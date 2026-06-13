On This Day in Cricket - June 13

With the month of June coming to the 13th day, there have been some of the biggest cricketing events that have taken place. In 1991, the New Zealand team got Lachlan Hammond Ferguson who has the ability to bowl 140 kmph+ balls consistently. In 1970, another New Zealand player, Christopher Lance Cairns was born who went on to play 62 test matches for the team. In the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the England team defeated the Oman team by 8 wickets after they got the associate nation all-out for just 47 runs in the game.

On This Day - June 13, 1991 - Lachlan Hammond Ferguson was Born Today

Playing for the New Zealand team and having the ability to bowl above 140 kmph consistently, Lachlan Hammond Ferguson was born on 13th June, 1991 in Auckland. In the Test Format, Lockie Ferguson has been able to play a total of just 1 test match and failed to pick up any wicket while having an economy rate of 4.27 for the team.

(Lachlan Hammond Ferguson was born on 13th June, 1991)

In the ODI format, Lockie Ferguson has been able to play 65 matches for the New Zealand team and has picked 99 wickets at an average of 31.55 while keeping the economy rate of 5.68 and a strike rate of 33.3. When it comes to T20I cricket, Lockie has represented the New Zealand team in 54 matches and has picked 76 wickets at an average of 17.82 along with an economy rate of 7.33 and a strike rate of 14.5 for the team.

On This Day - June 13, 1970 - Christopher Lance Cairns was Born Today

Christopher Lance Cairns made his debut for the New Zealand team in 1989 and finally retired in 2006. Being born on 13th June, 1970 in Picton, Marlborough, he managed to represent the team in 62 test matches and was able to make 3320 runs at an average of 33.53 and a strike rate of 57.09, along with 5 centuries and 22 half-centuries.

(Christopher Lance Cairns was born on 13th June, 1970)

As a bowler, he was able to pick 218 wickets at an average of 29.40 and an economy rate of 3.28. Coming to the ODI Format, Chris was able to play 215 matches for the New Zealand team and managed to pick 201 wickets at an average of 32.80 and an economy rate of 4.84 for the team. Being a batsman, he was able to score 4950 runs at an average of 29.46 and manage a strike rate of 84.26.

On This Day - June 13, 2024 - England defeats Oman by 8 Wickets

When the pressure was at its highest, England produced a dominant performance to crush Oman by 8 wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup at North Sound, Antigua. After choosing to bowl first, England's pace attack made life difficult for Oman from the beginning. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed 3 wickets each, while Adil Rashid spun through the middle order with outstanding figures of 4 for 11 in 4 overs.

(England defeated Oman by 8 wickets)

Oman struggled throughout the innings and were bowled out for just 47 runs in 13.2 overs. Shoaib Khan was their top scorer with 11 runs. Chasing a small target of 48, England came out attacking. Phil Salt smashed 12 runs from only 3 balls before getting out, while captain Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 24 from 8 deliveries. Jonny Bairstow added a quick 8 not out from 2 balls as England raced to 50 for 2 in only 3.1 overs.

On This Day - June 13, 1999 - Australia defeats South Africa by 5 Wickets

As the Super Six stage of the 1999 World Cup intensified, Australia pulled off a thrilling 5 wicket win over South Africa at Headingley, Leeds. Batting first, South Africa posted 271 for 7 in 50 overs. Herschelle Gibbs led the way with 101 from 134 balls, while Daryll Cullinan added 50 and Jonty Rhodes scored a quick 39. Damien Fleming starred with the ball for Australia, taking 3 wickets, while Shane Warne claimed 2. Australia’s chase got off to a shaky start as they slipped to 48 for 3.

(Australia defeated South Africa by 5 wickets)

Ricky Ponting steadied the innings with 69, but the match belonged to captain Steve Waugh. He produced a magnificent unbeaten 120 from 110 balls, striking 10 fours and 2 sixes. Michael Bevan contributed 27, while Tom Moody remained not out on 15. Australia reached 272 for 5 with 2 balls to spare, with Waugh’s match winning century proving the difference.