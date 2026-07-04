Namibia vs Nepal Match Prediction

Namibia and Nepal is all set to clash against each other for the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 5th match of December on 7th December at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

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Namibia was defeated by Scotland in their previous match and is currently in 4th rank in the points table. On the other hand, Nepal has not been on the winning side for 4 matches. They’ve lost 3 consecutive matches and will now hope to register their first win for the month of December. Nepal is currently in 6th rank in the points table.

Who will register their first win for the month of December as neither team hasn’t won a game this month? Here we are with our analysis of the much-anticipated match.

Namibia vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Namibia has had a very clean season. They have the second-highest number of wins in League Two which keeps them in the 4th rank. It will be their match of the month and has a higher chance of winning against Nepal.

Their opponents on the contrary are barely managing to win a game. They have won just 8 games in 22 matches so far in League Two. Nepal will play their second last match of the month and will try their best to win the game as their previous match against Namibia got abandoned due to rain.

Both the teams are equally competitive but we think it’s a 70/30 chance in the favor of Namibia given their experience and performance, especially in the month of September.

Our Prediction

Namibia has been performing consistently in the League Two matches and we are backing them to emerge winners in the upcoming game. While Nepal is hungry for victory, they still might lose to Namibia.

Our prediction - Namibia Win

Namibia vs Nepal & Betting Tips 2022

Clearly Namibia looks the better of the two teams. Their Captain has been in red-hot form as seen in the previous match against Scotland. Expect some fine innings from Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Gerhard Erasmus.

It will be a spellbinding game for all cricket fans and enthusiasts to see both teams giving their all for victory.

If Nepal bats first, we expect a total of not more than 200 runs. If Namibia comes out to bat first, we expect a score of over 230 runs. We are backing Namibia to win the 5th match of December.

Namibia vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has favoured the bowlers in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the batters are also expected to get set later in the match.

Bowling first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 181 runs.

Weather Report

The weather report for Wanderers Cricket Ground predicts a maximum temperature of 34°c. The weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy, and the chances of precipitation are expected to be zero. Hopefully, we get a full match

Namibia Player List

Namibia Squad - Gerhard Erasmus (captain) JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephen Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Lohan Louwrens, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Zhivago Groenewald, Mauritius Ngupita, JP Kotze, Zane Green, Pikky Ya France, Jan de Villiers, Christi Viljoen.

Namibia predicted playing XI:

Namibia might change some bowlers in the upcoming fixture.

Player Name Role Gerhard Erasmus Captain Zane Green Wicket Keeper Divan La Cock Batting All-rounder Lohan Louwrens Batsman Michael Van Lingen Bowler JJ Smit Bowling All-rounder Jan Frylinck Bowling All-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler Pikky Ya France Bowling All-rounder Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia had a winning streak of 6 matches in the month of September which was broken by the USA in November. With 16 wins to their name, Namibia will look forward to having 17 wins in their pocket.

The bowlers of Namibia are doing too well in League Two. Bernard Scholtz and Ruben Trumpelmann are their top bowlers in the League.

Namibia will expect to continue the momentum of their winning streak and win the next match.

Nepal Player List

Nepal Squad - Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Aasif Sheikh, Nandan Yadav, Sagar Dhakal, Arjun Saud, Harishankar Shah, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Rohit Paudel will lead Nepal in the absence of Sandeep Lamichhane.

Nepal predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Rohit Paudel Captain Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheik Bowling Allrounder Dipendra Singh Batting Allrounder Gyan Malla Batsman Sompal kami Bowler Karan KC Bowler Aasif Sheikh Wk-Batsman Nandan Yadav Bowling Allrounder Rajbanshi Bowling Allrounder Sagar Dhakal Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal has played 22 games in the League so far and has won just 8 games out of it. They need this win badly to survive in the League. With the last few matches not going well for them, this is their chance to get back to the winning momentum.

Everything is drifting away from Nepal, their Captain and the top wicket-taker of the team hasn’t been able to play due to injury. Nepal’s batting performance has been weak throughout the tournament.

Namibia vs Nepal Head-to-Head

Namibia and Nepal have played 3 matches against each other in the World Cup League Two. Namibia has dominated them in every game they’ve played.

Matches between Namibia and Nepal - 3 Matches

Won by Namibia - 2 Matches

Won by Nepal - 0 Match

No Result - 1 Match

Namibia vs Nepal Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds for Namibia to win the game is 1.74. The odds for Nepal to win the match is 2.11 These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

An intense and exciting match of cricket awaits our fans.

Namibia vs Nepal Top Team Batsmen

Gerhard Erasmus has led the Namibian team from the front throughout the League. He has scored 1093 runs in 26 matches with a massive average of 49.68 and a strike rate of almost 78.76.

Aasif Sheikh has been playing crucial innings for Nepal. In 21 matches he has amassed 647 runs at an average of 32.35. We expect Aasif Sheikh to give his team a solid start in the upcoming match.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has been very dependable for Namibia with Bat. He can play some fine innings in the middle order. He is expected to score above 30 runs.

Namibia vs Nepal Top Team Bowlers

Bernard Scholtz has had an incredible tournament. He is in the top 6 wicket-takers list of the League with 40 wickets in 28 matches. If there is someone who can restrict Nepal from putting in a big total, it is Bernard Scholtz.

Karan KC is the highest wicket-taker for Nepal and we expect him to dismiss some batsmen early on in the game with his bowling efforts.