New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

New Zealand Women will hope to continue on with the excellent momentum they gathered in the T20I series when they take on Bangladesh Women in the first of three ODIs in Wellington on December 11 at 3:30 AM IST. The two sides have not played each other much in the past, thus setting up a great battle of unknowns.

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NZ-W vs BAN-W Chance of Winning

It is the giants New Zealand against minnows Bangladesh, who only recently made their World Cup debut while their upcoming opponents already have a trophy in their cabinet won 22 years ago. The White Ferns are placed two ranks ahead of the subcontinental side in the ICC ODI charts, with a 23-point advantage and could even leapfrog India to third place with a series win. Thus, it is understandable that New Zealand have been handed highly magnanimous winning odds of 1.05 as compared to Bangladesh’s 9.9.

Our Prediction

To put Bangladesh’s inexperience into context, the side in its history has played 49 ODIs – Kiwi skipper Suzie Bates by herself has 145 ODI caps to her name, thrice that of the opponents. In fact, Bangladesh has won just 14 encounters, have never surpassed the total of 250 and are yet to beat a top-eight side apart from South Africa. Their ODI record in New Zealand is even worse, having won just one of their seven games, that too against lowly-ranked Pakistan. There is simply no reason to contend for the Tigresses in the upcoming encounter, thus making New Zealand as safe a bet as they come for the punters.

NZ-W to win @ 1.05 (Melbet)

BAN-W to win @ 9.9 (Melbet)

NZ-W vs BAN-W T20I Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The way New Zealand women cruised to comfortable victories in all three T20Is showcased the clear quality advantage they have over Bangladesh, one that will only show itself more in the ODIs with a greater number of overs for the sides to show their true colours. The Commonwealth bronze medalists have now won nine of their last 11 white ball games, courtesy of a highly successful tour of the Caribbean.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, could not even make it to the Asia Cup semi-finals this year at home to replicate previous years’ success as they continue to try and establish a foothold in the international circuit amongst the big guns. The Tigresses would be aware their chances of beating the Kiwis is negligible and thus likely be focusing on gaining as much experience and lessons from their endeavours in the islands Down Under.

All in all, New Zealand remain the clear and obvious favourites for the encounter, as their odds of 1.05 indicate, with the opposition having odds of 9.9 needing no less than a miracle to topple one of the world’s top-ranked ODI sides.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Match Toss Prediction

The Basin Reserve in Wellington could be considered a good toss to lose or so the results say. In 23 Women’s ODIs that have taken place there, the team winning the toss has won 12 times while the opposition has triumphed on 10 occasions, alongside a solitary no result. Additionally, on 12 occasions the winning captain has chosen to bat while the other 11 occasions have seen the skipper send their rivals into the field, again placing both aspects of the game on an equal footing.

Weather Report

The first ODI is expected to be played in pleasant and windy conditions, with the temperature hovering around 20°C and falling by five degrees through the duration of the encounter. The probability of precipitation is only 1% throughout, thus eliminating the possibility of the encounter getting interrupted by rain, according to AccuWeather. Lastly, cloud cover is expected to change significantly through the day, ranging from 15% to 44%, beckoning mild assistance for the swing bowlers.

NZ-W Player List

NZ-W squad for three-match ODI series:Suzie Bates (C), Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe

NZ-W Predicted Playing XI:

Lauren Down Batter Suzie Bates (C) All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Jess McFadyen Wicket-keeper batter Hayley Jensen Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

NZ-W Team Form

Kiwi women recently met West Indies in a three-match ODI series and ended up defeating the hosts 2-1. Overall, they have won three of their last five ODIs and will be entering the series on the back of a 3-0 whitewash.

BAN-W Player List

BAN-W squad for three-match ODI series:Nigar Sultana (C), Sharmin Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akther, Fariha Islam, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas

BAN-W Predicted Playing XI:

Fargana Hoque Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper batter Rumana Ahmed All-rounder Salma Khatun All-rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder Sanjida Akter Bowler Fahima Khatun Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler

BAN-W Team Form

Bangladesh could only win two of their five encounters in the Asia Cup and followed it up with a 3-0 blanking against the Kiwis in the T20I series. Even in the World Cup in the summer, they managed a solitary win in seven games and are currently on a four-match losing streak in ODIs.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Head to Head

The two sides have only met once previously in ODIs, in March 2022, with the Kiwis running away triumphant comfortably by 9 wickets with 42 balls to spare.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Betting Odds

New Zealand Women to hit more fours

The sheer dominance of the New Zealand batters as compared to their rivals is staggering, as was visible in their latest T20Is face-off. Across the three games, the women from Down Under recorded 52 boundaries, while the Tigresses could eke out just a third of that number with 14 fours. Even in the only ODI they have ever played, Bangladesh found the fence just 8 times and were easily overwhelmed by New Zealand who sent the ball to the ropes on 14 occasions. Thus, the White Ferns have a clear advantage when it comes to finding gaps and hitting the ball long distances, making it an easy opportunity for punters to earn big bucks.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Top Team Batsmen

Amelia Kerr to be NZ-W’s top batter

The up-and-coming youngster is scaling the ranks at a rapid pace and is on course to become the world’s leading all-rounder if she continues this purple patch of hers. After a breakthrough Women’s Big Bash League season where she tallied 295 runs at an average of 26.81, Kerr scored 27, 46* and 48*. To add to the impeccable form, the 22-year-old has been her team’s top-scorer in ODIs over the past year, aggregating 652 runs at a stunning average of 59.27. Thus, with Sophie Devine gone, Amelia Kerr seems all set to take over the mantle as New Zealand’s batting spearhead and is as safe as bets come for punters.

Nigar Sultana to be BAN-W’s top batter

The wicket-keeper batter has been the lone batter who has looked capable against a world-class Kiwi bowling lineup, topping the charts for Bangladesh with even her lukewarm numbers. Sultana has tallied 306 runs in her last 13 matches at a fantastic average of 27.81, including two half-centuries, given her team managed paltry scores of 32, 89/7 and 111/7 in the three T20Is. In fact, in the second game, the skipper had contributed 31 runs to the total while only two other batsmen got into double digits. Even when her side was in dire straits against world-beaters India in the Asia Cup, the skipper stood up firm with a valiant 36 to help her team go down fighting. Thus, Nigar Sultana is the obvious pick to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter in the first ODI.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Top Team Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be NZ-W’s top bowler

Jess Kerr may be going through a wicket drought of late but that in no way undermines her abilities or pedigree to destroy batting orders, especially given she has still been bowling well in the meanwhile. In the last 12 months, the right-arm pacer has taken 17 wickets in ODIs at an average of 21.88, topping the chart for her team in both respects. Next on the list is Kerr and even though she matches the tally of wickets, the spinner took three more innings to get to the feat at a much inferior average of 35. Thus, with 27 wickets to her name at a career average of 25.37, the 24-year-old looks slated to spearhead the White Ferns’ efforts in the first ODI.

Salma Khatun to be BAN-W’s top bowler

The off-spinner might not have the best T20I returns but remains as lethal as ever in the 50-over format of the game. Her last two ODIs came against England and Australia in the World Cup where she impressed with tremendous figures of 2/46 and 3/23 respectively. Crucially, both these encounters were played in Wellington itself, presenting a great opportunity for the 32-year-old to further improve an already glowing record. Over the last year, she has been her team’s highest ODI wicket-taker with 10 at an average of 22.40, ensuring a lot of Bangladeshi, as well as punters’, hopes will be pinned on her come Sunday.