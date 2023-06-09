(UAE) United Arab Emirates vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction UAE 29 % Chance of Winning WI 71 % Bet Now! West Indies will look for a clean sweep of UAE when they come on the ground for the third ODI of the series to take psychological advantage before the ICC ODI world cup. In the last two matches West Indies dominated in all segments of the match. Brandon King has been outstanding so far with his one century and one half century in two matches. Johnson Charles also played a smashing inning of 63 runs on 47 balls with 3 sixes. Muhammad Waseem’s boys had a disappointing performance at their home ground and will put in the winning efforts for their pride.

UAE vs West Indies Chance of winning

Having more than 90% winning chance West Indies would like to lift one more ODI title. They have already taken an unbeaten 2-0 lead in the series. Bowling is the main concern for the UAE as they had a very poor bowling performance and failed to stop Caribbean batters.

UAE vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the second match played at the same ground West Indies put a 306 runs total on the board with the help of Brandon King’s 64 runs and Charles’s 63 runs innings. Despite some brilliant innings from Ali Naseer and Basil Hameed UAE were 78 runs short of the target.

By winning these two matches back to back West Indies gained 10 more points that will ensure them to have their stand for qualification in ICC ODI world cup. The United Arab Emirates team won the toss and decided to bat first in the first ODI but the West Indies team declared them wrong by their dominating performance.

Top picks from this match are Bradon King, Shai Hope, Shamrah Brooks, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, and Asif Khan.

UAE vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

As we have seen in the last two matches, the pitch is favoring the batting. West Indies achieved more than 200 runs target in just 35 overs in the first ODI. They put up 306 runs in the second ODI. So keeping an eye on this team winning the toss may like to bat first.

Weather Report

The 9th June is predicted to be a hot day in Sharjah, with a possible high of 38 degrees Celsius and a 40% humidity level. Wind speed will be near about 21 KMPH. No forecast for rain for this game.

UAE Player List

UAE Probable Playing XI

Player Role Muhammad Waseem (c) Batsman Aryan Lakra Batsman Vriitya Aravind (wk) Batsman Rameez Shahzad Batsman Asif Khan All Rounder Rohan Mustafa All Rounder Ali Naseer All Rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All Rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE squad for the ODI series:Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ethan DSouza, Jonathan Figy, Fahad Nawaz, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Lovepreet Singh, Adhitya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma

UAE Team Form

Bowling is the main concern for UAE, their bowlers are struggling for the wickets. The impact of not playing so much ODI cricket we have seen in the last two matches Team lacking in all segments of the cricket. They failed to put a saveable total on the board. Bowlers were not impressive in their line and length. In T20s they performed remarkably well on many occasions but as far as ODIs are concerned they ought to do more.

West Indies Player List

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shai Hope (c) (wk) Batsman Johnson Charles Batsman Shamarh Brooks Batsman Brandon King Batsman Keacy Carty Batsman Roston Chase All Rounder Keemo Paul All Rounder Kavem Hodge All Rounder Dominic Drakes Bowler Odean Smith Bowler Yannic Cariah Bowler

West Indiessquad for the ODI series:Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Alick Athanaze, Raymon Reifer, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair

West Indies Team Form

Team is in good knock. They had a tie ODI series against South Africa in March 2023. They defeated Bangladesh and Netherlands and now in the first ODI of the series the team performed brilliantly. Players like Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks have an amazing batting form.

UAE vs West Indies Head to Head

UAE and West Indies have played 4 ODIs together, and all the time West Indies defeated the Arabian team. UAE has not been successful in getting their first victory against the Caribbean team.

Total ODI Matches played - 4

West Indies won - 4

UAE won - 0

Tie - 0

No Result - 0

UAE vs West Indies Betting odds

Having high winning chances West Indies is the favorite side of most of the bookies. Team has a balanced squad in batting and bowling. So the Caribbeans have 1.10 winning odds whereas UAE is getting 3.37 victory odds.

West Indies to win @ 1.10

UAE to win @ 3.37

UAE vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

All rounder Ali Naseer scored 57 and 58 runs respectively in the last two matches. He has been fantastic with bat and ball. He will be the key batsman for the team. Captain Muhammad Waseem is another reliable batsmen for the team who has played 38 ODI matches and scored 1021 runs with a strike rate of 94.20.

For West Indies Brandon King has been brilliant so far in the series. In the previous two ODIs of the series he smashed 112 and 64 runs respectively. Opening batsman Johnson Charles is another key player for West Indies as he smashed 63 on 47 balls in the previous match.

UAE vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

Zahoor khan again impressed with his bowling in the last game. He picked 3 wickets on 44 runs with an economy of 4.50. All rounder Ali Naseer is doing a good job with the ball as well, grabbing 2 wickets in the last match will make him more reliable for the visitors.

From the West Indies point of view Keemo Paul and Odean Smith will be the key bowlers. Paul was not a part of playing XI in the last match but he may come back to lead the bowling command. Odean Smith did an economical bowling in the previous match. He has grabbed 3 wickets in the series.