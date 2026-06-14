On This Day in Cricket - June 14

The day of June 14 remains as one of those days where the cricketing world has seen some of the most intense matches. In 2025, the South African team defeated the Australian team in the Finals of the World Test Championship 2023-2025. In 2019, the England team defeated the West Indies team by 8 wickets as Joe Root made 100 runs from just 94 balls in the match. In 2024, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup saw the South Africa team defeating the Nepal team by just 1 run.

On This Day - June 14, 2019 - England defeats West Indies by 8 wickets

On 14th June, 2019, the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup saw the England team taking on the West Indies team at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. With the England team winning the toss and electing to field first, they soon got West Indies in trouble as in just 44.4 overs, the team got all-out for 212 runs. From the team, Nicholas Pooran scored 63 runs from 78 balls with a strike rate of 80.76.

(England defeated West Indies by 8 wickets)

While chasing the target, the England team needed a strong start and they were able to get things done easily. Jonny Bairstow made 45 runs from 46 balls while Joe Root scored 100 runs from 94 balls with a strike rate of 106.38 as the England team chased down the target in 33.3 overs. For his century and 2 wickets in the match, Joe Root was awarded the Man of the Match award as England got the deserving points from the game.

On This Day - June 14, 2024 - South Africa defeats Nepal by 1 Run

Another thriller which was played on 14th June during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, the match between South Africa and Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. After winning the toss, the Nepal team opted to field first as Reeza Hendricks scored 43 runs from 49 balls while the rest of the batting order collapsed. The South Africa team finished at 115 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs as the Nepal team looked for an upset.

(South Africa defeated Nepal by 1 run)

While chasing the target, the Nepal team started well as Aasif Sheikh made 42 runs from 49 balls with a strike rate of 85.71. Apart from him, Anil Sah made 27 runs from 24 balls with a strike rate of 112.50 while the rest of the batting order failed to chase the target. The Nepal team ended up with 114 runs in their 20 overs and eventually lost the match by 1 run.

On This Day - June 14, 2018 - India gets 347/6 against Afghanistan on Day 1

The first day belonged completely to India as they piled up 474 runs in their only innings against Afghanistan in Bengaluru. Shikhar Dhawan led the charge with a quick 107 off 96 balls, while Murali Vijay added 105 and KL Rahul scored 54. Hardik Pandya chipped in with a valuable 71 to push India to a huge total. Afghanistan's bowlers struggled, with Yamin Ahmadzai taking 3 wickets. Afghanistan's historic first Test quickly turned into a tough experience.

(India got 347/6 against Afghanistan on day 1)

They were bowled out for just 109 in their first innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking 4 wickets. Asked to follow on, Afghanistan managed only 103 in their second innings. Hashmatullah Shahidi fought hard with an unbeaten 36, but the Indian bowlers stayed on top. Ravindra Jadeja claimed 4 wickets, while Umesh Yadav took 3. India wrapped up the match inside 2 days, winning by an innings and 262 runs, with Dhawan named Player of the Match.

On This Day - June 14, 2025 - South Africa wins the 2023-25 World Test Championship Finals

Winning the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, South Africa defeated Australia by 5 wickets in a memorable contest. After choosing to bowl first, South Africa dismissed Australia for 212, with Kagiso Rabada leading the attack with 5 wickets and Marco Jansen taking 3. Steven Smith scored 66 while Beau Webster made 72. Australia responded strongly with the ball as Pat Cummins claimed 6 wickets to bowl South Africa out for 138, giving his side a 74 run lead.

(South Africa won the WTC 2023-25 Finals)

However, Australia struggled again in the second innings and were dismissed for 207. Mitchell Starc fought hard with an unbeaten 58, while Rabada picked up 4 more wickets. Set 282 to win, South Africa produced their best batting performance of the match. Aiden Markram played a superb innings of 136 from 207 balls, while captain Temba Bavuma contributed 66. Their partnership put South Africa in control before David Bedingham remained unbeaten on 21 to guide the team home at 282 for 5.