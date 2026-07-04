Nepal vs Scotland Match Prediction

Nepal will meet Scotland on December 04 in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two fixture. Scotland is in a dominant position with 42 points, just two behind the table toppers Oman. This match could be an opportunity for Scotland to gain the top spot by virtue of a better run rate.

Bet on L2

Their opponent Nepal is struggling to get going in this competition. They have managed to win only 8 matches in 20 games. Nepal is definitely an underdog in this match, but one can’t just write them off. An interesting competition lies ahead of us and here we walk you through our analysis of the forthcoming match.

Nepal vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Nepal will take confidence from their victory against the last head-to-head encounter between the duo way back in July. While Nepal won that match comprehensively, Scotland has improved a lot since then.

Scotland has only lost one match since losing to Nepal and has looked like a much better side in all the departments. The team will walk into the stadium with a single agenda to avenge their defeat.

Yes, we are leaning on Scotland to emerge victorious in this match.

Our Prediction

Scotland is coming into their own as a unit. They are expected to continue where they left off in the previous cycle and take away the two points on offer and get to the top of the points table.

Nepal vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Scotland is clearly the stronger of the two teams. It will be interesting to see how the match pans out for Scotland under the new captaincy of Cross who replaces Berrington. Mind you, do not expect it to be a cakewalk for Scotland. We need to factor in that Nepal had an upper hand in the previous match and will be brimming with confidence.

But given how Scotland has turned things around in recent matches, we are backing them to emerge victorious in this match.

Nepal vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction

Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek offers equal support to batsmen and bowlers. The pitch is likely to remain the same throughout the match. Although the team winning the toss is likely to bat first given the expected cloudy weather. Overcast conditions are ideal to have a bowl, but if rains play a spoilsports team batting first usually has an advantage.

Weather Report

The weather report for Wanderers Cricket Ground predicts a maximum temperature of 34°c. The weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy, and the chances of precipitation are expected to be zero. Hopefully, we get a full match.

Nepal Player List

Nepal Squad - Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Aasif Sheikh, Nandan Yadav, Sagar Dhakal, Arjun Saud, Harishankar Shah, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Rohit Paudel will lead Nepal in the absence of Sandeep Lamichhane.

Nepal predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Rohit Paudel Captain Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheik Bowling Allrounder Dipendra Singh Batting Allrounder Gyan Malla Batsman Sompal kami Bowler Karan KC Bowler Aasif Sheikh Wk-Batsman Nandan Yadav Bowling Allrounder Rajbanshi Bowling Allrounder Sagar Dhakal Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal hasn’t quite found the rhythm in the ongoing World Cup League 2. The team has just 17 points to its name in 20 matches and is second last on the points table. Apparently, they have just won one of their last 5 matches.

Sandeep has been a pick of the bowlers and a vital player for Nepal but he will be out of action due to ongoing allegations.

Nepal needs their openers to fire up and build a partnership at the top. Momentum early on in the innings will help Nepal post a huge total or chase down one.

Scotland Player List

Scotland Squad - Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer, Munsey, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, Adrian Neill, Christopher McBride, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Berrington ©, Tomas Mackintosh

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Berrington Captain Matthew Cross WK Kyle Coetzer batsman Chris Mcbride Wk-batsman Mark Watt Bowler Safyaam Sharif Bowler Chris Sole Bowler Hamza Tahir Bowler Brandon McMullen Batting Allrounder Calum Macleod Batsman Monsey Batsman

Scotland Team Form

Scotland has started the series where they left off by beating Namibia in their first match. They successfully chased down the target with four wickets and more than 7 overs to spare. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum against Nepal.

Coetzer played a crucial knock in the chase against Namibia and will be a key player to watch out for. Bowlers did well to restrict the Namibian side and this can be the case in the forthcoming fixture too.

Nepal vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Both teams have one victory each in the two head-to-head matches the duo has played. Scotland won the first match while Nepal won the previous encounter.

Nepal Vs Scotland Betting Odds

Both teams will be looking to get that valuable two-point and move ahead on the points table.

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds favour Scotland. The odds that Scotland will win are 1.30 while the odds in favour of Nepal are 2.60. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Nepal vs Scotland Top Team Batsmen

Richie Berrington has been in terrific form for the Scottish side and leading them from the front. He can accumulate over 50 runs against Nepal.

Opener Coetzer has played a crucial role at the top and will look to attack in the powerplay against Nepal. He played very well for his 50 against Namibia and he will look to accumulate more runs.

Aasif Sheik is a player to watch out for team Nepal. He played a crucial role in defeating Scotland during the last match-up between the two teams.

Nepal vs Scotland Top Team Bowlers

Hamza Tahir will be an important asset for Scotland as he can pick wickets regular wickets in the middle overs and keep the scorers in check.

Karan KC has been very economical in his spell. He will play an important role if Nepal wants looking to restrict Scotland from posting a huge total or while chasing.