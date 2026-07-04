Namibia vs Scotland Match Prediction

Namibia will take on Scotland in the match no. 118 of ICC CWC 2 series. Live action will start on 5th Dec 2022 at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia. Scotland were outstanding throughout the series by winning 19 matches out of 28 matches they played. Team stands at no. 2 in the points table. On the other hand Namibia is at 4th position as they won 16 matches out of 26 matches they played. Namibia’s last encounter against Nepal was abandoned due to bad weather.

Bet on L2

This match is a part of the qualifying round of ICC Men ODI world cup. Top 3 teams will qualify for the ICC cricket world cup super series. Keeping eyes at the points table this is going to be a nail biting contest where both the teams are fighting for the 2nd position.

Namibia vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Although Namibia is going to take Scotland at their home ground, looking at the records and previous matches Scotland looks more strong as compared to the home team. Scotland has 58% chances of victory, whereas Namibia has only 42% Chances. But this will be an amazing encounter as Namibia would be looking to take advantage of local conditions.

Our Prediction

This match is crucial for both the teams, looking to qualify for the ICC cricket world cup super series.Namibia is little confident as they won their last match against USA. Team is over dependent on Gerhard Erasmus’s all round performance. JJ Smit is outstanding with bat and ball by scoring 558 runs and picking 28 wickets. On the other hand Scotland had a tremendous spin attack and did an all round performance to get 2nd position on the points table. Having a look at the performance of both teams so far, Scotland is stronger against Namibia. They won the last 2 matches against the home team.

Namibia vs Scotland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Top three teams of this tournament will qualify for the ICC cricket world cup super series, Scotland is in 2nd position, and Namibia is in 4th position. So this smashing encounter is for the fight of number three for Namibia. Scotland is looking to qualify along with Oman and the USA. Whereas Namibia want to slip down down the USA and get the 3rd number so that their hope may be alive.

Namibia vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction

After winning the toss Scotland will bat first. Although Wanderers pitch has a balanced surface where batsman and bowlers have some help. But batters have more of an advantage somehow. So team batting first will love to give the target to the opponent. Average first inning total is 241 here. In the previous matches we have seen scores more than 250 on the board and also below 150 in a few matches. So it's an unpredictable pitch here at Wanderers.

Weather Report

Weather plays a vital role as far as a match is concerned. Namibia's previous match against Nepal was taken off due to bad weather conditions. On 5 December Monday it will be partially cloudy. Temperature is expected to be 32 degree celsius with 18% humidity. Wind may blow at the speed of 10 km/h.

Namibia Player List

Namibia Predicted Playing XI:

M van Lingen All rounder Gerhard Erasmus Batsman L Louwrens Batsman Divan la Cock Batsman Jonathan Smit(C) All rounder Karl Bikenstock All rounder Zane Green Batsman Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Batsman Tangeni Lunganeni Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler R Trumpelmann Bowler

Namibia Squad for the series:Karl Birkenstock,Gerhard Erasmus,Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Divan la Cock, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Lohan Louwrens, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Helao Ya Franc

Namibia Team Form

Team looks in good form. In the last game Namibia played well against Nepal but unfortunately the match was abandoned. They won the previous match against UAE with 6 wickets. Team has already won their last 2 matches back to back and lost only 1 in 5 matches. Lohan Louwrens, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, La Cock, Michael van Lingen,Jonathan Smit, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz are in tremendous form.

Scotland Player List

Scotland Predicted Playing XI:

Player Role Kyle Coetzer Batsman George Munsey Batsman Christopher McBride Batsman Richie Berrington (captain) Batsman Matthew Cross Batsman Brandon McMullen All Rounder Michael Leask All Rounder Mark Watt Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler Chris Sole Bowler Hamza Tahir Bowler

Scotland Squad for the series: Kyle Coetzer, Christopher McBride, Richie Berrington (captain), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Olly Davidson, Chris Greaves, Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir

Scotland Team Form

Scotland's performance is quite impressive in the tournament. Team lost only 1 match in the last 5 matches. Henry George Munsey has scored 122 runs in the last 5 matches. Team’ spin attack has been outstanding so far. Mark watt did well with the ball. Scotland won its back to back two matches against Namibia.

Namibia vs Scotland Head to Head

Both the teams have played each other 10 times, where Scotland have won 9 matches and Namibia got victory in just 1 match.

Total One day matches played - 10

Scotland won - 9

Namibia won - 1

Namibia vs Scotland Betting odds

You can bet on Scotland's victory at the odds of 1.8 and for Scotland’s victory odds are somehow high at 2.2. AT Namibia’s land Scotland looks more strong but these odds may vary for bookie to bookie.

For Namibia Victory - 2.2

For scotland Victory - 1.8

Namibia vs Scotland Top Team Batsmen

For Namibia Gerhard Erasmus is the key batsman as he scored 1109 runs in 27 matches with an impressive average of 48.21. He played some smashing knocks in ICC Cricket World Cup league 2 as well. JJ Smit scored 625 in 27 matches. His strike rate is 83.11.

For Scotland KJ Coetzer is top scorer in one day internationals by scoring 3105 runs in 83 matches with strike rate of 82.75. Experienced allrounder RD Berrington is behind him with 2551 runs in 98 matches. Keeping the last 5 matches in sight, Henry George Munsey is also countable as he scored 122 runs in the last 5 innings.

Namibia vs Scotland Top Team Bowler

For Namibia Bernard Scholtz is quite impressive as he took 40 wickets with an average of 18.07 in the period of 2019-2022.

For Scotland, SM Sharif took 86 wickets in 65 matches with an average of 30.33. Mark watt has taken 59 wickets so far in 47 ODI matches.