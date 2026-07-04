West Indies Women vs England Women Match Prediction

England Women will be seeking to secure yet another ODI series victory when they take on the West Indies Women at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on December 6, with the game scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST. The visitors registered a statement win in the opening encounter and will be hoping to double up on the excellent performance.

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West Indies Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

The West Indies have won just two of their last nine games across all formats, with the losses including quite a few humiliations and despicable performances. In the first ODI against England themselves, they emerged as the losers by a huge margin of 142 runs having been thoroughly outplayed with both bat and ball by a rejuvenated England side. The visitors are carrying one of their strongest squads in recent times and given their superiority over the opposition in general, would be looking to wrap up the series with a game to spare and have been handed generous winning odds of 1.13 as opposed to 5.95 for the West Indies.

Our Prediction

The successful return of Natalie Sciver will go a long way in boosting England’s morale, Her experience alongside that of Heather Knight is set to serve a crucial role in honing the talent of the host of youngsters in the squad and helping them develop their game for the international stage. West Indies, on the other hand, have lost their veteran campaign Deandra Dottin to retirement and now have to seek some inspiration beyond her world-class feats, further pushing them down the slide they have been in, in world cricket. All in all, England are the favourites by far and should be able to register a comprehensive series victory with another comfortable triumph in Antigua.

WI-W to win @ 5.95 (Melbet)

ENG-W to win @ 1.13 (Melbet)

West Indies Women vs England Women ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

England have won five of their last six ODIs against the West Indies, and that too by huge margins of 92 runs, 208 runs, 121 runs, 135 runs and 142 runs respectively. The utter domination over their Caribbean rivals stems from an inherent superiority due to the better cricketing structure for women in the European country as opposed to the Central American islands.

Additionally, England have a bolstered squad for the series after having fielded a young lineup against India with Amy Jones stand-in captain. Regular skipper Heather Knight has returned to the mix and was effective with the ball, fetching figures of 5-0-19-1. However, it was Natalie Sciver, who had been on an indefinite mental break, that stole headlines on her comeback by stroking a brilliant 90(96) to take home the player of the match award. She was well supported by Danni Wyatt’s explosive 68 in just 60 balls, helping take the team to a remarkable total of 307.

Even though skipper Hayley Matthews inflicted some early damage with 34(32), none of the other batters could keep up with the required run rate and the side eventually collapsed in shambolic fashion. Kycia Knight tried to play anchor, high scoring with 39(61) but the maroon brigade was only good enough to manage a total of 165, lasting just 40.3 overs. Charlie Dean led the charge for the visitors by scalping four wickets while maintaining an economy of 3.88 in her nine overs.

All in all, England have the edge in all three departments of the game and remains the obvious favourites for the encounter, with the opposition needing no less than a miracle to topple the world’s number three-ranked ODI side. Consequently, their winning odds read a paltry but incredibly safe 1.13 while the West Indies have massive but near-impossible odds of 5.95.

WI-W vs ENG-W Match Toss Prediction

The toss is tricky to predict at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium given the mixed results the venue has produced in the past. Of the 13 WODIs hosted there, the captain that has won the toss has elected to bat first on eight occasions but only three of those decisions resulted in victories while four ended up as losses. As for the five games in which the skipper sent his team in to field, thrice did the team ended up victorious while registering two losses, including the first ODI of the ongoing series.

Weather Report

The second ODI is expected to be played in hot and humid conditions, with the temperature hovering around the mid to late 20s in centigrades throughout the encounter. Humidity is expected to go as high as 72% but there is just a 7% chance of precipitation across the game, thus setting up the stage for a full game of exciting cricket.

WI-W Player List

WI-W squad for three-match ODI series:Hayley Matthews (C), Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams

WI-W Predicted Playing XI:

Hayley Matthews(C) All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Kycia Knight Batter Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper batter Shemaine Campbell Batter Chedean Nation Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Afy Fletcher Bowler Cherry Ann Fraser All-rounder Sheneta Grimmond Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler

WI-W Team Form

West Indies have managed just one victory in their last six ODIs, losing four while one was abandoned. Their overall form has been even worse as they were recently crushed 4-1 by New Zealand in a five-match T20I series.

ENG-W Player List

ENG-W squad for three-match ODI series:Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Danni Wyatt

ENG-W Predicted Playing XI:

Tammy Beaumont Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Bowler Danni Wyatt Batter Natalie Sciver All-rounder Heather Knight All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

ENG-W Team Form

England Women suffered a disastrous clean sweep against India in their latest ODI endeavours, with a young squad losing 3-0 albeit they did end up winning the T20Is 2-1. Apart from the win in the first ODI against the Windies, the English had also defeated second-ranked South Africa 3-0 with emphatic performances earlier in the year and are thus enjoying overall good form.

West Indies Women vs England Women Head to Head

The two sides have met 24 times in WODIs, with the Europeans running away triumphant on 16 occasions as compared to 6 victories for the Caribbean side. Two matches yielded no result.

West Indies Women vs England Women Betting Odds

A dominant victory in the first encounter has firmly cemented England’s reputation as the favourites in the ongoing series and they are only expected to further improve heading into the second ODI. Thus, this is a pretty straightforward bet for the punters as all logical conclusion point to backing the Lionesses to emerge triumphant.

WI-W to win @ 5.95 Melbet)

ENG-W to win @ 1.13 (Melbet)

WI-W vs ENG-W Top Team Batsmen

Hayley Matthews to be WI-W’s top batter

Hayley Matthews will once again have to play messiah for the West Indies team, carrying all her country’s hopes on her shoulder. She did live up to expectations in the first game with a flamboyant 34 off 32 but it just was not enough to secure a result. In the last 12 months, Matthews has aggregated 460 runs for the national team at an average of 40-plus. In fact, the next batter on the list is Stefanie Taylor, a good 160 runs short of her teammate and not even a part of the squad for the England series. The 24-year-old enjoyed a decent run in the recently concluded Women’s Big Bash League as well with 253 runs in 14 matches, including a flamboyant 46* in her penultimate encounter. All in all, the youngster is by far the safest bet available to be her team’s top batter in the first ODI.

Natalie Sciver to be ENG-W’s top batter

Natalie Sciver marked her return to the international scene with a bang, taking home the player of the matcha award with a brilliant batting performance. The 30-year-old ended with 90 off 96 deliveries, further extending her record as the team’s highest run-getter in ODIs over the last year by a comfortable margin despite missing games, having struck 743 runs at a stunning average of 61.91. Even in her latest endeavour, the Hundred, Sciver had tallied an impressive 228 runs at an astounding average of 76, including a remarkable 72* in the last game. With a career ODI average of 42.92, Sciver is the obvious choice to be England’s top batter come Tuesday.

WI-W vs ENG-W Top Team Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be WI-W’s top bowler

The all-around talent of Hayley Matthews will prove to be all-important against England, as was evident with England’s 300-plus total on the rare day the Windies skipper had albeit her economy was still excellent at 4.50 runs per over. The off-spinner has 83 ODI wickets to her name at an average of 24.81 but more importantly, has been her team’s leading wicket-taker in the last year with 20 scalps in 16 games at an average of 25.85. Moreover, the next best bowler on the list, Shamilia Connell, would not even be participating in the upcoming series, thus making Matthews the clear leader of her bowling unit in the crucial encounter on Tuesday.

Sophie Ecclestone to be ENG-W’s top bowler

Despite going without success in the first ODI, the 23-year-old produced great figures of 6-1-15-0 and will definitely be hungry for scalps come the second game. Over the last year, she has 29 wickets in 18 ODIs at an excellent average of 21.27, heads and shoulders above all her teammates. Even in her last three Women’s Big Bash League games, the spinner managed two scalps apiece to finish the tournament with 20 wickets at an average of 17.90, ranking sixth in the overall charts. Ecclestone had met the Windies six times in ODIs before the latest encounter, tallying 11 victims at an average of 13.27, and is certainly England’s best bet to trample the opposition batting unit in Antigua on Tuesday.