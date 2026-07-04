India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Same venue, same ground but Jost is high this time as India is going to take on Bangladesh in 2nd ODI of 3 matches series. After a disappointing start of the series by losing the first ODI, India will take Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI on 7th December at the same venue Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. In the first low scoring match the home team performed well with bat and ball. Indian top order failed against the fine line and length of Shakib and Hasan Miraz. Only KL Rahul got success in moving the scoreboard as he scored the highest 76 runs. The Strong batting line were bowled out on a small total of 186 runs. But Men in Blue will bounce back by winning the 2nd One Day match of the series.

Bet on ODI

India vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

Although India lost their first match, team India is favourite of bookies and betting odds of most of the bookies are in the favour of India. Bangladeshis are challenging opponents at their home ground but India has a good team combination and previous performances were also impressive in the Indian Subcontinent and abroad as well. They have all the abilities to bounce back by defeating the home team. They will surpass bangladesh as the team has a good batting line up and depth in bowling. India has 76% chances whereas Bangladesh has 23% chances.

Our Prediction

Playing at home ground and winning the first match will surely increase the confidence of the Bangladesh team. On the other hand India has such a fantastic balanced team where it has 5 batsmen including senior players, 2 all rounders and 3 bowlers. Team has a very good record against Bangladesh, so just one loss may not lower their enthusiasm and the team will come back. We hope India will put some good total on the board as the team has a strong batting line. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul back into the team. KL Rahul played an outstanding knock in the previous match. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer are in excellent form. Shardul Thakur has bowled well recently.

India vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Keeping the world cup 2023 in sight, this series is crucial for both the teams. Both teams have already qualified in ICC Cricket world cup super league 2023. In this series we hope for some outstanding innings from Indian senior batsmen. India may win the series by winning the remaining 2 ODI matches.

India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

In the previous match played at the same venue we have seen a low scoring game where the first batting team failed to put 200+ score on the board and it was a challenging one to chase this small score for the team playing second. It's a spin friendly track so after winning the toss team may like to bowl first. 240 is the average first inning total here at Dhaka.

Weather Report

Weather is pleasant as far as a cricket match is concerned. Temperature is expected to be 28 degree celsius with the humidity of 54%. There are 10% chances of Rain. Clear skies and sun will shine full throughout the day. Wind may blow with the speed of 10 km/h. There are only 10% chances of rain.

India Player List

Mohammed Shami has left the series due to injury. At his place Urman malik has been included in the team, he may be part of the final XI. Axar Patel may also join the team in the 2nd ODI. Team will miss Hardik Pandya also. Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer have been included in the team touring Bangladesh. Rishabh Pant is out of the XI due to being out of form.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Rohit Sharma(c) Batsman Shikhar Dhawan Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman KL Rahul (WK) Batsman Axar Patel All Rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Washington Sundar All Rounder Shardul Thakur Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Urman Malik Bowler

India squad for the ODI series

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

India Team Form

Team played well in the recent occasions but the top order failed to keep the same momentum as it had in the Asia Cup. Rishabh Pant is out of form and left out from the previous match. All rounder Shahbaz Ahmend included at his place but it was a flop show by this young man. Shikhar Dhawan has scored the most runs for India in ODIs this year, with 670 runs and Shreyas Iyer scored the next most runs with 615 runs in 12 innings. Washington Sundar is quite impressive with bat and ball as he made some good scores and got success in turning the bowl in middle overs. Bowling section also comprises Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Batsman Mamudullah All Rounder Afif Hossain All Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler

Bangladesh squad for the ODI series

Tamim Iqbal (c), Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

Bangladesh Team Form

In Previous match Bangladesh stunned India by winning a low scoring encounter. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman showed amazing patience for the last wicket partnership. Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan are also in great touch.In bowling Ebadot Hossain took four wickets. After winning the first match, the team showed that it's really tough to beat them on their home ground. Overall team looks in good knock.

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Both the teams encountered each other 37 times, in which India won 30 matches and Bangladesh got success on just 6 occasions. One match ended with no result.

Total ODI matches played – 37

India won – 30

Bangladesh won – 6

No Result – 1

India vs Bangladesh Betting odds

India has 76% chances of winning the game. Although Bangladesh won the last match and also playing in the home conditions, India has a balanced team which looks strong against the home team. For India’s victory odds are @ 1.18 and for Bangladesh’s victory odds are @ 4.90 to 6.23.

For India’s victory - 1.18

For Bangladesh Victory - 4.90 to 6.23

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

KL Rahul was the top scorer in the previous match by scoring 76 runs. Virat kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are top in the betting department with their past records and recent performance. Former Captain Virat Kohli smashed 12344 runs in 262 One Day International matches with an average of 57.68. Shikhar has scored smashing 6747 runs in 163 matches.

For Bangladesh Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan are the key batsmen. Litton showed impressive cricket in recent matches. This wicket Keeper batsman scored 1835 in 57 ODI’s whereas

All rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s comeback will make the team strong. He scored 6755 runs and picked 285 wickets in 221 ODIs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also impressive as he was the man of the match in the previous match.

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Mohammad Siraz was outstanding in the previous game as he took 3 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 3.20. If we talk about overall performance, Deepak Chahar took 15 wickets in 10 ODIs. This swing bowler may do some charm for Team India. Washington Sundar has been successful so far in the role of an all rounder. In the 8 One Day International matches Sundar took 8 wickets and also scored 94 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan took 5 wickets in the last match with an economy rate of 3.60. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed may come into the side in the next match who picked 67 wickets in 51 one day matches. Bangladesh may count on him for some early breakthrough. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has the ability to perform well in the bowling section also as he did in the last game.