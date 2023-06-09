(UAE) United Arab Emirates vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction
UAE
29%
Chance of Winning
WI
71%
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts
- West Indies has an unbeaten 2-0 lead in the series.
- Both the teams faced each other in just 4 matches and all three matches were won by the West Indies. UAE is in search victory against Carribian team.
- Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, and Brandon King are part of a potent batting lineup for the West Indies.
UAE vs West Indies Chance of winning
Having more than 90% winning chance West Indies would like to lift one more ODI title. They have already taken an unbeaten 2-0 lead in the series. Bowling is the main concern for the UAE as they had a very poor bowling performance and failed to stop Caribbean batters.
UAE vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
In the second match played at the same ground West Indies put a 306 runs total on the board with the help of Brandon King’s 64 runs and Charles’s 63 runs innings. Despite some brilliant innings from Ali Naseer and Basil Hameed UAE were 78 runs short of the target.
By winning these two matches back to back West Indies gained 10 more points that will ensure them to have their stand for qualification in ICC ODI world cup. The United Arab Emirates team won the toss and decided to bat first in the first ODI but the West Indies team declared them wrong by their dominating performance.
Top picks from this match are Bradon King, Shai Hope, Shamrah Brooks, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, and Asif Khan.
UAE vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
As we have seen in the last two matches, the pitch is favoring the batting. West Indies achieved more than 200 runs target in just 35 overs in the first ODI. They put up 306 runs in the second ODI. So keeping an eye on this team winning the toss may like to bat first.
Weather Report
The 9th June is predicted to be a hot day in Sharjah, with a possible high of 38 degrees Celsius and a 40% humidity level. Wind speed will be near about 21 KMPH. No forecast for rain for this game.
UAE Player List
UAE Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Muhammad Waseem (c)
|
Batsman
|
Aryan Lakra
|
Batsman
|
Vriitya Aravind (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Rameez Shahzad
|
Batsman
|
Asif Khan
|
All Rounder
|
Rohan Mustafa
|
All Rounder
|
Ali Naseer
|
All Rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
All Rounder
|
Karthik Meiyappan
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
UAE squad for the ODI series:Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ethan DSouza, Jonathan Figy, Fahad Nawaz, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Lovepreet Singh, Adhitya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma
UAE Team Form
Bowling is the main concern for UAE, their bowlers are struggling for the wickets. The impact of not playing so much ODI cricket we have seen in the last two matches Team lacking in all segments of the cricket. They failed to put a saveable total on the board. Bowlers were not impressive in their line and length. In T20s they performed remarkably well on many occasions but as far as ODIs are concerned they ought to do more.
West Indies Player List
West Indies Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Shai Hope (c) (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batsman
|
Shamarh Brooks
|
Batsman
|
Brandon King
|
Batsman
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batsman
|
Roston Chase
|
All Rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
All Rounder
|
Kavem Hodge
|
All Rounder
|
Dominic Drakes
|
Bowler
|
Odean Smith
|
Bowler
|
Yannic Cariah
|
Bowler
West Indiessquad for the ODI series:Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Alick Athanaze, Raymon Reifer, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair
West Indies Team Form
Team is in good knock. They had a tie ODI series against South Africa in March 2023. They defeated Bangladesh and Netherlands and now in the first ODI of the series the team performed brilliantly. Players like Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks have an amazing batting form.
UAE vs West Indies Head to Head
UAE and West Indies have played 4 ODIs together, and all the time West Indies defeated the Arabian team. UAE has not been successful in getting their first victory against the Caribbean team.
- Total ODI Matches played - 4
- West Indies won - 4
- UAE won - 0
- Tie - 0
- No Result - 0
UAE vs West Indies Betting odds
Having high winning chances West Indies is the favorite side of most of the bookies. Team has a balanced squad in batting and bowling. So the Caribbeans have 1.10 winning odds whereas UAE is getting 3.37 victory odds.
- West Indies to win @ 1.10
- UAE to win @ 3.37
UAE vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen
All rounder Ali Naseer scored 57 and 58 runs respectively in the last two matches. He has been fantastic with bat and ball. He will be the key batsman for the team. Captain Muhammad Waseem is another reliable batsmen for the team who has played 38 ODI matches and scored 1021 runs with a strike rate of 94.20.
For West Indies Brandon King has been brilliant so far in the series. In the previous two ODIs of the series he smashed 112 and 64 runs respectively. Opening batsman Johnson Charles is another key player for West Indies as he smashed 63 on 47 balls in the previous match.
UAE vs West Indies Top Team Bowler
Zahoor khan again impressed with his bowling in the last game. He picked 3 wickets on 44 runs with an economy of 4.50. All rounder Ali Naseer is doing a good job with the ball as well, grabbing 2 wickets in the last match will make him more reliable for the visitors.
From the West Indies point of view Keemo Paul and Odean Smith will be the key bowlers. Paul was not a part of playing XI in the last match but he may come back to lead the bowling command. Odean Smith did an economical bowling in the previous match. He has grabbed 3 wickets in the series.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: West Indies
After getting wonderful victories in two back to back matches, West Indies have the full potential to grab yet another victory to sweep UAE in the series. Team is dominating in every spare part of the game. Although West Indies had disappointing ODI series against South Africa, India and New Zealand, how they whitewashed Bangladesh and Netherlands were really commendable. So we hope for a match and 3-0 series victory for the Caribbean team.
- West Indies to win @ 1.10
- UAE to win @ 3.37