in their previous tournament earlier this year. He snared seven wickets from five innings at an economy of touch over six. You can back him to be the best bowler for Vanuatu.