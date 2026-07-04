India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Bangladesh totally stunned India by defeating visitors in back to back matches and seized the series by 2-0 already. Now Bangladesh will be seeking to secure yet another victory and make a clean sweep when they take on India on 10th December 2022 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong. On the other hand India’s strong batting line failed to keep the momentum. In both the matches Hasan Miraz took the victory from India. In the last match India was looking good at the time when they grabbed 5 Bangladesh wickets, Urman Malik and Siraj gave some early breakthrough but thanks to partnership between Hasan Mioraz and Mahamabullah led Bangladesh for a comparable total of 271 runs.

Bet on ODI

India vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

After a disappointing low scoring defect in the first match, India was geared up to bounce back in the series by winning the second one to level the series. Unfortunately Men in Blue lost the second ODI also. Now the guests want to win the last match to end the 3 match ODI series in a respective manner. Team India are carrying their strongest squad as far as one day international is concerned but same result at same ground. As team India would like to win at least one match in the series, the team will put all its strength so India have been handed generous winning odds of 1.80 as opposed to 3.2 for Bangladesh.

Our Prediction

Winning back to back matches will surely boost the morale of the host team. Team is quite confident that they are playing at their home ground on the driver's sheet with an unbeaten 2-0 lead. In both the matches Mahedy Hasan Miraz did the magic for the team. On the other hand India is a bit disappointed with this first ever poor performance against Bangladesh. But team has strong batting line with

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. In the bowling section fast bowler Umran Malik was included in the side replacing Mohammad Sami. Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sunder also did well with the bowl. Although Bangladesh won the series, we hope for a victory for India in the 3rd ODI.

India to win @ 1.34

Bangladesh to win @ 3.26

India vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Bangladesh has already won the series as they have 2-0 lead and secured the tournament victory. This will surely boost the team’s morale for the upcoming ODI world cup 2023 which will be held in the same Indian subcontinent conditions. We hope India will manage to win the last One Day Match and this series may end with 2-1.

India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Pitch of Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has a flat surface and batsmen will be happy about it. Team winning the toss may like to bat first and we expect 250+ to score the team batting first. Since we are in Bangladesh so may expect some help for spinners like any other Bangladeshi pitch.

Weather Report

It is expected to be partially cloudy on 10 Dec in Chittagong. Weather will be pleasant for the game of cricket as the temperature would be around 29 degree celsius with 65% of humidity. Wind speed is expected to be 10 kmph with no any prediction of rain.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma left out from the series and not be available for next matches due to thumb injury. Deepak Chahar had not played the 2nd ODI as he is injured with Hamstring injury. Back pain injury of Kuldeep Sen may keep him out of playing eleven. Rishabh Pant is out of the XI due to being out of form.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shikhar Dhawan Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman KL Rahul (WK) Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman Rahul Tripathi/Rajat Patidar Batsman Axar Patel All Rounder Shahbaz Ahamed All Rounder Washington Sundar All Rounder Shardul Thakur Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Urman Malik Bowler

India squad for the ODI series:Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

India Team Form

Team India is not looking in a good touch as the team lost two matches back to back. Top order failed to keep the same momentum as it had in the Asia Cup. Rishabh Pant is out of form and left out from the previous two matches. All rounder Shahbaz Ahmend was included in the first match but it was a flop show by this young man. The Indian top order again was not so successful to commence a very good start for the team. Form of Virat Kohli is a big concern for the team. Rohit Sharma will have to leave the series due to some serious injury in his thumb and fingers. Only KL Rahul, Shyreyas Ayyar and all rounder Washington Sunder smashed some good innings in the middle order.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Batsman Mamudullah All Rounder Afif Hossain All Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the ODI series:Tamim Iqbal (c), Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

Bangladesh Team Form

By winning yet another match back to back, the team showed their amazing form already. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the star of this series as he did well with the bat and ball. He brought back Bangladesh in both the matches when the team was in trouble at one stage. Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan are also in great touch.In bowling Ebadot Hossain took four wickets. After winning the first match, the team showed that it's really tough to beat them on their home ground. Overall team looks in good form and keeps their eyes on a clean sweep.

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Both the teams encountered each other 38 times, in which India won 30 matches and Bangladesh got success on just 7 occasions. One match ended with no result.

Total ODI matches played – 38

India won – 30

Bangladesh won – 7

No Result – 1

India vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Bangladesh has already won the series with a lead of 2-0 but India may bounce back in the rhythm and win a consolation victory in the upcoming match. In spite of getting defeated in the last two matches, bookies still believe in the victory of Men in blue, hence they handed them the odds of 1.34 whereas Bangladesh has the winning odds of 3.26.

For India’s victory - 1.34

For Bangladesh Victory - 3.26

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Shreyas Ayyar was the top scorer in the last match as he smashed 82 on 102 deliveries. KL Rahul also scored 76 runs in 1st ODI. Previous records are in favor of Virat and Dhawan.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is outstanding so far in this series. In the first match he did well with the bat and ball and was awarded as man of the match. Keeping the same momentum continued in the 2nd match, the young all rounder smashed a 100 in just 83 balls and picked 2 wickets as well. Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahamadullah also in great touch.

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Washington Sundar has been successful so far in the role of an all rounder. In the 9 One Day International matches Sundar took 11 wickets. He managed to take 3 wickets in the previous ODI. Urman malik really impressed with his speed and also picked 2 wickets. Mohammad Siraz took 3 and 2 wickets in two matches respectively.

Shakib Al Hasan took 5 wickets in the last match with an economy rate of 3.60. Star all rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz regularly picked a couple of wickets for the team. Ebadot Hossain is also impressive as he picked 3 wickets in the last match.