Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction AFG 65 % Chance of Winning BANG 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan will clash against Bangladesh in the third ODI of this bilateral series. The fixture is taking place on 11th November at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

After beating South Africa 2-1 in the UAE, Afghanistan came to battle against Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series. Afghanistan was fantastic in the first game and gained a quick lead in the series. However, the home side retaliated and levelled the series at 1-1. Afghanistan will go all in to win the final game and win the series.

Bangladesh faced a Test series loss against South Africa at home by 2-0. The Bangla Tigers performed extremely well in the last game and managed to level the series by 1-1. The team will be high on confidence, especially their bowling order who kept the opponents at bay. The team will now look to win the next game to seal the series in their name.

Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 35%

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 65%

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.86@Parimatch)

Afghanistan is enjoying its top form in the format. Afghanistan is coming from a series win against South Africa. The team’s opening order revolved around Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik and Riaz Hassan. The team scored 0, 88 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in those three ODIs. However, the team is lacking the same form in this series. Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened for the side in this series. The pair scored 7 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in two games. Taskin Ahmed is terrific with the new ball and will be looking to pick an early wicket in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the toss decision typically favours batting first in limited-overs formats. The pitch in Sharjah is known to support batsmen, offering a flat and dry surface that slows down as the game progresses, making chasing challenging, especially in day matches. However, if there's early dew or slightly overcast conditions, teams may consider fielding first to make use of any swing or movement for the seam bowlers. Teams winning the toss at Sharjah often lean toward setting a target, taking advantage of the pitch while it's fresh for batting.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on November 10, 2023, indicates mostly sunny conditions, with a high around 31°C (87°F) and a low of 22°C (71°F).

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Fareed Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Nangialai Kharoti, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Sediqullah Atal Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hasmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Nangeyalia Kharote Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have made their mark in the international cricket circuit. The team won their last series against the Proteas. They won the first ODI against Bangladesh by 92 runs but could not maintain the same in the next game. The team bundled out for 184 runs in the last game and lost the match by 68 runs.

Bangladesh Player List

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

Predicted Playing XI

Anamul Haque Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Najimul Hossain Shanto (c) Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh won their last ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-1. However, the team came with a lot of young blood in this series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh levelled the series by 1-1 after a comprehensive win in the last game against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 18 times where Bangladesh leads the tally by 11-7.

Afghanistan won- 7

Bangladesh won- 11

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

The second ODI landed in favour of Bangladesh who bowled their way to victory. Bangladesh batted first in the game and raised 252 runs, losing 7 wickets in the process. Najmul Hossain Shanto knocked 76 from 119 balls in the game and was the best batter from Bangladesh. Jaker Ali scored an unbeaten 37 whereas Soumya Sarkar knocked 35 runs. Nangeyalia Kharote picked 3 wickets while AM Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan picked 2 wickets each.

While Chasing, Afghanistan had a promising start. Sediqullah Atal scored 39 runs while Rahmat Shah smashed 52 runs in the game. However, after their wickets fell, the batting order collapsed. The rest of the batters bundled out quickly as Afghanistan posted 184/10, losing the game by 68 runs. Bangladesh were terrific with the ball. Nasum Ahmed picked 3 wickets while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman picked 2 wickets each in the game. The final game will determine the winner of this series.

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

When it comes to the batting, the Bangladesh skipper will be expected to lead from the front. Najmul Hasan Shanto is the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the ODI format in 2024. He was the top scorer from the side in the last two games. He scored 47 & 76 runs in the two ODIs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the top pick from Afghanistan’s batting order. He scored 194 in the last three ODIs against South Africa and helped his side win the series. He faced two early dismissals in the last two games but owns the skills of a talented batter. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Bangladesh will be dependent on their pacer Mustafizur Rahman for a positive start in every game. He picked 4 wickets in the first game followed by 2 wickets in the second ODI. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game for Bangladesh.

AM Ghazanfar to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

AM Ghazanfar has been impeccable in the current series. He has picked 8 wickets in the two ODIs already. He picked 6 wickets in the first game followed by 2 wickets in the previous encounter.