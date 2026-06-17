On This Day in Cricket - June 17

Another day in the month of June that has a series of cricketing events attached to it. In 1999, Australia and South Africa played a dramatic semi-final of the ODI World Cup, which ended with a run-out as Australia qualified for the Finals. In 1981, the Australian team was blessed with one of the most dependable all-rounders as Shane Watson was born today. In 2019, the Bangladesh team defeated the West Indies team by 7 wickets and got the points in the tournament.

On This Day - June 17, 1981 - Shane Watson was Born Today

Australia’s primary all-rounder, Shane Watson, was born on 17th June, 1981 in Ipswich, Queensland, and he turned out to be a team player. Playing a total of 59 test matches for the Australian team, he has made 3731 runs at an average of 35.19, along with scoring 4 centuries and 24 half-centuries. In the same format, he has picked 75 wickets at an average of 33.68 and an economy rate of 2.75.

(Shane Watson was born on 17th June, 1981)

Coming to the ODI Format, he has played 190 matches and has scored 5757 runs at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 90.44 for the team. Being a bowler, he has picked 168 wickets at an average of 31.79 and an economy rate of 4.95. When it comes to the T20I format, he has played 58 matches and has scored 1462 runs at an average of 29.24 and a strike rate of 145.32.

On This Day - June 17, 2022 - England defeats Netherlands by 232 runs

Making history on 17th June, 2022, against the Netherlands team at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen, England managed to bat first in the match. Starting with the bat, they lost Jason Roy early in the innings, but it was pure carnage from Phil Salt, who got 122 runs from 93 balls, while Dawid Malan’s 125 runs from 109 balls and Jos Buttler’s 162 runs from 70 balls helped the team to reach a grand total of 498 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in their 50 overs.

(England defeated Netherlands by 232 runs)

The late fireworks from Liam Livingstone also helped the team to reach the total as he made 66 runs from just 22 balls with a strike rate of 300.00. While chasing such a big target, the Netherlands team saw Max O'Dowd making 55 runs from 55 balls, along with Scott Edwards making 72 runs from just 56 balls, as the Netherlands team made 266 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in 49.4 overs, as England won the match by 232 runs.

On This Day - June 17, 1999 - Australia Gets in the Finals of the World Cup

As the 1999 World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston reached its dramatic finish, Australia and South Africa produced one of cricket’s most unforgettable matches. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 213 in 49.2 overs. Steve Waugh led the fight with 56, while Michael Bevan added a valuable 65. Shaun Pollock starred with the ball, taking 5 wickets for 36 runs, and Allan Donald claimed 4 for 32. In reply, South Africa were in trouble at 61 for 4 before Jacques Kallis scored 53 and Jonty Rhodes made 43 to rebuild the innings.

(Australia Gets in the Finals of the World Cup)

Shane Warne turned the game with a brilliant 4 for 29, removing key batters. Lance Klusener then smashed an unbeaten 31 from just 16 balls and brought South Africa level with the target. However, a mix-up on the final ball resulted in Allan Donald being run out, leaving the scores tied at 213. Australia advanced to the final because they had finished higher in the Super Six standings.

On This Day - June 17, 2019 - Bangladesh defeats West Indies by 7 Wickets

After the West Indies posted a strong total of 321/8 in their 50 overs, Bangladesh produced one of the finest run chases of the 2019 World Cup to win by 7 wickets with 51 balls remaining at Taunton. Shai Hope led the West Indies batting with 96, while Evin Lewis scored 70 and Shimron Hetmyer added a quick 50 from just 26 balls. Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin picked up 3 wickets each for Bangladesh.

(Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 7 wickets)

In reply, Bangladesh started positively before Shakib Al Hasan took control of the chase. The left hander played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 124 from 99 balls, striking 16 fours. Litton Das provided excellent support with an unbeaten 94 off 69 balls, including 8 fours and 4 sixes. Their match winning partnership guided Bangladesh to 322/3 in just 41.3 overs. Shakib was named Player of the Match for his century and 2 wickets.