On This Day in Cricket - June 16

For the cricketing world, the day of June 16 has been a witness to a number of events as in the 2019 ODI World Cup, the Indian team won the match against Pakistan by 89 runs. In 2011, the West Indies team won against the Indian team in the 5th ODI Match by 7 wickets. In 2018, the England team defeated the Australian team in the 2nd ODI Match by 38 runs as Jason Roy scored 120 runs in just 108 balls. In the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, the England team defeated the New Zealand team by 10 runs.

On This Day - June 16, 2013 - England defeats New Zealand by 10 Runs

In the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, June 16 saw the England team taking on the New Zealand team at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. With the New Zealand team winning the toss, they elected to field first and the England team failed to start well in the match. At the top, Alastair Cook made 64 runs from 47 balls with a strike rate of 136.17, while in the middle order, it was Joe Root who got 38 runs from 40 balls with a strike rate of 95.00 for the team.

(England defeated New Zealand by 10 runs)

The England team made just 169 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in the 23.3 overs of the game. Chasing this target, the New Zealand team had Kane Williamson, who made 67 runs from 54 balls with a strike rate of 124.07, while Corey Anderson got 30 runs from 24 balls as they made only 159 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in the 24 overs of the game.

On This Day - June 16, 2018 - England defeats Australia by 38 Runs

The 2nd ODI between England and Australia was set up at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on 16th June, 2018, and after winning the toss, the Australian team came out to field first. The England team started with Jason Roy, who scored 120 runs in 108 balls with a strike rate of 111.11, while Jonny Bairstow made 42 runs from 24 balls with a strike rate of 175.00.

(England defeated Australia by 38 runs)

In the middle overs, Jos Buttler got 91 runs from 70 balls with a strike rate of 130.00 as the England team finished with 342 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in the 50 overs. In reply, the Australian team came up with Shaun Marsh who made 131 runs from 116 balls with a strike rate of 112.93, while in the lower order, Ashton Agar got 46 runs from 42 balls with a strike rate of 109.52. Despite their best efforts, the Australian team lost the match by 38 runs.

On This Day - June 16, 2011 - West Indies defeats India by 7 Wickets

For the final ODI of the series at Sabina Park, West Indies defeated India by 7 wickets with 8 balls to spare while chasing 252. India were bowled out for 251 in 47.3 overs despite a fine 94 from Virat Kohli and a solid 57 from Rohit Sharma. Yusuf Pathan added a useful 30, but regular wickets stopped India from posting a bigger total. Andre Russell was the star with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 35 runs.

(West Indies defeated India by 7 wickets)

In reply, West Indies recovered from an early setback and built their chase through Ramnaresh Sarwan and Darren Bravo. Sarwan scored 75 before retiring hurt, while Bravo played an excellent innings of 86 from 99 balls, hitting 3 fours and 6 sixes. Their partnership put the hosts in control of the match. Marlon Samuels remained unbeaten on 28, and Kieron Pollard finished the chase with a quick 24 not out. Although West Indies won the match, India secured the ODI series 3-2.

On This Day - June 16, 2019 - India defeats Pakistan by 89 Runs

After the much awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in Manchester, India produced a dominant all round performance to win by 89 runs through the DLS method. Batting first, India posted 336/5 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma led the way with a brilliant 140 off 113 balls, hitting 14 fours and 3 sixes, while KL Rahul scored 57 and Virat Kohli added 77.

(India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs)

Mohammad Amir was Pakistan’s best bowler with 3 wickets. Chasing a revised target of 302 in 40 overs after rain interruptions, Pakistan struggled to keep up with the required rate. Fakhar Zaman made 62 and Babar Azam scored 48, but regular wickets hurt their chances. India’s bowlers kept the pressure on, with Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav taking 2 wickets each. Pakistan finished on 212/6 in 40 overs as India maintained their unbeaten World Cup record against Pakistan.