On This Day in Cricket - June 15

The day of June 15 has seen some of the best cricketing matches played as in 2017, the Indian team defeated the Bangladesh team in the Semi-Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy. In 2014, India’s star all-rounder, Axar Patel, made his ODI debut against the Bangladesh team. In 2019, the Australian team defeated the Sri Lankan team by 87 runs in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. In 2016, the Indian team defeated the Zimbabwe team by 10 wickets as KL Rahul made 63 runs in the match.

On This Day - June 15, 2017 - India defeats Bangladesh by 9 Wickets

The Semi-Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh were played on 15th June, 2017 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Indian team won the toss and went to bowl first as the decision soon turned out to be a brilliant one. From the Bangladesh team, Tamim Iqbal scored 70 runs from 82 balls while Mushfiqur Rahim made 61 runs from 85 balls in the match to take the team to 264 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs.

(India defeated Bangladesh by 9 Wickets)

Chasing the target in the Semi-Finals, India needed a strong start and Shikhar Dhawan got 46 runs from 34 balls while Rohit Sharma made 123 runs from 129 balls with a strike rate of 95.34. Besides the opening pair, Virat Kohli showed his class and got 96 runs from just 78 balls with a strike rate of 123.07 as the Indian team reached 265 runs with the loss of just 1 wicket in their 40.1 overs.

On This Day - June 15, 2019 - Australia defeats Sri Lanka by 87 Runs

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, the day of 15th June saw the Australian team taking on the Sri Lankan team at the Kennington Oval, London. With Sri Lanka bowling first, the Australian team needed a strong start and Aaron Finch scored 153 runs from just 132 balls with a strike rate of 115.90. In the middle order, Steven Smith made 73 runs from 59 balls while Glenn Maxwell’s 46 runs from 25 balls allowed the Australian team to reach 334 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs.

(Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 87 runs)

While chasing such a big target, Dimuth Karunaratne made 97 runs from 108 balls with a strike rate of 89.81. To support him, Kusal Perera got 52 runs from 36 balls with a strike rate of 144.44, but the middle-order collapsed and hence Sri Lanka got 247 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in 45.4 overs of the game.

On This Day - June 15, 2014 - Axar Patel makes his ODI Debut for India

As the Indian team began a new ODI series in Bangladesh on June 15, 2014, young left arm spinner Axar Patel made his international debut and played a useful role in a winning cause. Bangladesh chose to bat first and posted 272/9 in 50 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 59 and Shakib Al Hasan adding 52. Axar bowled his full quota of 10 overs and picked up the wicket of Mashrafe Mortaza, who was dismissed for a quick 18.

(Axar Patel made his ODI Debut against Bangladesh)

He finished with figures of 1 for 59 and helped keep the scoring under control during the middle overs. Chasing a revised target of 150 in 26 overs under the DLS method, India got off to a strong start through Robin Uthappa and Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane top-scored with 64 while Uthappa made 50, guiding India to 153/3 in 24.5 overs. India won by 7 wickets, giving Axar Patel a memorable debut in an international match and a perfect start to his ODI career.

On This Day - June 15, 2016 - India defeats Zimbabwe by 10 Wickets

For the final ODI of the Zimbabwe tour on June 15, 2016, India produced a dominant all round performance to seal a 3-0 series sweep. After choosing to bat, Zimbabwe struggled against India's disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for just 123 in 42.2 overs. Vusi Sibanda top scored with 38, while Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 22 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 2 wickets, and Axar Patel conceded only 16 runs in his 10 overs while taking 1 wicket.

(India defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets)

In reply, India made light work of the chase. KL Rahul continued his excellent form and remained unbeaten on 63 from 70 balls, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes. Debutant Faiz Fazal impressed with an unbeaten 55 from 61 balls. The pair added 126 runs for the first wicket as India reached the target in just 21.5 overs. India won by 10 wickets with 169 balls to spare.