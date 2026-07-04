ICC Men`s Cricket World Cup Predictions and Tips 2023

The upcoming World Cup 2023 is an exciting cricket competition showcasing the talents of the best players from all the most famous countries in the world. In anticipation of this highly anticipated sporting event, we bring you the site's latest predictions for the World Cup 2023, as well as helpful betting tips. Take time to read this review carefully and you will be well informed about all aspects of the World Cup, which will make your cricket betting more successful.

Today`s World Cup Predictions

The Cricket World Cup is one of the major sporting events that every punter and especially all Indian fans are eagerly waiting for to start. You can be a part of this international event today and start betting as the championship kicks off as early as 5 October 2023. In the table below you can find out the latest information about the matches that will be played today:

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for World Cup

To make your World Cup 2023 betting experience easier, we have prepared a schedule table with all the upcoming matches to be played tomorrow, during the week and throughout the tournament. Knowing this information, you can easily plan your betting strategy and you will definitely not miss any match of the season. Read the information in the table and choose the nearest match to bet on:

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

The Kritzerland World Cup will see 10 teams from around the world battling it out against each other, each of which is considered to be the best representative of their country. All you have to do is choose your favorite team and support them throughout the tournament. And to make your betting even more successful, read the basic information about each of the participating teams. For more information about the teams and their captains, see below.

Afghanistan

Captain - Hashmatullah Shahidi;

Key Acquisition -Nasir Jamal. The total number of wounds scored is 359;

Key Player - Hashmatullah Shahidi, Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish last in the championship in 2023.

Bangladesh

Captain - Shakib Al Hasan;

Key Acquisition - Yasir Ali. The total number of wounds scored is 296;

Key Player - Jaker Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shahadat Hossain, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Yasir Ali;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish eighth in the championship in 2023.

India

Captain - Ruturaj Gaikwad;

Key Acquisition - Yashasvi Jaiswal. The total number of wickets scored is 489;

Key Player - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Akash Deepб, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will take the top spot in the championship in 2023.

Pakistan

Captain - Qasim Akra;

Key Acquisition - Saud Shakeel. The total number of wounds scored is 895;

Key Player - Qasim Akram, Omair Yousuf, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas

Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish sixth in the championship in 2023.

Sri Lanka

Captain - Sahan Arachchige;

Key Acquisition - Saud Shakeel. TNuwanidu Fernando. He scored 126 runs without defeat, hitting 14 boundaries and four sixes;

Key Player - Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Sachitha Jayatilake, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nuwan Thushara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundara;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish seventh in the championship in 2023.

Australia

Captain - Pat Cummins;

Key Acquisition - Sean Abbott. The number of wounds scored is 201, the highest on the team;

Key Player - Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Aaron Hardie, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish fourth in the championship in 2023.

England

Captain - Jos Buttler;

Key Acquisition - Joe Root. The total number of wounds scored is 1,577, the highest of all seasons;

Key Player - Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish second in the championship in 2023.

New Zealand

Captain - Kane Williamson;

Key Acquisition - Will Young. The total number of runs is 666;

Key Player - Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Will Young;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish third in the championship in 2023.

Netherlands

Captain - Scott Edwards;

Key Acquisition - Logan van Beek. The total number of wounds scored is 1,288, one of the highest on the team;

Key Player - Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Vikramjit Singh;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish fifth in the championship in 2023.

South Africa

Captain - Temba Bavuma;

Key Acquisition - Wiaan Mulder. Scored his first double in first-class cricket by scoring 235 runs;

Key Player - Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams;

Prediction - Experienced experts predict the team will finish ninth in the championship in 2023.

World Cup Brief 2023

The World Cup is the most eagerly awaited sporting event of the season as it is held only once every 4 years, which makes it so coveted by players. This sporting event will feature 10 teams who will play 48 matches against each other. The tournament will be held in India, so every Indian bettor can be a part of such a massive sporting event. More details about the championship are given in the table below:

Full Name of Championship The World Cup Host Country India Administrator International Cricket Council World Cup Chairman BCCI World Cup Schedule 2023 5 October 2023 - 19 November 2023 World Cup 2023 Start Date 5 October 2023 Format of the matches Round-robin and knockout Team 10 Matches 48 Last Champion England (season of 2019) Team and Captains Afghanistan - Hashmatullah Shahidi; Bangladesh - Shakib Al Hasan; India - Ruturaj Gaikwad; Pakistan - Qasim Akra; Sri Lanka - Sahan Arachchige; Australia - Pat Cummins; England - Jos Buttler; New Zealand - Kane Williamson; Netherlands - Scott Edwards; South Africa - Captain - Temba Bavuma. World Cup 2023 Match Venues Narendra Modi Stadium, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Arun Jaitley Stadium, HPCA Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Eden Gardens, BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Free Tips and Predictions for World Cup Matches

If you are not familiar with betting on such significant sporting events as this tournament, and this is basically the first time you are betting on sports, it is important to familiarize yourself with the following details. Experienced bettors have a long history of giving free recommendations and making predictions by scrutinizing previous matches before the tournament. To increase the likelihood of a successful bet, you can study free predictions from experienced participants, which are available all over the internet as well as in our review.

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meeting

In addition, before betting on any sporting event, such as the Cricket World Cup and beyond, it is advisable to conduct a thorough study of historical data on past matches. Familiarizing yourself with information about matches from previous seasons, as well as information about teams and players, will greatly enhance your understanding of the betting process and help you to start following a particular strategy. By using statistical information to your advantage, you will greatly increase your chances of a successful bet.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

The long-awaited and massive sporting event for all cricket lovers is about to begin, and it is important to know the main details of the tournament, because it will help you better navigate your betting. In order to keep up to date, we suggest you refer to the overview section of the World Cup 2023 Brief. Here you will find all the important information about the date of the tournament, the teams and their players, as well as the number of matches played and their format and much more.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

It is important to bear in mind that the outcome of any match is influenced by many factors such as the stadium, the form of the players, the coach and also factors such as weather conditions. Therefore, we recommend that both experienced and novice bettors, before placing a bet on an international event, research the stadium where the match will be played and the weather forecast. This will help you better predict the outcome of the match and increase your chances of winning.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

Experienced bettors often rely on mathematical calculations when placing a bet, even though this method is quite labor intensive. Using these calculations allows you to predict match results more accurately and make strategic cricket bets at the most favorable odds. However, it is important to realize that mathematical predictions can be complex and not everyone can make full use of them.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

In order to make cricket betting more profitable, you will need information about the odds, because all the profitability of bets and the final win depends on the odds. As a rule, all the odds at different bookmakers are different. That's why we recommend you to study them carefully before the start of the tournament, as in this case you will have more chances to make a successful bet and choose the most successful variant for yourself. You should also remember that the higher the odds offered, the more chances you have to win.

Using Software for Prediction

To make cricket betting more successful, experienced punters have long used prediction apps. Prediction apps work like this: they gather information based on a combination of past data and use it to guess the probability of certain outcomes and even the correct score. All of these are great options if you are just learning how to bet on cricket.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

In order to increase your success in cricket betting, it is not recommended to rely on only one expert source, because its opinion may at least not coincide even with yours. We suggest studying match prediction information from several expert sites at the same time. By adopting this comprehensive approach, we are confident that your cricket betting endeavors will bring even greater success.

Using Machine Learning

Machine learning is a widely used method for predicting cricket betting. Using machine learning, bettors can determine the most effective model for predicting future outcomes based on last year's season's data. These predictions are usually relied upon by bettors when betting on sporting events and analyzing previous matches, who won or who came close to winning last season. Bookmakers mainly use this approach to calculate odds for matches.

Use Variable BetsUse Variable Bets

You will be able to bet on such a large-scale sporting event using a wide variety of outcomes that are available from almost every bookmaker. In any match of this tournament, bettors will be offered a wide range of bets and you will be able to find the right one for you. You will be able to bet both before and during the match. You will be able to bet not only on the winner of the match, but also on the following betting options:

The World Cup Match Winner;

The LIST Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

Use as Tips for Betting on the World Cup and Predictions Data PrePlay from Last Year

Using last year's data and analyzing it will also help you to make a better bet. You can study the teams and their performance in past matches, as well as look at last year's predictions and determine how accurate last season's predictions were. All the statistics of the matches played will be available on all the sites and you will be able to study the current information.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

The sports betting market is very diverse, and every year there are a huge number of other championships that can also be used for predictions, and also comes the time of those tournaments that are held at intervals of a few no. The list of the main sports betting championships that will take place this year:

IPL;

BBL;

T20;

International;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

LPL;

Bangladesh Premier League;

T10;

ODI;

TEST;

WTC;

SA20;

Super Smash;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

CSA;

The Ford Trophy;

League Two;

LIST A;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

Asia Cup;

West Indies Tour of India.

FAQ

In order to give you all the information you need in full about the World Cup, we have answered the most frequently asked questions from Indian users. Read the information below carefully and you'll be sure to have no questions at all.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a World Cup?

Yes, it is possible. In order to predict the winner of the season, you need to follow all the events of the sporting event very closely, study and analyse the statistics of all matches played, take into account the weather conditions and use free predictions of experienced players. The information presented in this review can help you with this.

Who Will Win the World Cup 2023?

Unfortunately, there is no such information yet. It will be known after the end of the tournament. But, using the information on our website, you can easily predict the winner yourself.

How to Determine the Winner of the World Cup Using a Prediction?

Predicting the winner, quite simple, but a lengthy process. It is very simple, you need to choose a prediction method, which is presented in our review or study other methods presented on the Internet. It can be machine learning or using several expert sources, or it can be an integrated approach. By studying the information, you will be able to make more correct bets, which will help you predict the winner.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2023 World Cup?

According to the forecasts of experienced experts, in 2023, the Cricket World Cup will be won by the Indian team. After all, it is on the territory of this country that the championship matches will be held.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2023 World Cup?

Rohit Sharma of Team India is projected to be one of the best players in the World Cup 2023. Sharma currently holds the world record for the highest individual score 264 in a One Day International match and is the only player to score three double centuries in ODIs.

Who Won the 2019 World Cup?

The last season of the Cricket World Cup will be held in 2019, as the championship is held at 4-year intervals. This is why the England team won the World Cup last season.