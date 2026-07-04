Nepal vs Scotland Match Prediction

Nepal and Scotland will encounter each other for the second time in December on December 8th in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two fixture. After defeating Namibia and Nepal, Scotland reached the top position in the points table with 44 points. This match will their chance of increasing points and maintaining the first position.

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Their opponent Nepal is struggling to get going in this competition. They haven’t won a single game in the past 4 matches. Nepal has won just 8 matches out of 22 games they’ve played in League Two. Nepal is definitely a weak team in this match, but we can’t underestimate them as they’ve managed to defeat Scotland in the past. An exciting match ahead of us and here we walk you through our analysis of the forthcoming match.

Nepal vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Scotland will be full of confidence as the previous encounter against Nepal was an easy win for them. Scotland will look forward to playing the same game as they did in their previous match against Nepal.

Nepal has not won a single game after winning against Scotland back in July. The team will walk into the stadium with the sole purpose of winning the game. But we are leaning on Scotland to emerge victorious in this match.

Our Prediction

Scotland is currently the no.1 team in the World Cup League Two. One defeat from Namibia won’t affect their gameplay in the upcoming fixture and they will take away the two points on offer to be at the top.

Nepal vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Scotland is clearly the stronger of the two teams. It will be interesting to see how Richie Berrington turns the game to Scotland’s side in the next match. It won’t be as easy as we think for Scotland to win the game. We need to factor in that even after a low target of 137 runs in their previous match against Scotland, Nepal managed to take 7 wickets of Scotland and stretch the game to 32.1 overs.

But given how Scotland has turned things around in recent matches, we are backing them to emerge victorious in this match.

Nepal vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction

Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek offers equal support to batsmen and bowlers. The pitch is likely to remain the same throughout the match. Although the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first as all the 3 games played over here in December were won by the team bowling first. Overcast conditions are ideal to have a bowl, but if rains play a spoilsports team batting first usually has an advantage.

Weather Report

The weather report for Wanderers Cricket Ground predicts a maximum temperature of 34°c. The weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy, and the chances of precipitation are expected to be zero. Hopefully, we get a full match.

Nepal Player List

Nepal Squad - Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Aasif Sheikh, Nandan Yadav, Sagar Dhakal, Arjun Saud, Harishankar Shah, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Rohit Paudel will lead Nepal in the absence of Sandeep Lamichhane.

Nepal predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Rohit Paudel Captain Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheik Bowling Allrounder Dipendra Singh Batting Allrounder Gyan Malla Batsman Sompal kami Bowler Karan KC Bowler Aasif Sheikh Wk-Batsman Nandan Yadav Bowling Allrounder Rajbanshi Bowling Allrounder Sagar Dhakal Bowler

Nepal Team Form

We haven’t seen any extraordinary performance from Nepal in the ongoing World Cup League 2. The team has just 18 points to its name in 22 matches and is second last on the points table. Apparently, they have just won one of their last 5 matches.

Sandeep Lamichhane has been the top bowler and a vital player for Nepal but he will be out of action due to ongoing allegations.

Nepal needs their openers to fire up and build a partnership at the top. Momentum early on in the innings will help Nepal post a huge total or chase down one.

Scotland Player List

Scotland Squad - Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, Adrian Neill, Christopher McBride, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Richie Berrington ©, Tomas Mackintosh, Dylan Budge, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Brandon McMullen, Alasdair Evans, Tom Sole, Josh Davey, Craig Wallace, Gavin Main, Stuart Whittingham, Oliver Davidson

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Richie Berrington Captain Matthew Cross Wicket Keeper Kyle Coetzer batsman Chris Mcbride Wk-batsman Mark Watt Bowler Safyaam Sharif Bowler Chris Sole Bowler Hamza Tahir Bowler Brandon McMullen Batting Allrounder Calum Macleod Batsman George Munsey Batsman

Scotland Team Form

Scotland started the month by beating Namibia and Nepal in their first two matches. They lost their encounter against Namibia by 3 wickets. They will be looking to get back to the winning momentum after defeating Nepal on 8th December.

Brandon McMullen played a crucial knock in the first innings against Namibia and will be a key player to watch out for. Bowlers did well to restrict the Namibian side and this can be the case in the forthcoming fixture too.

Nepal vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Both teams have played 3 matches against each other in the World Cup League Two.

Matches Between Nepal and Scotland - 3 Matches

Won by Nepal - 1 Match

Won by Scotland - 2 Matches

Nepal Vs Scotland Betting Odds

Nepal will be looking to get that valuable two-point and move ahead on the points table, While Scotland will be looking to maintain the first spot in the points table by winning the next game.

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds favour Scotland. The odds that Scotland will win are 1.33 while the odds in favour of Nepal are 3.06. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Nepal vs Scotland Top Team Batsmen

Calum MacLeod has been in terrific form for the Scottish side and leading them from the front in the top run scorers of the League. He can accumulate over 50 runs against Nepal.

Opener Kyle Coetzer is just behind MacLeod in the top run scorers list with 978 run in 30 matches and will look to attack in the powerplay against Nepal. He played very well for his 50 against Namibia and he will look to accumulate more runs.

Aasif Sheik is a player to watch out for team Nepal. He played a crucial role in defeating Scotland in their match-up in July.

Nepal vs Scotland Top Team Bowlers

Mark Watt will be an important asset for Scotland as he can pick wickets regular wickets in the middle overs and is the highest wicket-taker for Scotland with 39 wickets in 26 matches.

Karan KC has been very economical in his spell. He will play an important role if Nepal wants looking to restrict Scotland from posting a huge total or while chasing.