Namibia vs Nepal Match Prediction

The 116th match of the ICC CWC 2 series will be played between Namibia and Nepal on 2nd December at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia. This match is a part of the qualifying round of ICC Men ODI world cup. As far as standings are concerned the home team is at 5th Position with 18 points whereas Nepal stands at 6th Number with 17 points.

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In this article we will know more about Namibia vs Nepal match prediction, betting odds, best players to choose from, pitch report, weather conditions and the other possible ways for betting.

Namibia vs Nepal Chance of Winning

At the home ground Namibia has more chances to win. There are about 82% chances of Namibia's victory, whereas Nepal has only 18% Chances.Team will surely take the benefit of home conditions. Batting form also has the advantage against visitors. They defeated UAE in the previous game so the team will come into the ground with quiet confidence.

Our Prediction

Namibia is going to win the game against the visitor team. Nepal has failed to show a good performance throughout the series. They just won 2-3 matches in the previous season. Their last match results were also disappointing. Nepal does not have a good batting line and bowling depth. So as per our prediction Namibia will get an easy victory against guests.

Namibia vs Nepal Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both the teams have no chances to qualify for the Men’s world cup which will take place in 2023 as both teams are at 5th and 6th position respectively. Namibia has 18 points while Nepal has only 17 points. There are just 2 matches remaining for Namibia in this tournament.

Namibia vs Nepal 2 Match Toss Prediction

As per prediction Namibia will win the toss and they would love to put up some good total on the board. The pitch at Wanderers Cricket Ground has a flat track so bowlers will have a tough time here. With a good batting line, the team batting first can make a total of 240-250 runs.

Weather Report

On 2 December it will be clear skies and good conditions for the game of cricket. Temperature is expected to be 33 degree celsius with 28% humidity. Although there may be partial clouds but no chance of rain. Wind may blow at the speed of 10 km/h.

Namibia Player List

Namibia Predicted Playing XI:

Stephan Baard Batsman Gerhard Erasmus Batsman L Louwrens Batsman Divan la Cock Batsman Jonathan Smit(C) All rounder M van Lingen All rounder Zane Green Batsman Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Batsman Jan Frylinck Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler R Trumpelmann Bowler

Namibia Squad for the series:Karl Birkenstock,Gerhard Erasmus,Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Divan la Cock, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Lohan Louwrens, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Helao Ya Franc

Namibia Team Form

Namibia is in very good form. They won the last match against UAE with 6 wickets. Team has already won their last 2 matches back to back and lost only 1 in 5 matches. Lohan Louwrens, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, La Cock, Michael van Lingen,Jonathan Smit, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz are in tremendous form.

Nepal Player List

Nepal Predicted Playing XI:

Rohit Kumar Paudel (C) Batsman Arjun Saud Batsman Gyanendra Malla Batsman Aarif Sheikh Batsman Dipendra Singh Airee All Rounder Asif Sheikh Wicket keeper Gulshan Jha All Rounder Sompal Kami Bowler Karan KC All Rounder Lalit Rajbansi Bowler KS Airee Bowler

Nepal Squad for the series:Dipendra Airee, Md Arif Sheikh, Mahammad Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sagar Dhakal, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Arjun Saud, Harishankar Shah, Nandan yadav, KS Airee

Nepal Team Form

Team is not in good knock as they lost their 2 previous matches back to back. In the last 5 matches Nepal won just a single match. Gyanendra Malla, Arif Sheikh, Mahammad Asif Sheikh performed well in previous matches. In the bowling department the team may count on Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami and KS Airee.

Namibia vs Nepal Head to Head

Both teams played 4 one day international matches in which both the teams won 2-2 each. Although previous encounter records are at level but home condition and present form gives them more advantage over Nepal.

Total One day matches played - 4

Namibia won - 2

Nepal won - 2

Namibia vs Nepal Betting odds

It's looking like a one sided encounter where Namibia with 82% winning chances, are favorites of bookmakers. You can bet on Namibia’s victory at the odds of 1.6 and for Nepal’s victory odds are somehow high at 2.2.

For Namibia Victory - 1.6

For Nepal Victory - 2.2

Namibia vs Nepal Top Team Batsmen

Gerhard Erasmus is outstanding in one day matches as he scored 1013 runs with the average of 44.04. He played some knocks in ICC Cricket World Cup league 2 as well. Looking at the records we may include in Top Namian Batsman.

Captain Rohit Kumar Paudel is the top batsman for Nepal as he scored 827 runs in 28 matches with an average of 34.45. His strike rate of 77.21 also keeps him at the highest position in standing.

Namibia vs Nepal Top Team Bowler

In the bowling section Bernard Scholtz is quite impressive as he took 39 wickets with an average of 18.07 in the period of 2019-2022.

Sompal Kami has been wonderful for Nepal with the ball. He took 126 wickets in 69 matches with an average of 24.59.