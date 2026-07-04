Legends Cricket Trophy Predictions and Tips 2024

The second season of Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 (LCT) will be held from March 8 to 19, 2024. Seven brand new teams are participating this year, where some of the top stars from previous years will face each other. The tournament will be spiced up with a spectacular 90-ball format for the LCT 2024. With a more compact and tactical setting, this shortened format promises action-packed cricket that will keep fans on the edge of their seats as famous players display their skills.

On our best predictions site we have posted a detailed schedule of upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy matches, as well as added useful tips and predictions from leading experts, so you can choose the most promising outcome and get the most out of your bets!

Today`s Legends Cricket Trophy Predictions

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 kick-off matches will reveal the potential of the national teams from the first minutes of play. Each of these events starts within 24 hours. You can choose any of these matches to bet on.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for Legends Cricket Trophy

According to the format, the teams will play one round-robin tournament in which they will meet each other once. Experienced bettors usually prepare for tomorrow's or next week's events in order to schedule time for LCT 2024 predictions. The following schedule shows the sequence of upcoming matches in the tournament.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

In the upcoming LCT season, seven new teams will participate in a spectacular 90-ball format. There are a total of 22 matches scheduled in this tournament. Each team will face the other six teams once in the league. The top two teams will qualify for the finals, which are scheduled for March 19.To understand the current lineup, remember key players and pick your favorites, check out the details of the teams and their captains below:

Colombo Lions

Captain: Chris Gayle;

Key Acquisition: Ben Dunk;

Key Players: Ross Taylor, Darren Bravo, Jesse Ryder, Asghar Afghan, Nowruz Mangal, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar and others;

Prediction: seventh place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

Delhi Devils

Captain: Suresh Raina;

Key Acquisition: Shahid Afridi;

Key Players: Jacob Oram, Ambati Rayudu, Sohail Tanvir, Matt Prior, Anureet Singh, Praveen Gupta, Saman Jayantha and others;

Prediction: sixth place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

Dubai Giants

Captain: Harbhajan Singh;

Key Acquisition: Shaun Marsh;

Key Players: Richard Levi, Solomon Mire, Thisara Perera, Jonathan Carter, Samuel Badree, Suranga Lakmal, Sachith Pathirana, Denesh Ramdin and others;

Prediction: third place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

Kandy Samp Army

Captain: Aaron Finch;

Key Acquisition: Stuart Binny;

Key Players: Joe Burns, Upul Tharanga (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jonathan Wells, Kevin O’Brien and others;

Prediction: fourth place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

Punjab Royals

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan;

Key Acquisition: Martin Guptill;

Key Players: Naman Ojha, Miguel Cummins, Dilshan Munaweera, Abdul Razzaq, Monty Panesar, Asad Shafiq, Javon Searles, Phil Mustard, Neil Broom, Siddhartha Trivedi and others;

Prediction: fifth place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

Rajasthan Kings

Captain: Robin Uthappa;

Key Acquisition: Lendl Simmons;

Key Players: Imran Tahir, Angelo Perera, Sreesanth, Ashley Nurse, Hamilton Masakadza, Chaturanga De Silva, Parvinder Awana, Peter Trego, Pawan Negi and others;

Prediction: first place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

New York Superstar Strikers

Captain: Yuvraj Singh;

Key Acquisition: Dan Christian;

Key Players: Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton (wk), Jerome Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Alviro Petersen, Nuwan Pradeep, Asela Gunarathne, Chamara Kapugedara and others;

Prediction: second place in the competition according to the expert predictions.

Legends Cricket Trophy Brief 2024

The Legends Cricket Trophy, by the very nature of its format - a 90-ball tournament - promises to be an exciting competition. Seven teams will battle it out for the Legends Cricket Trophy. All teams will face the remaining six teams once in a single round-robin format with the top two teams in the standings after the completion of all league matches qualifying for the LCT 2024 final. For full details of the second season of the Legends Cricket Trophy, please see the table below:

Full Name of Championship The Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Host Country Kandy, Sri Lanka Administrator Star Sports Legends Cricket Trophy Chairman Shavain Sharma Legends Cricket Trophy Schedule 2024 March 8 –19, 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Start Date March 8, 2024 Format of the matches 90-ball tournament Team Colombo Lions, Delhi Devils, Dubai Giants, Kandy Samp Army, New York Superstar Strikers, Punjab Royals, Rajasthan Kings Matches 22 Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Match Venues Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Free Tips and Predictions for Legends Cricket Trophy Matches

All predictions from our top SportsCafe experts on this platform will be useful for you to bet on Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 with minimum risk. We do not require any payments or subscriptions and all information is completely free and open to our readers. Betting on LCT matches is much easier and the chances of success are higher if you just use our tips and predictions below:

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

If you want to get the most out of your bets, it is important to spend a lot of time analyzing and analyzing the statistics of all teams as well as individual players. Of course, it is not necessary to take into account the entire history of the rivalry between the teams, but the results of matches over the last few games can be useful in determining the favorite. You should pay attention not only to the immediate result, but also to the score difference and the players who hit the opponent most often. The more detailed and thoroughly the statistics are studied, the higher the chances of correctly predicting the outcome.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

The long-awaited and main event in cricket is about to start and it is important to know the main details of the current season. Prepared by our professional analysts, the Legends Cricket Trouhy summary from this review contains ready predictions for the upcoming matches. In addition, you will find all the important information about the date of the tournament, participating teams and their players and much more that can be useful in placing bets.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

Since cricket matches are always played outdoors, weather conditions and the quality of the playing field are crucial to the outcome of the game. At the same time, the location of the stadium has a direct impact on the prevailing heat or wind speed, which affects the trajectory of the ball. The better the pitch and the calmer the weather, the fewer surprises you will face. If you are planning to place a bet, you should analyze the weather conditions on the day and time of the match to make an informed decision.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

To win bets more often, you should not only look for the best predictions, but also use math and statistics. Numbers are very important in sports betting, and analyzing them allows you to more accurately determine whether a particular outcome will turn out to be correct. Taking into account the players' recent performances along with statistical analysis gives you a deeper understanding of the situation and allows you to be confident in your choice.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

You can improve your own results if you understand how to predict cricket matches using odds. This information can tell you a lot about how high bookmakers rate the probability of different outcomes. The greater the difference in cricket betting odds, the more uncertain the outcome of the match will be, and vice versa. This factor is one of the main ones when making more accurate predictions.

Using Software for Prediction

Many programs and algorithms have been developed to help players in cricket betting. They can not determine the correct score with 100% accuracy, but they can be very useful. Such applications are able to quickly analyze large amounts of data and make recommendations and predict the score based on statistics.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

To bet on LCT with even greater results, you don't have to stick to and trust only one expert source. We recommend every player to study match prediction information from several sites at once. Sportscafe is one of such sites, where recommendations and advice from the best experts are freely available for any user. Thus, you will be able to use a comprehensive approach in cricket betting, which will definitely lead you to success.

Using Machine Learning

Machine learning is a special algorithm that is able to take into account past mistakes when making future decisions. It can be useful in cricket betting, but only if you know how to work with such software properly.

Use Variable Bets

Choose different outcomes in your bets to achieve the best balance of potential risks and rewards. In addition to the winner of the match, the following options are available to you:

The Legends Cricket Trophy Match Winner;

The LIST Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

In some cases, it is better to place single bets on different outcomes, and sometimes it is more profitable to place an express bet to get a high payout.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

While the Legends Cricket Trophy is one of the highly anticipated events among cricket fans, there are many other tournaments of various sizes that also deserve your attention. At SportsCafe, you will find free predictions from top esports experts on many popular cricket competitions. Here are just a few of them:

IPL;

BBL;

T20;

International;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

LPL;

Bangladesh Premier League;

T10;

ODI;

TEST;

WTC;

SA20;

Super Smash;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

CSA;

The Ford Trophy;

League Two;

LIST A;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

Asia Cup;

West Indies Tour of India.

Select the event you are interested in, find a suitable prediction from our experts and place a successful bet!

FAQ

We have collected questions that you may have while betting on Legends Cricket Trophy 2024. Check out the answers below, they may have the information you are looking for.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a Legends Cricket Trophy?

Yes, it is possible, but any bet has a certain level of risk. Although the outcome of LCT 2024 is difficult to predict with 100% accuracy, you can make an in-depth analysis of the upcoming league event using our clear tips and predictions on this page.

Who Will Win the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024?

In order to bet successfully on Legends Cricket Trophy, you can use our guide to try and determine the winner yourself. A combination of several analytical methods will help you make more accurate predictions.

How to Determine the Winner of the Legends Cricket Trophy Using a Prediction?

Before betting, we recommend you to take into account all the factors described in the guide. Use statistics, analysis, mathematical methods, software, and find out the weather conditions. Only comprehensive work will help you to determine the winner of LTC 2024 and bet on it.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy?

As per the predictions of top experts, Rajasthan Kings have high chances of winning. A strong lineup of players and a formidable bowling attack have earned the trust of bettors.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy?

Different bookmakers may have different favorites. Therefore, we recommend following the odds on several sites at once.